ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

'Keep grinding': Durfee football continues quest for first win after loss to Dartmouth

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

FALL RIVER — As the final seconds ticked off the clock in the fourth quarter, the Durfee football team lined up on its sidelines to congratulate the victors.

It was the sixth straight time the Hilltoppers came up short in quest of their first win of the season.

Dartmouth head coach Rick White, who won four Super Bowl titles as a coach (back-to-back) and player (back-to-back) remembered the good and the bad days.

"It's hard because you're teaching the game and you're teaching them the system too," he said after the Indians pulled out a 17-0 win at B.M.C Durfee High school. "It's tough because you don't have time and you're not playing weak teams. Those guys [Durfee] are playing Attleboro, Bridgewater-Raynham ... Division I teams. There's no easy game on the schedule.

"The game experience you can't duplicate it so you have to get experience. It's high school football and we all want to win every week. But you have to take baby steps as a young team and be patient. You have to keep working hard."

White's Indians did all they needed to do at Max Aldrich turf field to even their record to 3-3. Dartmouth's defense pitched its second shutout of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fak2U_0iZo9U0w00

"We've been struggling a bit on offense," White said. "We certainly weren't perfect tonight but controlled the clock in the first quarter. [Durfee] is a physical team and the kids always play hard. I have a lot of respect for Coach Taylor Brown. They have to keep it together and keep grinding."

There were moments in the game where the Hilltoppers (0-6) looked to get some momentum of their side.

The defense stopped Dartmouth twice in the red zone and forced a field goal by Louie Freitas. Senior Dabriel Monteiro intercepted a pass late in the second quarter to keep the score 9-0. Chance Jeffers had a sack on fourth down in the third quarter.

"Defense started out well, stopping them three times," Brown said. "But then we had three penalties which kept their drive alive. Yeah the defense was physical all night. But we just could not get it going on offense."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zaa4B_0iZo9U0w00

How it happened

The Indians put together a long drive right from the opening kickoff. A roughing the kicker penalty on Durfee gave Dartmouth a first down. But the Hilltoppers stopped them again to force a 32-yard field goal which gave the visitors a 3-0 lead.

Durfee went three-and-out and the Indians took advantage of botched punt. Junior Nikko Morris, who had a solid night throwing the football, capped a six-play drive with a seven-yard touchdown run to increase the Indians lead to 9-0. The extra point was no good.

KJ Strong took the Hilltoppers downfield but a holding penalty and fourth down incompletion negated a good scoring chance with less than three minutes before halftime.

Monteiro's interception gave the hosts one last chance before the intermission. But Durfee failed on another fourth down play.

Markus Andrews' 15-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter gave Dartmouth a 15-0 lead. On the ensuing extra point attempt, Indians' holder Sean Martin got up from his knees to toss a pass in the end zone to Jared Abreu for the two-point conversion and lead jumped to 17-0.

Durfee will have a bye before hosting top seeded Brockton in two weeks.

"We have to do a better job," Brown said. "The kids had more energy in the pre game than we've had in the past four weeks. We were excited about that. I thought the kids were locked in. We had a few good plays on offense like it's been every week. Then fumbles and holding penalties. We can't succeed when it's third-and-18."

Dartmouth 17, Durfee 0

Dartmouth           3   6   8   0  17

Durfee (0-6)        0   0    0   0   0

Dartmouth stats

Rushing

Nikko Morris seven carries 12 yards, Ray Gramlich nine carries 28 yards, Markus Andrews four carries 32 yards, Jared Abreu three carries for eight yards and Chase Feno one carry 10 yards.

Passing

Nikko Morris 7-for-9, 70 yards, two sacks

Receiving

Louie Freitas 4 rec. 39 yards, Graham White 2 rec. 35 yards, Jalen Adams  1 rec 9 yards

Durfee Stats

(provided by Derek Miller)

Rushing

Adrian Romero 10 carries 21 yards, Anthony Correa 4 carries 11 yards, KJ Strong  7 carries 32 yards, Miguel Mercado 3 carries 12 yards, and Eric Lucas 6 carries 15 yards. Total: 33 carries 100 yards

Passing

KJ Strong 2-for-4  5 yards 1 int., Eli Chace 3-for-6 64 yard 1 int. Total: 5-for-10, 69 yards, 2 int.

