ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Two victims shot, killed in DC identified

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Person accused of rape in Fairfax County hotel room in custody

Police in Fairfax County say that the man accused of raping a woman in a Virginia hotel room has been apprehended. Fairfax County police had been looking for the man after receiving a report of a sexual assault on Oct. 1 at a hotel located on the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Vienna.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Police on the scene of shooting in Woodbrige

WASHINGTON - Police are responding to the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA following the report of a shooting. Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Man charged with murdering four people in Dale City home

A 24-year-old Dale City man faces four counts of murder in the "horrific" Monday afternoon shooting deaths of three family members and a tenant inside their Mapledale home. Suspect David Nathaniel Maine lived in the house in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court with the four victims and had a relationship with another resident of the house, who wasn't home at the time, Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham said during a Tuesday news conference.
DALE CITY, VA
NBC Washington

Police Respond to Shooting in Woodbridge

Prince William County police are at the scene of a shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia. It’s unclear what led to the gunfire on Mansfield Court of how many people were injured. People in the area can expect to see a large police presence. Stay with News4 for more on this...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

Grand jury indicts DC ANC commissioner in deadly Va. DUI crash

A Fairfax County, Virginia, grand jury indicted a D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commission member for manslaughter in a deadly March drunken driving crash on the Capital Beltway. The jury indicted Devon Lesesne, 32, of D.C., on one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Katherine Aileen Reyes, 20, of Montgomery, Alabama. The felony carries a maximum penalty of 10 years if Lesesne is convicted.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WUSA9

Police arrest man in connection to Fairfax rape

MCLEAN, Va. — Police have arrested a man in connection to a reported rape at a Vienna hotel on Oct. 1. Officers responded to the hotel in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive at 5:30 p.m. to investigate the assault. Police said that a man entered an unlocked hotel room, physically and sexually assaulted a woman and ran away.
VIENNA, VA
NBC Washington

4 Found Shot to Death in Woodbridge Home

Prince William County police found four people shot to death inside a home in Woodbridge, Virginia, Monday afternoon. Officers investigating a shooting about 4:30 p.m. entered the home in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court and found two men and two women suffering from gunshot wounds in different areas of the home, police said.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC Washington

Baby Found Inside Stolen Car Left Running in Southeast DC

D.C. police arrested a man accused of stealing a car with a baby inside Monday evening. Police say the man took off in a car that was left running at the corner of 33rd Street and Dubois Place SE about 6 p.m. About five minutes down the road, police say the thief crashed the car in the northbound lanes of DC-295, near Benning Road NE.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Triple shooting leaves 2 teenagers dead, 1 other injured in DC

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a triple shooting that left two people dead Monday night in Southeast D.C. The call reporting the shooting came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon responding to the scene on the 1300 block of Congress Street, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found three victims in various conditions — including one man who was unconscious and not breathing.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Two dead, one hurt after shooting in Southeast DC

UPDATE, Oct. 18, 9:29 a.m. — The Metropolitan Police Department said a second person died as a result of the shooting. Both people were men. The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley, both of District Heights, MD. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three men were shot on Congress Street SE on […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Dog stolen during armed robbery in northeast DC has been found: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday said a dog stolen dog in an armed robbery last week has been found. The robbery took place in the 4500 block of Polk Street, northeast on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 p.m. in northeast DC, according to MPD. Police said the suspect approached the owner, showed a handgun and demanded the dog.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy