Arizona State

Arizona Attorney General's Office asks FBI, IRS to investigate group behind '2000 Mules'

By Ray Stern, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

Republican candidates for top statewide offices in Arizona have said they believe what they saw in the election-conspiracy movie "2000 Mules."

Now, the state Attorney General's Office is asking the FBI and IRS for investigations of the group behind the movie, True the Vote, noting that it has repeatedly rebuffed all requests to share the documentary's alleged evidence and has raised "considerable sums of money" based on claims of having that evidence.

"Given TTV's status as a nonprofit organization, it would appear that further review of its financials may be warranted," wrote Reginald "Reggie" Grigsby, chief special agent of the office's Special Investigations Section.

The film, released in May and thoroughly debunked by experts and media organizations, claims mobile-phone data obtained by the group shows a coordinated effort by hundreds of people around the country — deemed "mules" — to stuff election drop boxes with ballots for candidate Joe Biden in 2020. True the Vote's representatives said they would use their findings to make elections more secure.

But the moviemakers have since refused to release any of their supposed data to law enforcement groups even after promising to do so, the Attorney General's Office said in the two-page letter Friday.

Grigsby's letter accuses True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht and its contractor Gregg Phillips of providing misleading information to his office and other law enforcement groups. He also mentions some of the bogus information the group has previously put out related to the movie, such as the false claims that the group helped solve a murder in Atlanta and break a ballot-harvesting case in San Luis, Arizona.

In sum, the information points to "potential violations" of tax code given True the Vote's 501(c)3 nonprofit status, the letter states.

True the Vote didn't respond to an email Friday from The Arizona Republic seeking comment.

Candidates promoted film's claims

Many Republican politicians have pointed to the movie as proof that fraud caused former President Donald Trump to lose in 2020, despite the lack of verification of any of its claims.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has said the movie's producer, right-wing activist Dinesh D'Souza, is a "patriot" and that the movie showed how the conspiracy worked.

"There's no way they can discount what is in this movie," she said on Newsmax in May. "It is in black and white."

Lake said in the same interview she believes the May leak of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was a conspiracy timed to turn the public's attention away from what she called the "shocking" facts of the movie.

During the only televised debate in the race for secretary of state, Republican candidate Mark Finchem pointed to "2000 Mules" as one example of election fraud, noting that it provided "visual evidence" of ballots being stuffed into drop boxes.

Abe Hamadeh, the Republican candidate for state attorney general, has also portrayed the film as truthful.

"Isn't it sad that it required a documentary filmmaker to expose the crimes and fraud of 2020?" he told Trump lawyer Christina Bobb in July.

Numerous other candidates and lawmakers have either praised the film or publicly shown interest in it.

In late May, about 200 people attended a presentation on the film at a state Senate committee room by Phillips and Engelbrecht. The event featured a panel of state senators and other politicians, including Congresswoman Debbie Lesko and Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. The next month, Finchem hosted a screening of the film and question-and-answer session in Sedona.

Critics have ridiculed the movie, which claims to have video evidence it never shows and fictionalized some scenes.

Group refuses to share data

Phillips, who claimed publicly — and falsely — in 2017 that "millions" of noncitizens voted in 2016, told the Arizona Senate panel in May that the group turned over a "disk" of its findings to the state.

However, as The Republic reported last month , records obtained from the Attorney General’s Office show that officials tried repeatedly to obtain the alleged findings, but True the Vote never followed through.

In Friday's letter, Grigsby said Phillips' claim that he turned over the findings was "patently false."

True the Vote representatives subsequently told the Attorney General's Office that it turned over its findings to the Phoenix FBI office and that since the FBI now considered the conservative activists' "informants," they didn't think they could give the state the same information. That wasn't true, either, according to Grigsby.

Phoenix FBI officials told the state investigators that the representatives were not informants and that they had only turned over an audio and video recording of someone alleging ballot harvesting in San Luis.

The group also told another unnamed law enforcement agency that it had turned over its findings to the state Attorney General's Office, Grigsby reported.

The San Luis case involves real ballot harvesting; the small town's former mayor was sentenced to 30 days in jail Thursday for collecting four ballots that weren't hers. Though the case dealt only with the 2020 primary election, conspiracy theorists have misleadingly tied it to the general election that Trump lost.

