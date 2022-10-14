Read full article on original website
“It was me admitting to something..” – Billie Eilish Gives a Walkthrough of Her Popular Song, Everything I wanted
Billie Eilish and her innumerable records are at an all-time high. Some of her albums are known for the level at which her fans resonate with her lyrics. But did you know it is just not fans, but Billie, herself, who finds an escape in her own writings? The seven times Grammy titleholder has been going through some unimaginable distress that the world did not know about.
Brief Insight into The Timeless Beef Between Billie Eilish and Kanye West
Kanye West and his timeless feuds with almost every celebrity to ever exist have become a new norm for social media. Starting from his ex-wife’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson to all renowned singers in the industry, Ye has had an ugly past with everyone. The vast majority also includes the seven times Grammy winner, Billie Eilish, who has had some ancient old disputes with the Donda rapper.
Nicki Minaj Takes an Indirect Dig at Billie Eilish When It Comes to Celebrating Hair Colour
Nicki Minaj is one of the most well-known faces in the music industry. With a career spanning more than a decade, the Bang Bang hitmaker is the first woman to have 100 Billboard Hot 100 Hits and an astounding 114 entries total to date. Furthermore, Minaj is also popular for her fashion sense and hairstyles. However, despite having such an impactful and successful career, Minaj has also been subject to discrimination. Strange as it sounds, one of the most popular female rappers recently made some shocking revelations. Interestingly, it seemed like Minaj even took indirect shots at Billie Eilish.
2 Haircuts Women Over 40 Should Try To Look Years Younger
While aging is beautiful and something to be proud of, a youthful-esque, symmetry promoting hairstyle can highlight your best features and give you a confident boost this fall, at any age. We checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for two timeless, celeb-fave haircuts that work with many hair textures, types and colors, and are great inspo to take to the salon! Read on to learn more about how classic curtain bangs and an asymmetrical bob can highlight your beautiful face, and other tips from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
4 Fun, Youthful Haircuts For Women Over 40
This article has been updated since its initial 10/01/22 publish date to include more expert insight. At any age, it is possible to maintain a youthful glow and essence with a face-framing haircut that draws eyes to your best features. We checked in...
Sorry, TikTok: Here’s Why a Manicurist Says You Should Never, Ever Gel Cure Your Press-On Nails
More and more people are turning to DIY nail solutions to get that fresh-from-the-salon look for less time and money. The latest hack exploding on TikTok is to cure press-on nails with gel polish. The process involves applying gel polish to the underside of a press on in lieu of glue, then curing (aka setting) it with a UV light. It's the same process that's used to apply gel extensions, and in theory, allows you to get the longevity of gel tips with the fun and affordable patterns of press-ons. But there's one problem: While gel tips are clear, most press-ons aren't. And according to Julie Kandalec, celebrity manicurist and nail educator, in order for gel polish to properly cure, the UV light from the lamp needs to be able to reach the gel, which it can't do through painted press-ons.
3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40
When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
9 best shampoo for hair loss in men and women
THINNING hair can be triggered by many different things so the best shampoo for hair loss will always depend on exactly what's causing the issue for you. The cause can also vary between men and women, which is why there are so many specialist products out there. Before you start...
Remember When Ryan Gosling Asked Millie Bobby Brown and Her Bestie Noah Schnapp for a Picture?
Whenever we see any celebrities gushing over the other, it makes us think what would we do if we were in such a situation? We would freak out and wouldn’t know what to do or say, right? But we have the most adorable moment for you. When Ryan Gosling met Millie Bobby Brown at the BAFTA Tea Party in 2017.
Sadie Sink Is Undoubtedly the Actress of the Generations, but What Does She Do When She’s Not in Front of the Camera?
Sadie Sink portrays the less-spoken feisty girl boss in Stranger Things. However, just like her character, who seems tough on the outside but is soft and broken on the inside, Sink is “totes” adorable off-camera. The 20-year-old registered on the viewers’ radar when she entered the award-winning Netflix...
