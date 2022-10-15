Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Stakes high as ever in rivalry clash between No. 1 Dexter and Chelsea
ANN ARBOR – If there’s any question of how much rivalry games mean to teams, look no further than the upcoming showdown between Dexter and Chelsea this Friday. Last week, Dexter beat Saline to win the Southeastern Conference Red championship for the first time in school history.
See top performers and vote for the Ann Arbor-area Football Player of the Week
ANN ARBOR – It’s time again for the Ann Arbor-area Football Player of the Week fan poll. MLive has gathered 10 players for readers to choose between for the Player of the Week poll for Week 8. Readers can vote as many times as they would like until...
Line wraps around the corner as first Raising Cane’s in Michigan opens doors
Raising Cane's is sizzling up their famous chicken finger baskets as they gear up for the grand opening of their first Michigan restaurant.
Recruiting: Michigan football lands Ronnie Bell’s younger brother
Michigan football had a new member join its 2023 recruiting class, and he has family ties to the current team. Kendrick Bell, a three-star athlete from Kansas City, Mo., and the younger brother of Wolverines star receiver Ronnie Bell, has verbally committed to Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, he announced Monday evening on social media.
wrif.com
Could MSU Pull Off an Upset Against Michigan? – Detroit Free Press’ Chris Solari Joins Anne Erickson
I’m not going to front. It’s difficult being both a Michigan State University and Lions football fan this season. Last weekend’s MSU win against Wisconsin was a glimmer of hope, following the past few State and Lions losses. Now, both Michigan and Michigan State have a bye-week...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Michigan expresses regret for funereal day in Ann Arbor
Michigan should at least have the decency to put up a marker or something. Nothing fancy, mind you. Something small but tasteful off in some out-of-the-way nook or cranny of the Wolverines’ cavernous stadium. This is where the Penn State 2022 football season lost its life. The Lions were...
Kickoff time, TV revealed for Michigan-Michigan State football game
Kickoff time for this year’s football game between in-state rivals Michigan and Michigan State is set, and it’s going to be a prime-time tilt. The game, set for next Saturday, Oct. 29, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on ABC, the Big Ten announced Monday.
James Franklin wants Big Ten to act after halftime incident at Michigan
James Franklin wants the Big Ten to make sure a halftime incident like Saturday never happens again, and he’s blaming the one tunnel at Michigan Stadium for facilitating it. Speaking Tuesday to reporters in State College, the Penn State head coach called on the conference to create new policy that would separate teams returning up the tunnel during halftime and post-game procedures.
Michigan at Ohio State opening point spread released
Michigan at Ohio StateWhat is the point spread for Michigan at Ohio State?Michigan will be looking to go back-to-back. Though there are still some hurdles along the way, it appears as if No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are on a collision course to play for a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game.
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan’s stunning performance vs. Penn State
If Penn State was the barometer for determining your team’s success running the football, Michigan passed with flying colors. Smashed the test, really. The Wolverines’ 418-yard rushing performance on Saturday was an impressive showing, a 41-17 game that that looked even more lopsided in the box score. Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum each topped 160 yards and rushed for two touchdowns, dispatching the Nittany Lion defense with ease.
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
Michigan college instructor gets ‘Jeopardy’ second chance and it doesn’t go well
“Jeopardy” has given some former contestants a second chance to win some big cash. One of them is Mott Community College history instructor, Aaron Gulyas from Grand Blanc. Gulyas had the lead going into the Final Jeopardy round in the episode airing this past May, but he didn’t know the question to the clue and lost his lead and the game to then 10-day champion Richard Long.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘All they needed was a pole’: Parents outraged over woman’s dancing in gym of Macomb County school
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – Parents are outraged after a partially clothed woman was caught on video dancing during a weekend event inside a Macomb County school. The gymnasium of Mount Clemens High School was rented by Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, a company founded by Quentin Hines, a former NFL player and graduate of the school. The company describes itself as a marketing service for adult football players.
The Once-Abandoned, Haunted 6th Police Precinct: Detroit, Michigan
The old 6th Precinct Police Station in Detroit, Michigan: historic, deserted and haunted. After the groundbreaking ceremony on June 19, 1930, this $83,100 historic building began covering parts of southwest Detroit until they wrapped it up and moved to new quarters in 1986. The new location & building for the 6th Precinct was/is 11450 Warwick Street.
Ann Arbor still investigating cause of mysterious bump in roadway
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is still investigating to determine the cause of a mysterious bump in a roadway that required closing the street for emergency repairs last week. Part of Glen Avenue next to a hotel construction site near downtown and the University of Michigan medical campus somehow heaved upward by an estimated 18 to 24 inches Thursday, Oct. 13, causing the street to crack.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown’s lingering ankle sprain feeling better after bye
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown played through a high ankle sprain before the bye week, saying he was at about 85% in the shutout loss in New England. The second-year wideout was limited to one of the worst games of his young career while trying...
Alice Cooper reminisces with us on his Michigan roots as he visited back home
NOVI, MI - He’s both a rock legend and a Detroit legend. Alice Cooper returned home this weekend and was one of the celebrity guests at Motor City Comic Con which took place in Novi. Cooper’s line at Comic Con was steady all three days at the pop culture...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
22K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0