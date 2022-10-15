NEW YORK & FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- DWS Group, one of the world’s leading asset managers, announced today the appointment of Dirk Goergen as Americas CEO, effective January 1, 2023. He will follow Mark Cullen, who holds responsibility for the Americas region on the DWS Executive Board, and who will step down at the end of the year and leave the industry in spring 2023 after 30 years of exceptional service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005272/en/ Dirk Goergen (Photo: Business Wire)

