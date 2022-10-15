ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
csufresno.edu

OPINION: Fresno State football games are unwelcoming to new fans

This year’s football season was presented as “the season we would win it all.” I didn’t know how football worked until last month, but even I knew I wanted to be there to witness something special. Despite being a junior at Fresno State, I had never...
247Sports

VIDEO: See Davante Adams' Fresno State jersey retirement ceremony

Fresno State honored former Bulldog star and current All-Pro Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams with his jersey retirement on Saturday. At halftime of Fresno State's 17-10 win over rival San Jose State, the curtain was revealed to show "Adams" and his college No. 15 placed permanently in Fresno State history on the Valley Children's Stadium press box. Watch the full halftime ceremony in the embedded video above.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Falling Glass Injures Girl at Fresno State Football Game, Witnesses Say

Witnesses says at least one person was cut by shards of glass that suddenly rained down on spectators during Saturday night’s Fresno State football game at Valley Children’s Stadium on the university campus. A window in a coaches’ observation booth overlooking the field from the top of the...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman wins $4.2M on Mega Millions at a Fresno store

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One lucky winner wins $4.2 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Fresno grocery store this past summer, according to the California Lottery.  The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at the Vons on North […]
FRESNO, CA
hoodline.com

Slater’s 50/50 opening in South San Jose serving mouthwatering bacon-infused burgers

Burger and bacon fans will have a new place to get their fix later this month. Slater’s 50/50 will be opening up its first Northern California location in South San Jose at the Westfield Oakridge mall off Blossom Hill Road. According to the Mercury News, the restaurant will open on Wednesday, October 26th, at 11:00 a.m. with a “buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line.” Slaters 50/50 was started by Scott Slater in Anaheim in 2009. The Oakridge location is the northernmost location out of the chain’s five other California shops. Four are in Southern California, and one is in Central California in Fresno. There are also two locations in the Vegas area, as well as one in Denver and one in Hawaii.
SAN JOSE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Why fighter jets are night-flying over Fresno this month

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sounds of freedom will be heard roaring over the skies of Fresno this week by means of the 144ᵗʰ Air National Guard’s F-15C jets. The 144ᵗʰ Fighter Wing has announced that their pilots will be conducting their first round of night flights out of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport this […]
FRESNO, CA
Stanford Daily

Why does Stanford have so many Rodins?

When it comes to the art world, everything can (and should) be questioned, but not everything can be answered. That being said, Christina makes it her goal to undertake your visual art questions and give her take on the complexity, confusion and excitement of the art world. Please send your questions to arts ‘at’ stanforddaily.com — she’d love to seek answers with you!
STANFORD, CA
GV Wire

Hotly Contested Valley Race Draws Former VP Mike Pence to Fresno

Former vice president Mike Pence stumped for Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, at a fundraising event in Fresno Monday morning. Winning kitchen table issues such as the economy and public safety will return Valadao to Washington, Pence said. Valadao is being challenged by Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, in the Valley’s 22nd...
FRESNO, CA
Food Beast

'PHOZILLA', Is This the Most Ultimate Bowl of Pho?

Pho lovers need to be put on notice about the tantalizing monstrosity that is The PHOZILLA. This ultra aggressive bowl of pho is ready and able to dominate any type of hunger and craving by way of its hefty build. Could this be the greatest bowl of pho on Earth?...
SAN MATEO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest in Fresno school shooting threats, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old has been booked into the Fresno County Jail after he made threats against three local high schools, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Tuesday, officials announced that 23-year-old Jose Luis Castaneda was arrested for making threats against Edison High School, Fresno High School, and Bullard High School. “These […]
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy