WCPO

LaRosa's reopens first pizzeria after $1 million dining room renovation

CINCINNATI — The original LaRosa's Family Pizzeria in Cincinnati's west side reopened its dining room Monday morning. Buddy LaRosa and his family rededicated the Boudinot Avenue location with a ribbon cutting after its dining room was closed for three months for a $1 million renovation. As part of the changes, LaRosa's created bigger meeting rooms, added more "Buddy Tables" and turned the "Buddy Room" into "Buddy's Private Dining Room" for gatherings of up to 16 guests.
cincinnatirefined.com

Make your own holiday wreath or centerpiece at this gorgeous local farm

Are you ready to get into the holiday spirit? At The Marmalade Lily, you and your closest friends and family can spend quality time with each other this season while you create your own holiday centerpieces or wreath. The Marmalade Lily is a family-owned event venue set on a breathtaking...
WLWT 5

Restaurant that opened inside vacant Cincinnati bank is closing its doors

CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in East Walnut Hills is closing its doors. The owners of Branch announced on Facebook they have decided to close. "Though we are sad to say goodbye we are also filled with immense gratitude. We thank all the teammates, guests, and community members who supported us. We wish you all nothing but the best," the owners said on Facebook.
Fox 19

90-year-old Maple Knoll residents take in sights and sounds of BLINK

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - BLINK wasn’t just for the young, it was also for the young at heart. That much was evident as Maple Knoll Village residents, some 90 years old, descended upon Cincinnati’s fantastically popular arts festival. “When the news broke that BLINK Cincinnati was returning once again,...
Cincinnati Herald

The Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory, a family-style dessert shop, sells “old school desserts with a new school flare.” Cincinnati has never seen a sweet shop like this before. Driving around we see Cupcake shops, Donut shops but we never see Cobblers, Banana Pudding, etc. This factory offers a “feeling of nostalgia for its old school yet it’s still delicious.”
linknky.com

Taco Week begins today: Here are the participating NKY locations

It’s officially Taco Week, and Northern Kentucky has five restaurants participating in the event. Beginning Monday and running through Sunday, Oct. 23, some of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky’s most popular taco joints will be offering their own unique tacos for $2. If you check into five restaurants during...
travelmag.com

5 of the best Cincinnati Moving Companies

If you’re moving in or out of Cincinnati and are looking for some reliable guys to help you shift your stuff, there are a wide number of reputable removal companies to pick from. Whether you’re upping sticks to the other side of the country or just a few miles...
multihousingnews.com

Affordable Community for LGBTQ+ Seniors Opens in Cincinnati

The project is the city's first age-restricted affordable housing community of its kind. A partnership between Pennrose and Northsiders Engaged in Sustainable Transformation has opened John Arthur Flats, a 57-unit affordable senior community in Cincinnati’s Northside neighborhood. The $13 million redevelopment received LIHTC financing from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency. Additional backers included the City of Cincinnati, which provided HOME funding, as well as the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati through its Affordable Housing Program.
WLWT 5

Nickelodeon star Lay Lay surprises students at Cincinnati school

CINCINNATI — Students at one local high school had a big surprise on Tuesday when a Nickelodeon star walked through the doors. The star of the show "That Girl Lay Lay" stopped by Frederick Douglass Elementary School with an encouraging message for the students. Lay Lay is a social...
WLWT 5

Jurassic World Tour comes to Cincinnati for the first time

CINCINNATI — Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Cincinnati for the first time ever this weekend!. In this entertainment experience, Jurassic World will come to life. Dinosaurs, such as Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurs rex more than 40 feet in length will take the center stage. Features include...
Fox 19

When’s the earliest fall snow on record for Cincinnati?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday night’s minimal snowfall is not the earliest Cincinnati has season in its fall history. You have to go back to Oct. 11, 1905, to find when the earliest snow flurries fell in Cincinnati, Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer explained on Twitter. A Freeze Warning was in effect...
WKRC

2 Blue Ash office buildings head to auction block

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Two office buildings in Blue Ash will be auctioned off at the top of November by one of Cincinnati’s biggest commercial real estate firms. The buildings at 4221 and 4225 Malsbary Road will be up for an online auction Nov. 1 through Nov. 3,...
