The Nebraska women’s basketball team will enter the 2022-23 season at No. 22 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll, announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It is Nebraska’s first Preseason AP Top 25 ranking since 2014. The Huskers are coming off a 24-9 campaign when they finished No. 23 in the NET rankings after earning a trip to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. NU, which was a No. 8 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, returned five starters from last year’s unit before graduate guard Sam Haiby suffered a season-ending knee injury in September.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO