Oregon Ducks get verbal commitment from 3-star OL Lipe Moala

The Oregon Ducks picked up a commitment on the offensive line Friday night, getting a verbal pledge from offensive lineman Lipe Moala, who plays at Mater Dei in California.

Moala stands at 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, and is rated as the No. 83 IOL in the 2023 class. He may not have been among the biggest names on Oregon fans’ radar, but he’s a big-bodied player who OL coach Adrian Klemm obviously liked and wanted to bring into the fold.

The Ducks extended an offer to Moala on October 1st, and he turned around and committed a couple of weeks later.

Lipe Moala Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 86 CA IOL Rivals N/A N/A CA IOL ESPN N/A N/A CA IOL On3 Recruiting N/A N/A CA IOL 247 Composite N/A N/A CA IOL

Vitals

Hometown Santa Ana, California Projected Position Interior Offensive Line Height 6-foot-6 Weight 330 pounds Class

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on October 1, 2022

Committed to Oregon on October 14, 2022