Receiving

Jaden Hout  2 rec 18 yards, Eric Lucas 2 rec 44 yards, Gaston 1 rec 0 yards, Dabriel Monteiro 1 rec 7 yards

Kickoff returns

Hout 2 ret. 38 yards, Lucas 1 ret. 48 yards

Penalties: 7 for 68 yards

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: 'Keep grinding': Durfee football continues quest for first win after loss to Dartmouth

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theweektoday.com

Tabor Academy recognizes trailblazers at Athletic Hall of Fame induction

MARION — The legacy of Tabor Academy was well-represented at their Athletic Hall of Fame induction on Saturday, Oct. 15. From current student athletes to alumni dating back to the 50s, multiple generations gathered to share stories, jokes and memories. Laughter and cheers could be heard echoing around the...
MARION, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Mansfield (MA)

Just past the halfway point between Boston and Providence, Mansfield is an affluent town of 24,000 people in Bristol County. For a community of modest size, Mansfield has a lively downtown area, with restaurants and locally-owned stores tracing a long strip of North Main Street. For many people, the name...
MANSFIELD, MA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing In Massachusetts

Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
CLEVELAND, OH
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island

- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Dartmouth Restaurant’s Sign Says What Shouldn’t Need to Be Said

I always say whenever there is a sign posted in public, there is a story behind that sign. One of my favorite examples of this was at a Wendy's in Connecticut. My family and I came across this sign that designated that particular Wendy's as G-rated. My wife and I were hoping to visit the R-rated Wendy's with the kids, but we settled for this one.
DARTMOUTH, MA
rinewstoday.com

Johnson & Wales launches accelerated BS in Nursing

Johnson & Wales University will launch an accelerated second degree Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing program after receiving approval from the Rhode Island Board of Nursing Registration & Nursing Education. “Rhode Island, like the rest of the country, is experiencing a critical shortage of nursing professionals,” said Sandra G....
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

2 killed in Mansfield highway crash

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — Two people were killed in a crash on the highway in Mansfield early Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police said the five-car crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Interstate 495 south. State police said the driver of a gray Honda Civic, identified as a 32-year-old...
MANSFIELD, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Good Shepherd Parish Terminates Food Distribution Manager

The Catholic Diocese of Fall River has terminated its longtime facilities manager at the Island’s Good Shepherd Parish, eliminating a position that included operating the parish’s growing food distribution program. In an email statement to the Gazette, archdiocese spokesman John Kearns said that Good Shepherd Parish Rev. Father...
FALL RIVER, MA
NECN

When Could New England See Its First Snowfall?

As New England continues to enjoy fall foliage, an early taste of winter is on its way to the Lower 48 this week. A rather strong area of low pressure in the higher altitudes will usher in Canadian air. Freeze warnings and watches have been issued from the Midwest to...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Meet the Fall River Native Who Followed Her Dreams to Open Her Own Boutique in Westport

When it comes to following your dreams, one Fall River native is setting the bar and encouraging anyone to "just do it". Now a resident of Westport, 23-year-old Alendra Costa is making strides in the local society of fashion and style. On Saturday, October 22nd from 11 AM - 2 PM, Costa will be opening the doors of her very own Boutique to the Westport community and beyond for her grand opening event. Located at 875 State Rd in Westport, Unit 10, is where you'll find the all-new 'Jaxx Boutique'.
WESTPORT, MA
hot969boston.com

Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!

It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Fire Tears Through Providence Business Overnight

A Providence, Rhode Island business has been left with significant damage following a fire that broke out there early Tuesday morning, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The fire is believed to have started at a business along Manton Avenue in the Olneyville neighborhood of the city. Crews responded around 1:30 a.m. and cleared apartment units in the back of the building, which the fire was spreading to, WJAR reported.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Herald News

The Herald News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy