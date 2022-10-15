Read full article on original website
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 9 Power Poll: One change in top 10, plus 4 teams trending up
East Kentwood is in, and Lowell is out when it comes to this week’s Grand Rapids Power Poll. The Red Arrows dropped a 15-14 decision to East Grand Rapids, while the Falcons defeated Hudsonville 29-20. East Kentwood is 5-3, with its three losses to Muskegon, Rockford and Caledonia, which are a combined 20-2.
MLive.com
Decatur sophomore setter emerging as a leader for young volleyball team
DECATUR, MI – Anyone who spent any time at a Decatur volleyball practice last year saw the Raiders had something special in freshman setter Abby Baushke. Now, the rest of Southwest Michigan is starting to see that, as well. “Last year, she played basically everywhere but setter,” Decatur coach...
MLive.com
Ottawa Hills runner commits to Syracuse after running one of nation’s top times
Life has been filled with special moments for distance runner Benne Anderson over the past year. Anderson, a senior at Grand Rapids City High School who competes for Ottawa Hills, won the Division 1 state championship in the 3,200-meter run last spring, and that came after he finished third in the state cross country finals in the fall of 2021.
MLive.com
Vote: Time to crown the Grand Rapids Player of the Week 8
Week 8 may be history, but there is still some unfinished business to do. It’s time to crown the Grand Rapids Player of the Week 8. Check out the candidates below and vote for your favorite. You can vote as many times as you want through 9 a.m. Friday.
MLive.com
Vote for Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week 7
The high school girls golf and boys tennis seasons came to a fantastic finish with state meets in both sports last weekend. The Grand Rapids area had athletes in both sports shine, and that’s not all. There were standout performances across a variety of sports.
MLive.com
Matchups set for Big 8/Cascades Crossover
JACKSON – Matchups have been set for the Big 8/Cascades Crossover Friday and Saturday. The champions of the two leagues, Napoleon and Union City will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. in Union City. The Big 8 will be the host for each matchup. Other notable matchups include Jonesville hosting...
MLive.com
WMU hockey takes NCAA’s No. 1 scoring offense into nationally ranked series vs. Notre Dame
KALAMAZOO, MI – A four-game winning streak has Western Michigan climbing the national rankings heading into its biggest challenge of the early season. The Broncos moved up one spot to No. 17 in both the U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls, which were released Monday, and they’ll meet another nationally ranked team for a two-game series this weekend, with No. 12/13 Notre Dame hosting WMU on Friday, then visiting Lawson Arena on Saturday.
wtvbam.com
Area behind Larsen Stadium press box being closed off for Friday’s CHS football game
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – There will be some tighter crowd control and safety measures in place for Friday night’s Coldwater High School home football game against Parma Western. High School Athletic Director Todd Farmer said in a statement on Monday that spectators attending the game will be asked...
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
6 Kalamazoo Area Eateries to Fulfill That Pasta Craving
This past Friday, October 14th, was National Dessert Day leading me to put together a list of places where you could find delicious dessert in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek:. Well, today happens to be National Pasta Day. And, by coincidence, I stumbled upon a post in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, asking about where to find great pasta in the area.
WWMTCw
Gas leak reported on Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo
Consumers Energy crews are repairing a gas main on Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo. A third-party entity was working in the area when they hit a gas line, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. The gas leak was reported at 2205 Oakland Drive around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Tracking: Website tracks...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Lions & Rabbits to close event venue
Creatively focused event venue Rosebud will close Jan. 1. The venue, which opened in 2016, is an offshoot of Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts, a Grand Rapids nonprofit with a mission to support local freelance artists. According to Lions & Rabbits Executive Director and Rosebud founder Hannah Berry,...
$1 Bronson Park lease extended until 2024
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo voted to extend the lease of a well-known park across from city hall, which is owned by Kalamazoo County. During the Monday, Oct. 17, Kalamazoo City Commission meeting, commissioners approved an action to extend its lease of Bronson Park until January 2024. The...
1 Person Injured In A Car Crash In Plainwell (Plainwell, MI)
The Plainwell Department of Public Safety reported a car crash near Main street and Starr Road around 2 a.m. The car crash led to a gas leak, resulting in the evacuation of schools in Plainwell.
WWMTCw
Avelo Airlines suspends flights from Kalamazoo to Fort Myers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you're heading to Florida for the winter, your choice of location may be limited. Due to destruction and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Avelo Airlines suspended all of their newly announced Fort Myers routes, a representative said Tuesday. Avelo Airlines: Ultra low-cost airline announces new...
Tiny homes in Grand Rapids quickly approaching reality
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This month, Grand Rapids City Commission and planning committee approved rezoning for a new housing project by Mel Trotter Ministries. The project is called Hope Village, and is planned for the Madison Square neighborhood area. It will be located on Garden Street SE between Division Ave and Jefferson Ave.
WWMTCw
Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveils nature preserve in Allegan
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new nature preserve opened Saturday in Allegan. The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveiled a new Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve. The 140-acre property is a few minutes from downtown Allegan, according to a Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy representative. “This is a dream that has been in the...
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame Are Already At A Crossroads
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has found himself at a crossroads after just six games, and he'll need to quickly find some answers
