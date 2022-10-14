ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newscast – Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

A recent destructive slide in downtown Juneau left homeowners and the community grappling with how to respond,. An Iranian in Alaska speaks on recent protests in Iran,. Hundreds of hotel rooms and emergency shelter beds in Anchorage will continue to be available to people without homes through at least the end of the year.
Construction to begin on West Willoughby sidewalk Monday

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Construction will begin Monday, October 17 on West Willoughby Avenue to replace sidewalks, curbs, and gutters. Construction is to take place from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The project is estimated to continue through November 18th, 2022. Construction work will extend along West...
Atmospheric river raises river and stream levels for Southeast

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - An atmospheric river dropping large quantities of rain on Southeast Alaska has city officials watching water levels on regional rivers and streams. Rainfall was highest for Haines, collecting 2.49 inches. Skagway measured 1.09 inches of rain, Juneau 1.37 inches and Petersburg 1.25 inches Thursday. A Flood...
Bartlett Regional Hospital announces Therapeutics and Testing Transitions underway

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Starting October 24, the hospital will be closing its monoclonal antibody therapy clinic due to a decrease in demand. Bartlett Regional Hospital announced this upcoming change on Friday through a press release. Individuals seeking COVID-19 medication should contact their primary care provider to discuss further options.
JUNEAU, AK

