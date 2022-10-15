ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

Football: In a potential section final preview, O'Neill grinds out win over Burke Catholic

By Melissa Kramer, Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 4 days ago

HIGHLAND FALLS — It was just a great high school football game, both coaches said postgame.

James I. O'Neill defeated Burke Catholic, 17-16, in a league game on Friday night at James I. O'Neill High School. It was the first loss of the season for the Eagles. And it was a gritty finish to a game that had plenty of back-and-forth action.

After trailing 16-7, O'Neill would score 10 points in the final seven minutes of the game, all by the versatile Marek Arbogast, who capped off the win with an 18-yard field goal.

In their second matchup of the season, the Raiders pulled ahead for the homecoming crowd. And they did it with a lot of resiliency, coach David Moskowitz said. The Raiders were set to receive the opening kickoff, but the short kick bobbled off one of their own players into the hands of the Eagles. The O'Neill defense would stop Liam Benzinger on a 4th and 5 from the O'Neill 13-yard line and get the ball back.

"They got that kick at the beginning of the game and they could of thought ‘oh no, here we go again’ and then they moved the ball and then we stopped them," Moskowitz explained. "And that was big. We really believe in what we’re doing.”

The Raiders turned the ball over on downs the next drive, however. But got the ball back with 1:02 left in the first quarter, when they stuffed dominant running back Chris Leahy on a 4th and 6 and took over from their own 40.

High school football: See how Section 9's top teams rank going into Week 6

High school football: Schedule, scores and recaps for Oct. 14-15

After one quarter, the game was scoreless.

With 8:17 left to play in the second quarter, O'Neill running back Jordan Thompson took a handoff from quarterback Chad Haley in for a 6-yard touchdown. Arbogast kicked home the extra point for a 7-0 lead.

It was a scary sight with 1:29 left in the first half, when Burke Catholic's Jeremy Ragunath took a hard hit to the helmet after finishing a run. A stretcher was brought out for him and he was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. He had movement in his extremities while on the stretcher. A penalty was called for illegal helmet contact and it moved the ball up to the O'Neill 29-yard line. On the same drive, Leahy took the ball in the wildcat for a 3-yard touchdown on fourth down. He ran it in for two in the wildcat as well for an 8-7 lead.

O'Neill seemed to have a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff. The Raiders threw a few laterals, including one from Arbogast toward the beginning and Kirk Ingold swung around near the Burke Catholic sideline and scored. The Raiders were called for a holding penalty and the referees announced the half cannot end on a penalty. They had one more offensive play following the call and that ended the half.

The Raiders recovered a fumble early in the third quarter but nothing came of it.

Luke Miller picked off Nick Waugh's pass in the end zone with 59 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tHX8y_0iZo9aMQ00

On a 3rd and 13 from the O'Neill 40, Burke Catholic quarterback Jake Carter found Benzinger who bobbled the pass up the middle and sped ahead for the touchdown. Leahy ran in the 2-point conversion and the Eagles took a 16-7 lead with 7:12 left in the fourth quarter.

Within 14 seconds, O'Neill got it back. Arbogast returned the ensuing kickoff and chewed up a significant amount of yardage. On the first play of the drive, Waugh connected with him for a 37-yard touchdown, before he put kicked the PAT to cut the deficit to 16-14.

The defense came up big on an Eagles' 4th and 2 from their own 30 with 4:37 left in the fourth quarter. Leahy was stopped and the Raiders took over with a chance to go ahead. Waugh connected with Thor Swanson to advance to the 15, before pass interference was called on the Eagles' defense's coverage of Arbogast, advancing the ball to the 6. A run advanced it to the 1. And Arbogast kicked home the go-ahead field goal.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Eagles had two more plays before time expired. They completed a pass and then the game ended on a Swanson interception.

“It’s a confidence-booster," Moskowitz said. "These kids never stop believing in themselves and that’s what it’s all about. And it’s just a testament to how close they are and the bond they have with each other.”

What it means

This was the second matchup of the season between these two teams. The first was Sept. 17 in which Burke Catholic came out on top, 36-25, where Chris Leahy and Liam Benzinger each ran for at least 150 yards.

“They have a hell of a running game," Moskowitz said. "Chris Leahy is an unbelievable player, he really is. We did the best we could to limit him.”

Player of the game

Marek Arbogast had his versatility on full display. He kicked the game-winning 18-yard field goal with 21 seconds left to put his team ahead, 17-16. His kick return set up his own 37-yard touchdown reception and a PAT to bring O'Neill to a 16-14 deficit with 6:58 left in the fourth quarter. He had 132 receiving yards on nine receptions and Chad went 2 for 2 on PATs in the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4tNz_0iZo9aMQ00

By the numbers

James I. O'Neill (5-2) — Jordan Thompson opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run. Arbogast had a 37-yard touchdown reception and went 2 for 2 on PATs and had the go-ahead 18-yard field goal. Waugh went 21 of 27 passing for 245 yards and threw one touchdown and an interception. He also ran for 10 yards on five carries. Chad Haley went 1 of 1 passing for 17 yards. Jadon Spain added 95 receiving yards on seven receptions. Thor Swanson had an interception on defense. Jacob Miller forced a fumble.

Burke Catholic (6-1) — Running back Chris Leahy ran for 201 yards and a 3-yard touchdown, along with a pair of two-point conversion runs. He surpassed 1,500 rushing yards on the season. Liam Benzinger had a 40-yard touchdown reception from Jake Carter. Carter also threw an interception. Defensively, Luke Miller had an interception.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DBOeB_0iZo9aMQ00

They said it

“We weren’t expecting this defensive game. We were expecting touchdown after touchdown. And us coming out big with that defense a couple of weeks ago against Red Hook, we came out with that defense and really kicked them in the butt.” - O'Neill's Marek Arbogast on what was expected from the rematch with Burke Catholic.

"That’s a great high school football game. If someone has to lose that game, it’s unfortunate that it was us. But like I told these guys, we have nothing to put our heads down about right now. We were 6-0 heading into this game. That’s a team that we know if we’re fortunate enough to get to the section championship, it’s probably going to have to be through them.” - Burke Catholic coach Aaron Hasbrouck said on the close matchup.

What's next

Burke Catholic is scheduled to conclude a three-game swing on the road with a non-league matchup with Windsor Central on Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. O'Neill is slated to end the regular season with two games on the road, beginning with a non-league matchup with Roosevelt on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

MKramer1@th-record.com

Twitter: @MKramerTHR

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Football: In a potential section final preview, O'Neill grinds out win over Burke Catholic

