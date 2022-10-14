Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktoo.org
Newscast – Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
A recent destructive slide in downtown Juneau left homeowners and the community grappling with how to respond,. An Iranian in Alaska speaks on recent protests in Iran,. Hundreds of hotel rooms and emergency shelter beds in Anchorage will continue to be available to people without homes through at least the end of the year.
ktoo.org
A workshop to teach LGBTQ+ Juneau residents how to build a support structure is coming later this month
A workshop in Juneau later this month will help LGBTQ+ people learn an intentional approach to getting the support they need. The strategy is called “pod mapping.” It involves visually drawing out your community so you’ll know where to go for different needs. Organizer David Abad works...
ktoo.org
Curious Juneau: How far has the Mendenhall Glacier retreated in the last 12 months?
Longtime Juneau resident James Wycoff noticed on his regular walks to Nugget Falls that the face of the Mendenhall Glacier seemed to be retreating faster this year than any year he’s seen before. “I arrived in Juneau in 1974 as a young pharmacist from Kansas,” Wycoff said. “I had...
Juneau, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Juneau. The Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School football team will have a game with Juneau-Douglas High School on October 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
kinyradio.com
Construction to begin on West Willoughby sidewalk Monday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Construction will begin Monday, October 17 on West Willoughby Avenue to replace sidewalks, curbs, and gutters. Construction is to take place from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The project is estimated to continue through November 18th, 2022. Construction work will extend along West...
ktoo.org
Latest ballot count in Juneau’s municipal election shows real estate disclosure repeal likely to pass
The latest unofficial ballot count for Juneau’s Oct. 4 municipal election shows that a repeal to Juneau’s real estate disclosure mandate is likely, and a measure to fund a new city hall appears to have failed. City election officials released the results of another round of ballot processing...
alaskasnewssource.com
Atmospheric river raises river and stream levels for Southeast
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - An atmospheric river dropping large quantities of rain on Southeast Alaska has city officials watching water levels on regional rivers and streams. Rainfall was highest for Haines, collecting 2.49 inches. Skagway measured 1.09 inches of rain, Juneau 1.37 inches and Petersburg 1.25 inches Thursday. A Flood...
kinyradio.com
Bartlett Regional Hospital announces Therapeutics and Testing Transitions underway
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Starting October 24, the hospital will be closing its monoclonal antibody therapy clinic due to a decrease in demand. Bartlett Regional Hospital announced this upcoming change on Friday through a press release. Individuals seeking COVID-19 medication should contact their primary care provider to discuss further options.
alaskasportsreport.com
State Football: Juneau’s defense shuts down East, anchors 39-6 win in D1 semifinal playoff game
As the fog rolled into the capital city Saturday evening, the East players might have thought they were part of a horror movie at Adair-Kennedy Field. The Huskies haunted the defending state champs from start to finish to win 39-6 in the ASAA Division I semifinal playoff game and punch their ticket back to the First National Bowl.
Comments / 0