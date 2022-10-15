When a state law legalizing the sale of some THC products in Minnesota went into effect July 1, many Minnesotans were surprised. Some were delighted. However, critics say there isn’t enough regulation in the law. This concern led some cities to require licensing of retailers selling THC products. Some banned them outright. Other communities were fine with the state’s limited regulations. THC businesses now have to navigate a patchwork of local ordinances and regulations.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO