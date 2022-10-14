Read full article on original website
Dragon Women's Soccer Ties Upper Iowa, 1-1 in Road Battle
FAYETTE, Iowa — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women's soccer team battled to a 1-1 tie with Upper Iowa in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Sunday in Fayette, Iowa. MSUM is now 2-8-3 overall and 2-7-3 in the NSIC while Upper Iowa is 2-9-4 overall and 1-6-4 in the...
No. 7 Mustangs Sweep MSUM Volleyball
MARSHALL, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead volleyball team was swept by No. 7 Southwest Minnesota State, 25-15, 27-25, 25-10 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Friday in Marshall, Minn. MSUM is now 5-15 overall and 2-10 in the NSIC while SMSU improved to 18-2 overall and 10-2...
Dragon Volleyball Caps Off Road Trip with 3-Set Loss at Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls , S.D. — The Minnesota State University volleyball team battled tough in all three sets but fell to Sioux Falls, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Saturday in Sioux Falls, S.D. MSUM fell to 5-16 overall and 2-11 in the NSIC while Sioux Falls...
Beavers Take Down MSUM Football in Battle for the Axe
MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead football team team fell to Bemidji State, 46-7 in the Battle for the Axe on Saturday at Scheels Field in Moorhead, Minn. MSUM fell to 2-5 while Bemidji State improved to 5-2. Freshman quarterback Jack Strand was 23-of-36 passing for 152...
