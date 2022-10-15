Read full article on original website
NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday
NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon. The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension. Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
First lady Jill Biden gets booed at Eagles game: reports
First lady Jill Biden didn't get the warmest of welcomes when she appeared at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles game.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Ray Lewis Son News
It's a pretty special weekend for the Ray Lewis family. On Saturday, Lewis' son scored his first college football touchdown. The moment went viral on social media. Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, the son of the legendary NFL linebacker, went viral on Twitter. "First collegiate touchdown for Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, son of...
Randy Moss Getting Crushed For What He Said About Cooper Rush
At this point, anyone who suggested that the Dallas Cowboys might have a quarterback controversy on their hands needs to be publicly shamed. Unfortunately, Randy Moss, you're on that list. Moss suggested on Sunday morning that the Cowboys should consider sticking with Rush if they beat the Eagles on Sunday...
NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Michael Irvin News
There is no bigger Dallas Cowboys fan on this planet than Michael Irvin. Ahead of Sunday night's Cowboys vs. Eagles game, the Hall of Fame wide receiver surely picked Dallas to win, right?. Apparently not... Irvin stunned the NFL world by going with the Eagles to beat the Cowboys on...
Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight
It hasn't been a fun night of football watching for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys are trailing the Eagles, 20-3, at halftime of Sunday night's game. Cris Collinsworth has been making it worse. The NBC analyst bothered Cowboys fans with how much fun he was having calling the Eagles' dominance...
Ezekiel Elliott's performance in Cowboys' loss to Eagles shouldn't get lost in shuffle
Ezekiel Elliott isn’t used to either losing or performing poorly when it comes to his matchups with the Philadelphia Eagles. The seventh-year veteran averaged over 97 yards a game against the division rival and in games he had played in the Cowboys were a gaudy 8-2. But this matchup was clearly going to be one of the tougher challenges for the veteran and it started out rough for everyone on the Dallas sideline.
NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News
The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
Jason Kelce calls out Dallas Cowboys fans with some aggressive comments
Jason Kelce is leaning all the way into Philly Pride and called out Dallas Cowboys fans for being corporate fans ahead of Sunday Night’s showdown. Any divisional rivalry game is going to prompt some trash-talking. NFL rivalries as storied as the Cowboys-Eagles. The Eagles’ four-time Pro Bowl center, Jason...
NFL World Reacts To The Micah Parsons Unhappy News
Micah Parsons was reportedly as upset as the Dallas Cowboys beat reporters have ever seen him following the Sunday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The All-Pro pass rusher felt that he and the Cowboys defense let down the offense in the 26-17 loss to the NFC East rival on Sunday night.
Deadspin
Philly fans need to put a cork in it
The city of Philadelphia is rocking right now, and quite frankly, it’s a little sickening. Their beloved Phillies advanced to the NLCS Saturday night for the first time since 2010. The Eagles are the lone standing undefeated team in the NFL entering Week 6, and of course, the NBA is gearing up again, and you can’t get them to stop talking about the 76ers.
Jason Garrett Message Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts
Jason Garrett send something on national television that fans never thought he'd say. During Sunday Night Football's pregame show, Garrett was deciding who to pick between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. He thought about it for a second before saying "Fly Eagles Fly" which made Maria Taylor and Rodney Harrison laugh.
thecomeback.com
Nick Sirianni cusses out Cowboys sideline after late-game fight
Things got chippy in the final moments of Sunday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. In the end, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni got to show off the edge in his personality. A scuffle broke out after a play as the Eagles were running the clock out....
Fan Reportedly Kicked Out Of Sunday's Eagles vs. Cowboys Game
An NFL fan got kicked out of Sunday night's Cowboys-Eagles game before the opening snap took place. According to Calvin Watkins, a fan jumped onto the field during pregame introductions and was escorted out of the stadium. That's definitely one way to waste a ticket to the game of the...
What did former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett say about Dallas’ chances against Philadelphia?
Now a broadcaster for NBC, Jason Garrett had words Cowboys fans did not want to hear.
Mike McCarthy Announces Significant Monday Update On Dak Prescott
It looks like we have seen the last of Cooper Rush starting at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Mike McCarthy announced just moments ago that he expects Dak Prescott to be good to go for Week 7. Prescott has been out since Week 1 after undergoing surgery on his right thumb. Rush has ...
NBC Sports
Mike McCarthy didn’t think he’d win a challenge when officials spotted CeeDee Lamb short
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy missed a big opportunity when he didn’t challenge a ruling that CeeDee Lamb had come up just short of a first down on Sunday night, but he said afterward that in the moment, he didn’t think he would win a challenge. McCarthy said he...
