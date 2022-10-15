ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Woodmont Streetery reopens in Bethesda

By Cheyenne Corin
 4 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Bikeway construction on Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda is complete and on Friday the county reopened a reconfigured “streetery.”

Streeteries, such as the one on Woodmont Avenue, were opened under the Shared Streets program during the pandemic and kept many businesses afloat when indoor dining was restricted.

The county sent out a survey to residents and businesses to decide whether or not the streetery should remain closed to traffic. The results were mixed: most residents wanted to keep the streets closed, but about half of the businesses felt differently.

“It was sad to see the streetery go away because we had extra tables here, so it kind of cuts revenue,” said Lorenzo Bryant, General Manager of Terrain Cafe. “But due to the temperatures getting cooler, our business kind of slows down.”

“It feels like a no-brainer to me,” said Resident Scott Pacheco. “I don’t know why you wouldn’t have an outdoor area where people could congregate. Obviously, we have kids running around and playing with each other. We’re meeting other parents, it’s a really great feature in a community like Bethesda.”

The county said this solution is a middle ground. Two of the four lanes are open, so it still provides expanded dining and new curb-side pickup zones.

“I think if they can make it work with the traffic, I think it does way more harm than good,” said Resident Wesley Horneetrie. “You want to see people in public spaces, you want to feel like you can walk down the street and see someone you know. I think the overall social benefit is huge.”

DC News Now

DC News Now

