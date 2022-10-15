Trey Allen, candidate for NC Supreme Court seat 5

Name: Trey Allen

Political party: Republican

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 47

Campaign website and/or social media links: www.treyallennc.com

Occupation: I currently serve as General Counsel for the NC Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC). My office gives legal guidance on criminal and civil matters to judges, clerks of court, and magistrates throughout North Carolina. I am on leave from the School of Government at UNC Chapel Hill, where I am a tenured associate professor of public law and government.

Education: I obtained my undergraduate degree summa cum laude from UNC-Pembroke and my law degree from UNC Chapel Hill, where I was a published staff member of the North Carolina Law Review.

Have you run for elected office before? No.

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Chair and Vice Chair, NC Bar Association’s Constitutional Rights & Responsibilities Section; Reporter, Chief Justice Mark Martin’s Rules Advisory Commission; member, UNC Pembroke Board of Visitors; volunteer instructor, Warrior Scholar Project; Finance Chair, Scout Troop 438; member, Local Government Federal Credit Union Scholarship Committee; volunteer in various church ministries.

What reforms, if any, do you think could make the criminal justice system more fair?

Making it easier for defendants to consult their attorneys could lead to quicker and fairer outcomes in many criminal cases. Some counties are now providing secure, private videoconferencing in their jails so that defendants can obtain legal advice from their attorneys remotely. I think it is worth considering the feasibility of providing video conferencing options at other jails and detention centers.

Are the state’s courts accessible enough to average North Carolinians? If not, what are some improvements you will advocate for, if elected?

Going to court is a hardship for many people. We can make our courts more accessible and efficient by taking greater advantage of available technologies. As the top lawyer for the Judicial Branch, I have provided court officials with important legal guidance on the kinds of proceedings that may be conducted using online platforms instead of in person. My office is also supporting the NCAOC’s eCourts initiative, which will make it possible for attorneys and others to file court documents online.

Tell us about a specific event in your legal career of which you are most proud.

My 22-year legal career began with service as a judge advocate in the United States Marine Corps. In 2004 I deployed to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. During my tour, I advised the commanding general of the Iraq Survey Group on classified operational matters and, perhaps most rewardingly, helped fellow servicemembers resolve personal legal problems.