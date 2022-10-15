ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernards, NJ

Ridge football routs Westfield for fourth straight win

By Harry Frezza
Courier News
Courier News
 4 days ago

BERNARDS TOWNSHIP – The Ridge High School football team had fallen short in the first three weeks of the season against premier division foes Phillipsburg and Hillsborough. The Red Devils didn’t waste a third opportunity against tough club.

The Red Devils scored their most impressive win of the season Friday night, a 31-3 rout of Big Central Conference American Gold Division champ Westfield.

Ridge (5-2) scored on the first drive of the game and never let up, building a 21-3 halftime lead as the Red Devils won their fourth straight. Westfield, also 5-2, had a five-game winning streak snapped.

Ridge junior back Will Deady scored on a five-yard run to cap the Red Devils’ first drive. Westfield senior Henry Hipschman cut the Ridge lead to 7-3 with a 22-yard field goal, but Ridge immediately responded with an eight-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Jack Berisha to make it 14-3.

A 30-yard pass from Berisha to Pat McCaffrey made it 21-3 late in the first half.

“I think that’s a very good team over there, and they are very well coached, we are very excited about the outcome. The guys played very well,” said Ridge coach Andy West.

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: All your Week 7 results in the Big Central Conference

WHATS NEXT

Ridge plays at improving Union (2-5) next Friday, while Westfield plays host to Hillsborough (5-2) a week from Saturday.

WHAT IT MEANS

Ridge should get a significant bump in the North Group 4 power point race. The Red Devils were seventh last week. Westfield was fifth in North Group 5.

BIG PLAY

It appeared Ridge had recovered an onside kick right after it scored on the first drive of the game. Officials first ruled Ridge had recovered, and the Westfield defense was on the field. But the officials changed the call, ruling that Asi Gundmundsson’s kick had bounced off a teammate. Thus, the call was reversed, the ball coming back to the Ridge 41 where the ball was ‘downed.”

THEY SAID IT

“I don’t necessarily know if I fully understand the call they made there,” said Ridge coach Andy West. “I was proud of our defense there. They started driving a little bit.  All of this energy, all of this momentum we thought we had recovering the kick – it was like they stuck a pin in a balloon by changing the call. But the guys really rallied and held them to a field goal. I thought that was huge there, a big swing.”

BIG PLAY PART 2

Ridge recovered a Westfield fumble on the second play of the second half at the Blue Devils’ 23. Will Deady ran for 20, then two yards before quarterback Jack Berisha scored from a yard out to give his team a 28-7 lead.

THEY ALSO SAID IT

“We’re done with losing. We didn’t like the feeling of losing and we don’t want it to happen again. So we’re working our tails off and practicing to make sure it doesn’t happen again.” -- Ridge junior back Will Deady.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Ridge football routs Westfield for fourth straight win

NJ.com

Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43

A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Big East media day: Seton Hall ranked middle of the pack; Ex-Patrick School star named Preseason Player of the Year

NEW YORK -- With Big East media day set for Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, it marked the unofficial start of the league’s season. Creighton, which appeared at No. 9 in the AP preseason poll Monday, was picked to win the league, followed by Xavier and Villanova, which is now led by first-year coach Kyle Neptune after he replaced the retired Jay Wright.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
PIX11

Video: Deer chases person in the middle of Rutgers’ campus

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) – A video was captured on the campus of Rutgers University, showing someone being chased down by a deer Friday afternoon. In the video above, you see a woman running down College Avenue on the Rutgers New Brunswick campus, trying to escape a deer. Morgan Lazarus, who filmed the crazy incident, […]
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Top 5 Jersey Shore region restaurants voted by NJ 101.5 listeners

As I've been discussing for a while, there are not two or three regions in New Jersey. It's too easy to divide at 195 and say there's a north and south part of the state. Culturally, people who live in Princeton and Flemington will say definitively that they live in Central Jersey. But if you stop there, and draw horizontal east/west lines, that puts Brick and Asbury Park in Central Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ

The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
PRINCETON, NJ
bestofnj.com

Beef Boys Sandwich Co Opens in Point Pleasant

There’s a new spot in Point Pleasant with a focus on old-school, hot sandwiches. Beef Boys Sandwich Co specializes in homemade hot roast beef, turkey, and roast pork sandwiches. Reminiscent of a classic butcher shop, they offer signature sandwiches that can be served “The Beef Boys Way”.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Four Dealership Sales Close in Four States

Domestic brand dealerships changed hands in four deals over the past two quarters, Automotive News reported. I.g. Burton Auto Group acquired a Stellantis dealership with its purchase of Newark Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram in Delaware, renaming it I.g. Burton Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram of Newark. The add gives the dealer group an even 10 new car dealerships in the Delaware and eastern Maryland area among the General Motors, Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz and BMW brands.
NEWARK, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Bergen County Sushi Restaurant Named a Must Try

For those looking for something they haven’t tried before, NJ.com has shared their list of 16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall (View List). Their picks are tied to the current season, when the “autumnal blitz of new restaurants” take hold. There was one...
wrnjradio.com

New record hybrid striped bass caught in Passaic County

PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ – John Vayda caught the new state record Hybrid Striped Bass in Monskville Reservoir on October 9, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The fish weighed 16 pounds, 10 ounces, replacing Bill Schmidt’s 1999 record hybrid that weighed 16 pounds, 4 ounces....
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Courier News

ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

