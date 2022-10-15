Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Related
klin.com
Huskers Enter AP Preseason Poll At No. 22
The Nebraska women’s basketball team will enter the 2022-23 season at No. 22 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll, announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It is Nebraska’s first Preseason AP Top 25 ranking since 2014. The Huskers are coming off a 24-9 campaign when they finished No. 23 in the NET rankings after earning a trip to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. NU, which was a No. 8 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, returned five starters from last year’s unit before graduate guard Sam Haiby suffered a season-ending knee injury in September.
klin.com
Stukenholtz: Two Truths and a Lie
As Nebraska’s players, coaches, fans, media, and even casual followers take a collective breath during this bye week, I am evaluating the biggest storylines emerging from the conclusion of NU’s 43-37 loss to Purdue. There are always some outlier views on the state of the program, which I...
klin.com
Huskers Fend Off Wildcats with Sweep
Another sweep for Nebraska volleyball. The No. 3 team in the land downed Northwestern 25-23, 16, 18 Sunday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. It was the ninth straight sweep by the red team in the battle of NUs. A balanced attack saw five Huskers record at least six kills,...
klin.com
Nebraska-Illinois Set for Afternoon Kickoff
Nebraska football’s next game now has a kickoff time. The Huskers host No. 18 Illinois Oct. 29 at 2:30 p.m. Pregame coverage on the Huskers Radio Network begins at 10:30 a.m.. The game will be televised on either ABC or ESPN. The Illini are tied with Purdue for the...
klin.com
Lincoln Approves Alcohol Sales for Husker Basketball
The Lincoln City Council voted yesterday to allow alcohol sales at Nebraska games at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The council voted unusually early. It took just two readings instead of the usual three. Councilman Tom Beckius gave his support for the measure, saying, “It’s time to begin this trial run. I’m...
klin.com
JOURNEY and TOTO at PBA March 25th
JOURNEY with special guest TOTO bringing the Freedom Tour 2023 to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Saturday March 25th, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct 21st at 10am on Ticketmaster. KLIN will have a presale code for you on Thursday Oct 20th!. Become a KLIN Insider at...
klin.com
Two Men and a Truck Turns Costumes Into Boxtumes
Moving company Two Men and a Truck is offering families boxes to make Halloween more affordable. These costumes, or “boxtumes,” as Two Men and a Truck lovingly calls them, are ways that residents can have a fun Halloween without breaking the bank. “It’s a very minimal cost fee;...
klin.com
Lincoln Children’s Zoo Exhibits Closed Due To Bird Flu In Nebraska
The Lincoln Children’s Zoo has closed three exhibits until further notice to protect birds from the avian animals from the Avian influenza. The Aviary, Penguin Exhibit and Flamingo Yard is closed to guests until further notice and zoo officials are implementing temporary proactive measures. A case of bird flu...
klin.com
Lincoln Salvation Army Looking For Paid, Volunteer Bell Ringers
It won’t be long before the Salvation Army red kettles begin appearing across Lincoln. Major Mark Anderson tells KLIN News they currently hiring paid bell ringers. “In some cases it helps them through the holiday season and it’s also a way for us to get all those kettle locations covered.”
klin.com
Lincoln Woman Cited For Deadly Motorcycle Crash
A Lincoln woman has been cited in connection with a motorcycle crash that killed a man on September 24 at NW 19th and West O Street. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says around 8:00 Tuesday morning 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen was cited and released for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana.
klin.com
Woman’s New Car Totaled After Lincoln Carjacking
A Lincoln woman had her brand new vehicle stolen at gunpoint Saturday afternoon near the UNL campus. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the 29 year old woman was parking her car near 16th and S Streets just before 3:00 p.m. when a red Ford Fusion pulled up next to her.. “A...
klin.com
Lincoln Family Escapes Burning Home Tuesday Morning
Lincoln firefighters had to deal with frigid temperatures as they battled a house fire near 27th and Sumner around 4:30 Tuesday morning. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire started in a second floor bedroom and crews were able to contain the fire to that room. She says the family...
klin.com
Tracking Device Leads LPD To Three Teens, Two Stolen Vehicles
A tracking app on a computer left inside a stolen vehicle helped lead Lincoln Police to three teenagers and the recovery of two stolen vehicles. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says it began around 9:45 Monday morning when a 2017 KIA Forte was stolen from an apartment complex parking lot near 50th and R Street.
Comments / 0