FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5
A new restaurant, 'Five on Vine,' is making its way downtown this winter
CINCINNATI — A new restaurant is expected to open this winter in Downtown OTR. Five on Vine, an American cuisine-styled restaurant, will be located at 1342 Vine St., formerly home to the Mercer OTR. Owner Anthony Sitek plans for the restaurant to showcase the impact of local produce and...
WCPO
LaRosa's reopens first pizzeria after $1 million dining room renovation
CINCINNATI — The original LaRosa's Family Pizzeria in Cincinnati's west side reopened its dining room Monday morning. Buddy LaRosa and his family rededicated the Boudinot Avenue location with a ribbon cutting after its dining room was closed for three months for a $1 million renovation. As part of the changes, LaRosa's created bigger meeting rooms, added more "Buddy Tables" and turned the "Buddy Room" into "Buddy's Private Dining Room" for gatherings of up to 16 guests.
WLWT 5
PHOTOS: 3CDC unveils 'bold' vision to transform Duke Energy Convention Center
CINCINNATI — 3CDC presented its plan to redevelop the city's Duke Energy Convention center and surrounding space. CEO Steve Leeper on Monday presented the redesign plan to Cincinnati's Budget and Finance Committee. The plan would renovate Duke Energy Convention Center inside and out, creating a new design for people...
cincinnatirefined.com
Make your own holiday wreath or centerpiece at this gorgeous local farm
Are you ready to get into the holiday spirit? At The Marmalade Lily, you and your closest friends and family can spend quality time with each other this season while you create your own holiday centerpieces or wreath. The Marmalade Lily is a family-owned event venue set on a breathtaking...
Kings Island plans major announcement today: What it could be?
Cincinnati's Kings Island has tweet that it will announcment about something new for 2023 on Wednesday. Here is what they could be planning.
WLWT 5
WATCH: 20 luminous lights and sights from BLINK Cincinnati festival
CINCINNATI — BLINK is back in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. So what are the hot spots around town? Here is our top picks from the first two days.
WLWT 5
Restaurant that opened inside vacant Cincinnati bank is closing its doors
CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in East Walnut Hills is closing its doors. The owners of Branch announced on Facebook they have decided to close. "Though we are sad to say goodbye we are also filled with immense gratitude. We thank all the teammates, guests, and community members who supported us. We wish you all nothing but the best," the owners said on Facebook.
Fox 19
90-year-old Maple Knoll residents take in sights and sounds of BLINK
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - BLINK wasn’t just for the young, it was also for the young at heart. That much was evident as Maple Knoll Village residents, some 90 years old, descended upon Cincinnati’s fantastically popular arts festival. “When the news broke that BLINK Cincinnati was returning once again,...
Cincinnati Herald
The Peach Cobbler Factory
The Peach Cobbler Factory, a family-style dessert shop, sells “old school desserts with a new school flare.” Cincinnati has never seen a sweet shop like this before. Driving around we see Cupcake shops, Donut shops but we never see Cobblers, Banana Pudding, etc. This factory offers a “feeling of nostalgia for its old school yet it’s still delicious.”
linknky.com
Taco Week begins today: Here are the participating NKY locations
It’s officially Taco Week, and Northern Kentucky has five restaurants participating in the event. Beginning Monday and running through Sunday, Oct. 23, some of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky’s most popular taco joints will be offering their own unique tacos for $2. If you check into five restaurants during...
WLWT 5
Archives: 6.2 inches of snow brought 'White Halloween' to Cincinnati in 1993
The year was 1993, and Cincinnati children were trick-or-treating in the snow. It was a Halloween for the ages, with 6.2 inches of snow being dumped on Cincinnati in just two days. The Halloween eve snow (Oct. 30, 1993), brought 5.9 inches to Cincinnati. According to the National Weather service,...
Fans help local band find $6,000 worth of stolen equipment
Fellow musicians and fans worked together to find the equipment and by early October, they got a lead.
Why we're seeing more vibrant fall colors this year
We are seen an explosion of fall colors and this year it's a bit better than prior years and of course, there's a scientific reason as to why it's better.
travelmag.com
5 of the best Cincinnati Moving Companies
If you’re moving in or out of Cincinnati and are looking for some reliable guys to help you shift your stuff, there are a wide number of reputable removal companies to pick from. Whether you’re upping sticks to the other side of the country or just a few miles...
multihousingnews.com
Affordable Community for LGBTQ+ Seniors Opens in Cincinnati
The project is the city's first age-restricted affordable housing community of its kind. A partnership between Pennrose and Northsiders Engaged in Sustainable Transformation has opened John Arthur Flats, a 57-unit affordable senior community in Cincinnati’s Northside neighborhood. The $13 million redevelopment received LIHTC financing from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency. Additional backers included the City of Cincinnati, which provided HOME funding, as well as the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati through its Affordable Housing Program.
WLWT 5
Nickelodeon star Lay Lay surprises students at Cincinnati school
CINCINNATI — Students at one local high school had a big surprise on Tuesday when a Nickelodeon star walked through the doors. The star of the show "That Girl Lay Lay" stopped by Frederick Douglass Elementary School with an encouraging message for the students. Lay Lay is a social...
WLWT 5
Jurassic World Tour comes to Cincinnati for the first time
CINCINNATI — Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Cincinnati for the first time ever this weekend!. In this entertainment experience, Jurassic World will come to life. Dinosaurs, such as Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurs rex more than 40 feet in length will take the center stage. Features include...
Fox 19
When’s the earliest fall snow on record for Cincinnati?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday night’s minimal snowfall is not the earliest Cincinnati has season in its fall history. You have to go back to Oct. 11, 1905, to find when the earliest snow flurries fell in Cincinnati, Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer explained on Twitter. A Freeze Warning was in effect...
WKRC
2 Blue Ash office buildings head to auction block
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Two office buildings in Blue Ash will be auctioned off at the top of November by one of Cincinnati’s biggest commercial real estate firms. The buildings at 4221 and 4225 Malsbary Road will be up for an online auction Nov. 1 through Nov. 3,...
Was Monday's snow the earliest on record?
Yes, we experienced the first snowflakes of the fall season on Monday as Canadian air spilled into the Tri-State, but there's debate on whether it's the earliest trace amount of snowfall.
