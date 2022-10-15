Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fremont Rated the Safest City in CaliforniaAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
A living icon - Elton John’s celebration at Levi’s StadiumVic AquinoSanta Clara, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
csufresno.edu
OPINION: Fresno State football games are unwelcoming to new fans
This year’s football season was presented as “the season we would win it all.” I didn’t know how football worked until last month, but even I knew I wanted to be there to witness something special. Despite being a junior at Fresno State, I had never...
Fresno State Football: Haener has bone chip, Perales honored, Rivers/Mosby square off
(KGPE) – Fresno State injured quarterback Jake Haener is dealing with more than just a high ankle sprain; defensive end David Perales is named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week, after a career night; and two former Bulldog teammates pose for a fun photo after competing against each other in the NFL Sunday.
VIDEO: See Davante Adams' Fresno State jersey retirement ceremony
Fresno State honored former Bulldog star and current All-Pro Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams with his jersey retirement on Saturday. At halftime of Fresno State's 17-10 win over rival San Jose State, the curtain was revealed to show "Adams" and his college No. 15 placed permanently in Fresno State history on the Valley Children's Stadium press box. Watch the full halftime ceremony in the embedded video above.
Fresno State athletic director responds to glass shattering incident
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A member of the coaching support staff at Fresno State is accused of shattering a pane of glass at the football game on Saturday — injuring a mother and her daughter. The identity of the coach who shattered the pane of glass in the coach’s box, which is located on the […]
GV Wire
Falling Glass Injures Girl at Fresno State Football Game, Witnesses Say
Witnesses says at least one person was cut by shards of glass that suddenly rained down on spectators during Saturday night’s Fresno State football game at Valley Children’s Stadium on the university campus. A window in a coaches’ observation booth overlooking the field from the top of the...
Fans injured when a Fresno State coach shatters glass window at Valley Children's Stadium
A Fresno State coach has been put on administrative leave after breaking a window during last night's game, injuring some fans.
Woman wins $4.2M on Mega Millions at a Fresno store
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One lucky winner wins $4.2 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Fresno grocery store this past summer, according to the California Lottery. The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at the Vons on North […]
hoodline.com
Slater’s 50/50 opening in South San Jose serving mouthwatering bacon-infused burgers
Burger and bacon fans will have a new place to get their fix later this month. Slater’s 50/50 will be opening up its first Northern California location in South San Jose at the Westfield Oakridge mall off Blossom Hill Road. According to the Mercury News, the restaurant will open on Wednesday, October 26th, at 11:00 a.m. with a “buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line.” Slaters 50/50 was started by Scott Slater in Anaheim in 2009. The Oakridge location is the northernmost location out of the chain’s five other California shops. Four are in Southern California, and one is in Central California in Fresno. There are also two locations in the Vegas area, as well as one in Denver and one in Hawaii.
Why fighter jets are night-flying over Fresno this month
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sounds of freedom will be heard roaring over the skies of Fresno this week by means of the 144ᵗʰ Air National Guard’s F-15C jets. The 144ᵗʰ Fighter Wing has announced that their pilots will be conducting their first round of night flights out of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport this […]
KTVU FOX 2
'Top 50 rattiest cities': 2 California cities make the top 5 again
LOS ANGELES - Oh, rats!. Los Angeles is once again considered one of the "rattiest" cities in America. According to data from Orkin, the Los Angeles area ranked third in the country. Last year, it was ranked #2. Chicago ranked #1, then New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and San...
Don't Stop Believin': Journey to play Fresno's Save Mart Center during 2023 tour
Journey and Toto are touring together and will play Fresno's Save Mart Center on April 23, 2023. Tickets go on sale later this month.
Fun facts from this year’s Big Fresno Fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In a blink of an eye, all the fun and excitement of the Big Fresno Fair has come to an end. Guests from all over came to take part in the largest event in the Central Valley. Now we can take a moment to look back and take a look at […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose 7-Eleven sold winning Mega Millions ticket
The 7-Eleven on Kooser Road in San Jose was the store that sold the winning Mega Millions ticket. The store gets a cut of the $247 million prize, about $1 million.
Stanford Daily
Why does Stanford have so many Rodins?
When it comes to the art world, everything can (and should) be questioned, but not everything can be answered. That being said, Christina makes it her goal to undertake your visual art questions and give her take on the complexity, confusion and excitement of the art world. Please send your questions to arts ‘at’ stanforddaily.com — she’d love to seek answers with you!
5,344 Americans were forced to live at the Fresno Fairgrounds. Here’s what it was like
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A California woman who lived for five months in a temporary internment camp at the now Fresno Fairgrounds says she still has an empty feeling inside when she revisits the fair and sees it as a place she used to live. Frankie Wilkinson lived in the middle of the horse race […]
GV Wire
Hotly Contested Valley Race Draws Former VP Mike Pence to Fresno
Former vice president Mike Pence stumped for Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, at a fundraising event in Fresno Monday morning. Winning kitchen table issues such as the economy and public safety will return Valadao to Washington, Pence said. Valadao is being challenged by Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, in the Valley’s 22nd...
Man found dead in downtown Fresno, police say
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in downtown Fresno Monday afternoon.
Fresno woman who barely misses billion-dollar jackpot claims $4M prize
The Fresno woman who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket from a Vons in Northeast Fresno has finally claimed her $4.2 million prize.
Food Beast
'PHOZILLA', Is This the Most Ultimate Bowl of Pho?
Pho lovers need to be put on notice about the tantalizing monstrosity that is The PHOZILLA. This ultra aggressive bowl of pho is ready and able to dominate any type of hunger and craving by way of its hefty build. Could this be the greatest bowl of pho on Earth?...
Arrest in Fresno school shooting threats, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old has been booked into the Fresno County Jail after he made threats against three local high schools, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Tuesday, officials announced that 23-year-old Jose Luis Castaneda was arrested for making threats against Edison High School, Fresno High School, and Bullard High School. “These […]
Comments / 0