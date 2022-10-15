Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Cloquet-Carlton girls, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer defend Section 7AA titles
Both the Cloquet-Carlton girl’s soccer team and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) boy’s soccer team won their Section 7AA championship games on Tuesday. In Grand Rapids, second seeded Cloquet-Carlton upset top-seeded Grand Rapids 4-2 to clinch their fourth straight section title. Rapids’ Taylor Birkey scored the first goal, while Macava Smith, Lauren Hughes, Makayla Stirewalt, and Alexa Snesrud scored for the Lumberjacks. Cloquet-Carlton improves to 15-3-1 heading into their second straight state tournament.
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz and Kyle Aune honored with Regional Emmy Award
WDIO-TV’s Meteorologist Brandon Weatherz and Photojournalist Kyle Aune were honored with an Upper Midwest Regional Emmy® Award during the Emmy® Awards Gala on Saturday, October 15 at the Radisson Blu Mall of America in Bloomington, MN. WDIO Storm Team Meteorologist Brandon Weatherz and Photojournalist Kyle Aune were...
Schell’s Brewery In New Ulm – Pictures From “Oktoberfest 2022″
Every year, people get ready for this amazing event at Schell's Brewery in New Ulm, and this year was no exception. Schell's Brewery was the first Brewery in Minnesota to produce craft beers. Schell's is the second oldest family-owned brewery in the United States and the oldest family-owned brewery in Minnesota.
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
boreal.org
Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host
WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
KIMT
Police looking for missing Owatonna girl
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a crime alert about a girl missing out of southern Minnesota. The alert says the Owatonna Police Department has been looking for Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, since September. Investigators say they believe Moreno-Lopez may be living with an adult male relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, in the Wilmar area.
WDIO-TV
Students at UWS held roundtable discussion with Governor Evers
Students at the University of Wisconsin Superior met with Governor Tim Evers today to talk about issues important to them. One of the main concerns students had were of course rising tuition rates at universities and colleges. Especially with providing higher education to low-income families, or students living in rural areas.
KEYC
2022 Gubernatorial Debate: Walz v. Jensen
William Broussard, a Board member for ECHO Food Shelf, met up Kelsey and Lisa to talk more about this virtuous game. For National Menopause Day, Lisa and Kelsey take a closer look at the symptoms--both physical and mental--and are joined by Brittany Duncan from Mankato Clinic. Garrett Steinberg: Mankato’s own...
WDIO-TV
Fall Harvest Job Fair coming up in Cloquet
Mark your calendars for the Fall Harvest Job Fair coming up in Cloquet on Wednesday. Over 50 employers will be on hand to share what they have to offer for careers. The Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training, JET, is hosting the event. Laura Nilsen is a career counselor for...
How Old Is The Oldest Living Minnesotan?
Jeanne Calment was 122-years and 164-days old when she finally passed away in France. Calment is the only person in history verified as living past 120-years old. She outlived her daughter and her grandson. That nugget popped up on my Facebook newsfeed today and instantly made me wonder about the...
The proposed Minnesota mine which has Tesla's attention
TAMARACK, Minn. — The first sign as to what Talon Metals is working on in rural Aitkin County, is parked outside their company office in Tamarack, Minnesota: A Tesla outfitted with vehicle wrap which sports the company name, and a license plate which reads NI 4 EV, or nickel for electric vehicles.
WDIO-TV
In Otter News: Meet the mob of kangaroos
Kangaroos are some of Australia’s most well known animals, but you don’t have to look farther than Duluth to find a whole mob. They live right here at The Lake Superior Zoo. Ginny and Luna are both Red Kangaroos. The largest type of kangaroos there are. They live...
WDIO-TV
Over half a foot of snow so far for portions of the South Shore, more likely today
Lake-effect snow began along the South Shore on Sunday, October 16. Here are the snowfall reports received so far:. 7:00 am 10/17 – 1 ESE Bergland – 11.4 in – Ontonagon County. 4:54 am 10/17 – Gile – 9.0 in – Iron County. 5:43...
boreal.org
Cloquet man killed in Carlton County crash
A Cloquet man has died after a crash Sunday afternoon. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 210 and County Road 7, between Cromwell and Carlton. Officials say a truck driven by 72-year-old James Romero of Cloquet was at a stop sign on County Road...
kduz.com
Renville Co Semi/Combine Crash
One driver suffered minor injuries when a semi and a combine crashed in Renville County Sunday night. At just before 8:30pm, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash near the intersection County Road 14 and 880th Avenue, about 8 miles north of Olivia. A combine...
mprnews.org
Businesses and cities navigate patchwork THC landscape after legalization
When a state law legalizing the sale of some THC products in Minnesota went into effect July 1, many Minnesotans were surprised. Some were delighted. However, critics say there isn’t enough regulation in the law. This concern led some cities to require licensing of retailers selling THC products. Some banned them outright. Other communities were fine with the state’s limited regulations. THC businesses now have to navigate a patchwork of local ordinances and regulations.
740thefan.com
Body of missing Nicollet man found in state park
MANKATO, Minn. – Authorities in south central Minnesota said they’ve found the body of a missing Nicollet man. The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says Jeffrey Abrahamsen, 28, was found dead Friday in a wooded area near Minneopa State Park in Blue Earth County. Abrahamsen was last seen...
2 killed in three-car crash near New Prague
CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Two people were killed in a crash involving three vehicles south of the Twin Cities Monday evening.A driver in a pickup truck on Highway 13 in Cedar Lake Township crossed into the oncoming lanes, hitting two other vehicles, the Minnesota State Patrol said.The truck's driver, 38-year-old Jordan Bailey of New Prague, died at the scene. One of the other drivers, 43-year-old Heather Nelson, also of New Prague, was also killed.The third driver was taken to Mayo Clinic and is expected to survive.
'It's not right': Burnsville homeowner thinks vandalism could be targeted
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Burnsville police are investigating an incident of vandalism this month, which the homeowner believes may be targeted against his East African nationality and Muslim religion. Yussuf Haji called police last week after hearing a loud bang and shaking throughout his Burnsville home early on Friday morning....
