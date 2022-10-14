Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeCosta Mesa, CA
Authentic Chinese Hot Pot in San Diego - Liu Yi ShouDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima RamenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main ChickDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
ReBru Spirits aims to do more, waste less
ReBru Spirits (connected to Thorn Brewing) is a distillery that “re-crafts” beer from local breweries that was destined to be dumped down the drain. A brewery might discard beer for numerous reasons, including being out of code or a flavor consistency discrepancy. Director of operations Kerin Sovern took a few minutes to answer some cheers questions about ReBru, their line-up of spirits, and their other sustainability efforts.
Bluewater Grill celebrates National Seafood Month
It was fortuitous for Coronado’s Bluewater Grill to invite Taste of Wine for a review of its restaurant this past week since October is National Seafood Month. A fun fact: Those having the pleasure of dining at the Coronado Bluewater Grill will see a striking resemblance to the Hotel Del Coronado when looking at the restaurant for great reason.
Our Lady of Perpetual Sustainability
One can’t think about collaborative, sustainable practices in the local food scene and not think of Jessica Waite and her husband, Davin, leading the charge. I interviewed Jessica, a soft-spoken partner, catalyst and co-founder of the fabulously popular Wrench and Rodent and The Plot restaurants. Jessica tends to give...
The Goods Doughnuts
Where: The Goods Doughnuts, 2965 State St, Carlsbad, CA 92008. Open: Tuesday-Sunday, 7 a.m. to Sold out (of doughnuts) What: Zumbar Hummingbird Blend drip coffee ($3.25) and glazed doughnut ($3.00) Tasting notes: Buttery-sweet, balanced, chocolate, creamy. Price: $4.00. What I’m listening to: Shinyribs, “The Sacred & The Profane”
San Marcos resident thrives on US Blind Hockey Team
SAN MARCOS — The game of ice hockey has opened new doors, experiences and friendships for a legally-blind San Marcos resident. Blake Steinecke, a 23-year-old tech professional and member of the U.S. Blind Hockey Team, was shocked to learn his vision was getting worse during his junior year at San Marcos High School.
Fire Chief Stein to retire next month
ENCINITAS — After more than 29 years serving as a professional firefighter, the last seven as fire chief for the Encinitas, Solana Beach and Del Mar Fire Departments, Mike Stein announced his retirement, effective Nov. 3, 2022. “I am grateful to each and every one of our members for...
Ocean Creek to bring 295 apartments near Fire Mountain
OCEANSIDE — In the next few years, a 19-acre vacant lot neighboring the Fire Mountain residential area will be home to a 295-unit apartment complex with a handful of retail options. The Oceanside Planning Commission on Oct. 10 approved the development of Ocean Creek, a residential project with apartments...
San Dieguito community seeks action after teacher’s remarks about Hitler
ENCINITAS — A Carmel Valley Middle School teacher’s portrayal of a photo of Adolf Hitler in the classroom and statement to a student that Hitler had “leadership qualities” has caused outrage and calls for action in the San Dieguito Union High School District. Carmel Valley parent...
