Frankfort, KY

3 observations: Kassani Wilson pummels Frankfort, leads KCD football to 7th-straight win

By J.L. Kirven, Louisville Courier Journal
 4 days ago
Behind three first-half touchdowns from Kassani Wilson and five total turnovers caused by the defense, Kentucky Country Day steamrolled visiting Frankfort 55-12 Friday night at home.

The win improved the Bearcats to 7-1 and keeps KCD near the top of the KHSAA Class 1A power rankings. With two games left in the regular season, KCD hopes to keep its momentum building towards a deep postseason run.

"We're nowhere near a finished product," KCD coach Matthew Jones said. "We've got to continue to improve and to work on the things that are going to help us beat teams better than we are, which is what we're going to see here in a couple of weeks."

Here's three takeaways from Kentucky Country Day's seventh-straight win.

Kassani Wilson is on the loose

Kassani Wilson splits the bulk of the Bearcats' carries with fellow junior Alex Bahe, but Friday he was KCD's go-to guy. On KCD's first drive, the Bearcats faced fourth-and-1 from the Frankfort 33-yard line. Wilson foreshadowed his big night as he broke around the edge and raced down to the Panther 5. KCD scored on a play-action pass the next play.

Wilson did more than set up the Bearcats' passing game, though. The following drive, he ripped off a 60-yard touchdown untouched through the heart of the Panther defense. He was just starting to torment Frankfort.

As Frankfort began to key in more on Wilson, KCD shifted its game plan away from the ground. With just 23 seconds left in the half, Wilson proved his usefulness as a pass catcher. After catching a delayed screen, Wilson zigged and zagged his way 54 yards down the field to push the Bearcats' lead to 23 before the half.

"The team energy was exciting," Wilson said. "The offense was hyped, the defense was hyped, everyone was hyped."

Turnovers galore

The Panthers' five turnovers weren't just costly, they were also timely ... for the Bearcats. Mason Leigh threw an interception to Nehemiah Brown-Hamlin on the first drive of the game, which led to the Bearcats' first score. After responding to his interception with a 23-yard touchdown pass, Leigh had the opportunity to lead the Panthers on a game-tying drive early in the second quarter.

Leigh broke through KCD's defense on a designed QB run and had nothing but open turf in front of him. But KCD safety Dylan Keene chased down Leigh and stripped him behind mere yards away from the score.

"I'm pretty fast so I knew I could catch him, I just didn't know if I could get the ball out," Keene said. "I waited for the right second and just got there."

Leigh's fumble led to another Bearcats' touchdown. KCD capitalized off Frankfort's crucial mistakes with 14 points off three first-half turnovers.

"I just love the way the kids are flying to the ball," Jones said. "We're always preaching get to the ball and the second man rip it out. I saw some of that tonight and just really proud of our kids. They came to hit."

The challenge ahead

KCD is the No. 5-ranked team in Class 1A according to the KHSAA's RPI ratings. After seven-straight wins KCD looks like a potential state championship contender, but who are the teams that the Bearcats should look out for? KCD will be heavily favored against Eminence (0-8) next week but faces a tough challenge to close out the regular season.

The Bearcats' date with Metcalfe County (8-0) on Oct. 28 is the test that KCD needs before the playoffs. Atherton and Frankfort are the only two teams with winning records that the Bearcats have beaten. KCD believes it has come a long way since losing to Eastern on opening night — a win over Metcalfe County could prove that.

Follow Courier Journal reporter J.L. Kirven on Twitter @JL_Kirven for more updates on Louisville prep sports.

Kentucky Country Day 14 21 14 6 55

Frankfort 6 6 0 0 12

Records: Kentucky Country Day (7-1), Frankfort (4-4)

The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