Bangs Are Low-Key the Best Haircut If You Have a Round Face Shape—Here's Proof
Round face shapes are the best. (I say that with a little bit of bias because I have one.) A common myth people seem to like to reiterate, though, is that bangs just don't look good on rounder face shapes. I'm here to tell you that's completely false. Celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins has a thing or two to say about that. "Old-school culture dictates that everyone needs to have an oval face to appear classically beautiful. It's giving Western standards of beauty," he says. "Round faces, square faces, heart-shaped, oval—they're all gorgeous! The kind of bangs you get should be based on your personal preference and how much time you’re willing to spend on styling."
“I might just get a little one,”- Young Millie Bobby Brown Once Wanted to Get a Leonardo DiCaprio Tattoo
Celebrity crushes are something we are all guilty of, especially if they were heartthrobs at one point of time. So when a young Millie Bobby Brown crushes on Leonardo DiCaprio, we can’t really blame her, can we?. The actress, now 18, got a break on one of the award-winning...
Fans Left Heartbroken After the Latest Romance Rumours of Wish You Were Gay Singer Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish has been in the news forever with her range of hit songs. Yet again, the 20-year-old singer is in the news, but for a different reason this time. Eilish was recently spotted with the lead singer of the rock band ‘The Neighborhood’, Jesse James Ruthford, AKA Jesse. The two of them were seen holding hands and leaving a party. Luckily, it got recorded and released online. And since then, it has been trending on top. Rumors are, these two might be seeing each other. However, the fans are not happy with their idol dating Jesse.
Ryan Reynolds Threatens Rob McElhenney With Blake Lively, Says “(She) wants to kill you”
When someone threatens you, you feel terrified and ask for help, right? Well, when Ryan Reynolds informed his wife’s intentions of killing Rob McElhenney, Rob merely laughed and let it pass. But did he really? It sounds strange, but it is true. Here is the whole story. Ryan Reynolds...
Is Billie Eilish Dating Jesse Rutherford?
Billie Eilish is a pop icon all around the world and this is a well-known fact. At just the age of fourteen, she climbed the top of the Billboard charts with her song Ocean Eyes and has not looked down once ever since. Now at the age of twenty, Eilish has earned seven Grammy Music awards and one shining Academy award as well. In the midst of managing an award-winning global music career, she has still managed to find the time to date. But who is Billie Eilish dating? Is she actually dating Jesse Rutherford or is it just the rumor mill churning out new rumors again?
When Meghan Markle “bulldozed her way through” an Ad Campaign While Being the “meanest person”
The tales starring Meghan Markle as the lead character by royal authors and biographers are never-ending. The crown servants and royal correspondents do not have much liking for the former actress. Thus, they always try to dig into stories from the past and present that reflect Meghan in a bad light.
The Secret to Achieving Model-like Eyebrows Is This Under $10 Extreme Hold Brow Gel
If off-duty model is your vibe for fall, you’ve got to match the fashion to the beauty. Fluffy, feathered brows are always the key to mastering this look and the number one, most important makeup product that’s necessary to give your best Naomi or Adriana is a strong-hold eyebrow gel. Pencils and powder can, of course, help you achieve a fuller look, but the secret ingredient is a styler that’s going to hold your brows in place, all day look. Ahead of Prime Day, I’ve looked through the best deals on Amazon to ensure you score on products before they’re sold...
Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Glimpse of Her Real Hair With No Wigs, Extensions: ‘Hair Health Journey’
Putting in time! Kylie Jenner gave a rare glimpse of her real hair without a wig or extensions, and it looks fabulous. “Over a year into the hair health journey, and this is how we’re doing,” the Kardashians star, 25, captioned a video showing off her thick locks via Instagram on Monday, October 10. Kylie’s hair, which sat just past her shoulders, looked shiny and healthy as she ran her fingers through it.
TikTok’s "Red Nails Theory" Trend Is Based off the Male Gaze and Women Are Not Having It
The nail shapes and colors one chooses to wear say a lot about them. From personality, mood and relationship status, nails can be the window to your soul and apparently, TikTok believes this too, but with the focus on red nails — hence, the “red nail theory.”. In...
Did You Know Meghan Markle’s Nose is A Major Plastic Surgery Request?
The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, owing to her many commendable stances in crucial matters, has been a living idol for people. Currently, she is a global sensation for her bold decisions and a strikingly different perspective towards things. However, there is more to what people look to in the former American actress. Do you know what it is?
