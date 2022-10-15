Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 devs make massive third-person change after beta
Infinity Ward have confirmed that they’ve revamped the third-person mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 following the beta, and fans are pretty pleased with it. At the back end of September, Call of Duty fans were finally able to get hands-on with Modern Warfare 2 (2022) thanks to the multiple beta weekends.
Modern Warfare 2 developer confirms two 'fan favourite' maps
If you enjoyed the beta period for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, waiting for the game’s launch may feel like an arduous task but as they say, good things come to those who wait. Already, Infinity Ward have outlined a number of changes that’ll come to the game based on beta player feedback including a major overhaul of the new third-person feature.
All Modern Warfare 2 pre-load times and dates for every system
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on Oct. 28 across all platforms. While the campaign early access pre-load is the same for all platforms, the pre-load for the actual game and when the game releases will depend on which platform the user is on. Activision has released an...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access details announced
Players who preordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will receive up to 7 days of early access to the game's campaign ahead of the official launch. Users with preorders will be able to download the campaign only on Oct. 19 at 10PM PT regardless of platform. The early access...
GTA 5 gets massive San Andreas map expansion
Over nine years on from the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and fans are still hooked. Well, not that they’ve really got much other choice - the next game in the series is in development, as we all know, but chances are, it’s a long way off from actually coming out. We’ve still not got an actual trailer, although we now know a lot more about it thanks to the colossal leak which surfaced online last month.
PlayStation's fancy new controller will cost $200, releases in January
The ultra-customizable DualSense Edge wireless controller will launch early next year.
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
Red Dead Redemption No Longer Playable on Modern PlayStation Consoles
Red Dead Redemption is no longer available on modern PlayStation consoles, much to the dismay of fans. Rockstar Games is responsible for some of the most critically acclaimed and financially successful games ever made, including Red Dead Redemption. The 2010 western had a familiar formula for Rockstar Games fans, often being referred to as Grand Theft Auto with cowboys, but it took many leaps forward with its storytelling. The writing was top notch and it featured a truly remarkable protagonist with a complex history that players felt deeply connected to. Eight years after it was released, Rockstar Games made an even better prequel with fleshed out the backstory of John Marston and added new characters like Arthur Morgan. For those that start with Red Dead Redemption 2, they don't actually get the full story until they play the first game.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Raids begin in December
The mysterious Raid mode kicks off in two months
Microsoft Giving Away Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Life in New Sweepstakes
A subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs about $14.99 per month, but one lucky gamer in the U.S. will get a free subscription for life. It might sound too good to be true, but that's the grand prize for a new sweepstakes Microsoft started on October 7th. Xbox fans can use their Microsoft Rewards points to enter, with 200 for one entry, 500 for five entries, or 1,000 points for 25 entries. There's no purchase necessary to enter, and fans can receive 25 free entries by registering for an account and mailing a 3x5 card to Microsoft.
The PC's most infamously complex game gets a tutorial after 16 years
The upcoming Steam version of Dwarf Fortress isn't just getting a more accessible UI: it'll teach you how to play, too.
Modern Warfare 2 releases start dates for season one and Raids mode
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is almost here, and CoD fans are starting to get their first taste of how the game will play out in its content cycle. While the Oct. 28 date for the game’s launch was well-known, how the game would handle seasonal content was still a bit of a mystery.
The forbidden Silent Hill game was played on PS5 despite it apparently being ‘impossible’
The canceled Silent Hill interactive teaser, known as P.T. was played on a non-jailbroken PS5 console today, according to programmer and data miner Lance McDonald, who went live on his Twitch channel to show the game running. McDonald said he unlocked P.T. on his primary PlayStation 5 using the USB...
Gotham Knights Confirms Bad News For Console Players
Gotham Knights is drumming up some controversy amongst fans as it nears launch week, particularly with regards to the game's performance. FPS (frames per second) is one of the most vital things in a game or any other kind of video. While most movies tend to be displayed in 24 FPS, games tend to range from 30 – 60 FPS, with some games offering higher FPS ranges depending on the hardware and settings of the game. If you have a low FPS, the game will appear to stutter, feel less smooth, and won't convey the images in a particularly satisfying way. While 30FPS is still common, many are often willing to sacrifice the resolution for a higher FPS in order to have a silky smooth gameplay experience, especially in games with lots of action such as shooters.
Red Dead Redemption quietly disappears from modern PlayStation consoles, reigniting preservation debates
There's one less modern way to play Red Dead Redemption
Elden Ring DLC Potentially Revealed in New Update
Elden Ring was one of the first major video game releases of 2022, and Bandai Namco has previously hinted that it has big plans for the future of the franchise. A recent update for the game seems to indicate that those future plans could include DLC. Dataminers have uncovered lines of code referencing "DLC01" and maps that don't currently exist in the game. Nothing is official until developer FromSoftware makes an announcement, and readers should keep in mind that plans constantly change in the video game industry. However, this is a very good sign that DLC is coming soon!
EA Ending Online Services for Several Games
According to reporting from Video Games Chronicle, Electronic Arts will be shutting down online services for a number of different games over the coming weeks. In total, ten games will see online services cease between October 20th and January 19th. Titles impacted will include Army of Two: The 40th Day, Army of Two: The Devil's Cartel, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars, Gatling Gears, Onrush, Mercenaries 2, Mirror's Edge, NBA Jam On Fire Edition, and Shank 2. Online services for these games will come to an end on the following dates:
Drug Dealer Simulator 2 is the open-world follow-up to 2020's weirdest indie hit
The sequel promises "many improved ways of acquiring, processing, and distributing narcotics"
Gotham Knights gameplay leaks online as copies of the game go on sale early
The Batman-less action-RPG launches this Friday
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
