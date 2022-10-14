ReBru Spirits (connected to Thorn Brewing) is a distillery that “re-crafts” beer from local breweries that was destined to be dumped down the drain. A brewery might discard beer for numerous reasons, including being out of code or a flavor consistency discrepancy. Director of operations Kerin Sovern took a few minutes to answer some cheers questions about ReBru, their line-up of spirits, and their other sustainability efforts.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO