Kalamazoo, MI

MLive.com

Decatur sophomore setter emerging as a leader for young volleyball team

DECATUR, MI – Anyone who spent any time at a Decatur volleyball practice last year saw the Raiders had something special in freshman setter Abby Baushke. Now, the rest of Southwest Michigan is starting to see that, as well. “Last year, she played basically everywhere but setter,” Decatur coach...
DECATUR, MI
MLive.com

Vote: Time to crown the Grand Rapids Player of the Week 8

Week 8 may be history, but there is still some unfinished business to do. It’s time to crown the Grand Rapids Player of the Week 8. Check out the candidates below and vote for your favorite. You can vote as many times as you want through 9 a.m. Friday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Vote for Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week 7

The high school girls golf and boys tennis seasons came to a fantastic finish with state meets in both sports last weekend. The Grand Rapids area had athletes in both sports shine, and that’s not all. There were standout performances across a variety of sports.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Matchups set for Big 8/Cascades Crossover

JACKSON – Matchups have been set for the Big 8/Cascades Crossover Friday and Saturday. The champions of the two leagues, Napoleon and Union City will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. in Union City. The Big 8 will be the host for each matchup. Other notable matchups include Jonesville hosting...
UNION CITY, MI
MLive.com

WMU hockey takes NCAA’s No. 1 scoring offense into nationally ranked series vs. Notre Dame

KALAMAZOO, MI – A four-game winning streak has Western Michigan climbing the national rankings heading into its biggest challenge of the early season. The Broncos moved up one spot to No. 17 in both the U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls, which were released Monday, and they’ll meet another nationally ranked team for a two-game series this weekend, with No. 12/13 Notre Dame hosting WMU on Friday, then visiting Lawson Arena on Saturday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

6 Kalamazoo Area Eateries to Fulfill That Pasta Craving

This past Friday, October 14th, was National Dessert Day leading me to put together a list of places where you could find delicious dessert in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek:. Well, today happens to be National Pasta Day. And, by coincidence, I stumbled upon a post in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, asking about where to find great pasta in the area.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Gas leak reported on Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo

Consumers Energy crews are repairing a gas main on Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo. A third-party entity was working in the area when they hit a gas line, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. The gas leak was reported at 2205 Oakland Drive around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Tracking: Website tracks...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Lions & Rabbits to close event venue

Creatively focused event venue Rosebud will close Jan. 1. The venue, which opened in 2016, is an offshoot of Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts, a Grand Rapids nonprofit with a mission to support local freelance artists. According to Lions & Rabbits Executive Director and Rosebud founder Hannah Berry,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

$1 Bronson Park lease extended until 2024

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo voted to extend the lease of a well-known park across from city hall, which is owned by Kalamazoo County. During the Monday, Oct. 17, Kalamazoo City Commission meeting, commissioners approved an action to extend its lease of Bronson Park until January 2024. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Avelo Airlines suspends flights from Kalamazoo to Fort Myers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you're heading to Florida for the winter, your choice of location may be limited. Due to destruction and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Avelo Airlines suspended all of their newly announced Fort Myers routes, a representative said Tuesday. Avelo Airlines: Ultra low-cost airline announces new...
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Tiny homes in Grand Rapids quickly approaching reality

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This month, Grand Rapids City Commission and planning committee approved rezoning for a new housing project by Mel Trotter Ministries. The project is called Hope Village, and is planned for the Madison Square neighborhood area. It will be located on Garden Street SE between Division Ave and Jefferson Ave.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveils nature preserve in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new nature preserve opened Saturday in Allegan. The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveiled a new Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve. The 140-acre property is a few minutes from downtown Allegan, according to a Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy representative. “This is a dream that has been in the...
ALLEGAN, MI

