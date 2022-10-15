ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Got Jug? Brighton does after grinding out football win over Howell

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
 4 days ago

HOWELL — Victory No. 8 in an unbeaten football season had been secured and the fight song had been sung with the student section, ending appropriately with “so let’s win every game this year.”

But one more item of business remained for Brighton’s football players, who all ran back toward the field asking the same question.

“Where’s the Jug?”

The Bulldogs took a knee waiting to be presented the Little Brown Jug Friday night after their 21-6 victory over Howell.

Nobody seemed to know where the rivalry trophy was until Howell athletic director John Young came walking across the field carrying a box that contained what Brighton came to reclaim.

After waiting an entire year to recapture a trophy they held for three years, a few extra minutes of build-up just made the celebration even sweeter.

“It’s a dream,” Brighton senior quarterback Colin McKernan said. “This is a season we’re going to remember for the rest of our lives. This is a heck of a way to put a cherry on top.”

A young Brighton team endured some growing pains during a 4-5 2021 season, the most painful being a 21-14 loss to Howell. The veteran Highlanders won the game on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Nolan Petru to Danny Honkala with 2:23 left.

Now Brighton is 8-0, will be hosting the KLAA championship game against Belleville at 1 p.m. Saturday and will likely have home-field advantage for at least the first two rounds of the state playoffs.

“Last year, we really took it to heart,” Brighton senior running back Carson Shrader said. “There were a lot of emotions in this game. We just came out here and worked harder, we wanted it more and came out with the win.”

At the other end of the spectrum, Howell has lost three straight games and is probably eliminated from state playoff contention at 3-5. The Highlanders will host Westland John Glenn in a KLAA crossover next Friday.

“It’s a different system,” Howell coach Brian Lewis said. “You never know what’s going to go on with the playoffs. The message is we in Howell play hard; that’s what we do. We work hard, we play hard, we do those things no matter what happens. We’re going to put our best foot forward, because that’s who we are when we step on the field.”

As is often the case when these rivals meet, defense dictated much of the game, particularly in the first half.

Brighton scored on its first drive of the game, reaching the end zone on a 7-yard pass from McKernan to Shrader with 2:50 left in the first quarter. A 30-yard pass from McKernan to Ashton Tomassi ignited the drive.

The game remained 7-0 until late in the third quarter. The Bulldogs got the opening kickoff of the second half and held the ball for nearly the entire quarter, marching 80 yards in 21 plays, taking 11:09 off the clock. McKernan scored on a 1-yard run on fourth-and-goal four plays after throwing a 21-yard pass to Tomassi on fourth-and-eight.

“That’s surgery right there,” McKernan said of the drive. “The offense did everything we could to keep that ball. We did third down, get it, third down, get it. That’s what it takes to run our offense. When we take away the entire third quarter, that puts our defense in a good position to succeed.”

By the time Howell’s offense stepped back on the field, 53 minutes of real time had elapsed since the Highlanders last had the ball.

Howell didn’t have the ball for long, as cornerback Jack Gregorich intercepted a pass on the Highlanders’ second play of the second half with 15.1 seconds left in the third quarter.

Howell got a stop on fourth down, then got back in the game on a 1-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Levi Curtin with 6:28 left in the game. The Highlanders tried a 2-point pass, which was broken up by safety Andrew Stewart, leaving Brighton with a 14-6 lead.

The Bulldogs locked up the victory with another impressive long march, using 11 plays to drive 59 yards after Brenden Boley secured an onside kick. Shrader, who ran seven times on the drive for 27 yards, punched the ball across the goal line from 1 yard out with 1:37 left.

“It was just grinding yards out,” Shrader said. “It’s what we practice.”

McKernan was 19-for-23 for 177 yards and a touchdown. His favorite target was Tomassi, who caught seven passes for 74 yards.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Got Jug? Brighton does after grinding out football win over Howell