Brian Glicklich, a spokesperson for True the Vote, later released a statement from the group criticizing the Attorney General's Office letter as "false," adding that it "smacks of retribution for the AG's own decision to ignore suspicious voting activity."

The group lost trust in the Attorney General's Office after dealing with investigators, the letter claims. The letter also included a black-and-white photo of Phillips holding a rectangular object that the organization said was "the hard drive," apparently referring to the hard drive that investigators said they never received. The organization said law enforcement agencies could obtain the data with a subpoena.

Reach the reporter at rstern@arizonarepublic.com or 480-276-3237. Follow him on Twitter @raystern .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Attorney General's Office asks FBI, IRS to investigate group behind '2000 Mules'

Comments / 258

DovaKev Gaming
4d ago

who cares what the FBI says? Theyve been caught red handed several times in the lefts fight against Trump. Who is Ray Epps? Text messages between top level agents talking about meddling in elections? Smh we've already lost unless people finally decide its 'time.'

Reply(65)
59
Todd Ballou
3d ago

The government always hates when they get caught cheating. Of course they don't want us to believe the movie, it makes them look like the corrupt entity that they are.

Reply(17)
47
Karen Waldron
3d ago

Investigative the FBI sounds like a better committee to me . How about looking into Ray Epps from January 6 all his video evidence is on rumble. I post it daily on Twitter for ths Jan 6 committee asking why isn’t this man being looked into for inviting and encouraging protesters to go inside the Capitol you don’t believe this post . Go to Rumble app and search his name clearly he’s a federal agent . The video evidence in 2000 mules shows you folks committing crimes and no one does anything about it The committee should hold our government guilty against crimes against all of us . This has been a bipartisan crime against humanity.

Reply(5)
14
Salon

“No one died”: Trump-backed Arizona Republican embraces Sandy Hook and 9/11 truthers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona Republicans have gone total MAGA with their 2022 midterms nominees, choosing far-right conspiracy theorists who include gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem — both of whom are supported by former President Donald Trump, and both of whom have promoted the false and thoroughly debunked claim that the United States' 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. Finchem's MAGA supporters include not only Trump, but also, "War Room" host and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. And according to the Daily Beast's Sam Brodey, those MAGA Republicans are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the type of conspiracy theorists the Finchem campaign has been associating with.
CBS News

Arizona prosecutors want 66-year-old grandmother to go to prison for collecting 4 ballots in 2020

A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary election as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony in Yuma County Superior Court painted a picture of Guillermina Fuentes as filled with remorse and a pillar of small border community of San Luis.
Salon

Trump donors think they're giving to "save America," but they're paying Trump's legal bills

When one is under federal investigation for serious crimes like potential espionage, the usual legal advice is to be silent. Lawyers tend to get nervous when clients talk publicly about their cases, fearful that they will inadvertently provide evidence prosecutors can use against their clients in court. But after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago in August, Donald Trump has not shut up. He rants on Truth Social about the FBI, portraying himself as the victim of an "unwarranted, unjust, and illegal Raid," even though there appears little doubt that he was in possession of classified documents he appears to have stolen from the government. He gives lengthy and often ad-libbed speeches, ostensibly in support of Republicans running for office, in which he complains about his alleged victimization at the hands of the FBI.
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
The Associated Press

US government tells Arizona to remove border containers

PHOENIX (AP) — The federal government is demanding the state remove double-stacked shipping containers placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying they are unauthorized and violate U.S. law. The Cocopah Indian Tribe in southwestern Arizona welcomed the call to take down the containers in the latest rift between the Biden administration and Republican-led border states over how to prevent illegal border crossings. The Bureau of Reclamation also demanded in last week’s letter that no new containers be placed. It said the bureau wants to prevent conflicts with two federal contracts that have been awarded and two more still pending to fill border wall gaps near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma, Arizona, area. “The unauthorized placement of those containers constitutes a violation of federal law and is a trespass against the United States,” the letter states. “That trespass is harming federal lands and resources and impeding Reclamation’s ability to perform its mission.”
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

