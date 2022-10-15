Read full article on original website
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
Amazon has changed how warehouses work in America. Some unions are using it as a chance to organize.
Amazon created a model of warehouse work intended to get packages to customers quickly. Workers say the model is invasive and unsafe.
Biden to announce emergency oil sales to prevent price spikes
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a plan on Wednesday to sell off the last portion of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end and detail a strategy to refill the stockpile when prices drop, administration officials said.
Warehouse giants like Amazon and others are desperate for more robots, but human workers worry they make the job more dangerous
The automated warehouse is here — and with it come questions about how well, and how safely, machines and humans can work side by side.
The warehouse boom turned tiny storefronts into hectic delivery hubs — and neighbors want them gone
As consumers demand faster delivery times, warehouses are pushing deeper into major metro areas, from mini-warehouses to huge fulfillment centers.
Hong Kong launches 2-year effort to reverse local workforce declines
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said Wednesday the city will spend $3.8 billion to draw more people and more business investment in the midst of a "brain drain" that has shrunk its workforce.
DWS Appoints Dirk Goergen as Americas CEO
NEW YORK & FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- DWS Group, one of the world’s leading asset managers, announced today the appointment of Dirk Goergen as Americas CEO, effective January 1, 2023. He will follow Mark Cullen, who holds responsibility for the Americas region on the DWS Executive Board, and who will step down at the end of the year and leave the industry in spring 2023 after 30 years of exceptional service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005272/en/ Dirk Goergen (Photo: Business Wire)
My logistics company operates warehouses in 2 of the sector's hottest markets. We made 8 figures in revenue last year thanks to the boom in e-commerce.
Brendan Heegan, founder of Boxzooka, works with retailers, wholesalers, and subscription-box companies, and his warehousing business is flourishing.
DirectDefense and Halcyon Partner to Protect Customers Against Ransomware
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- DirectDefense, Inc., an information security services company that provides enterprise risk assessments, penetration testing, ICS/SCADA security services, and 24/7 managed services, announced today a strategic partnership with Halcyon, the industry’s first endpoint resilience platform built specifically to stop ransomware. As a result, DirectDefense will now offer the Halcyon Anti-Ransomware & Endpoint Resilience Platform as part of its Managed Detection and Response (“MDR”) offerings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005255/en/ DirectDefense and Halcyon Partner to Protect Customers Against Ransomware (Graphic: Business Wire)
