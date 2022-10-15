ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Ducks get verbal commitment from 3-star OL Lipe Moala

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

The Oregon Ducks picked up a commitment on the offensive line Friday night, getting a verbal pledge from offensive lineman Lipe Moala, who plays at Mater Dei in California.

Moala stands at 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, and is rated as the No. 83 IOL in the 2023 class. He may not have been among the biggest names on Oregon fans’ radar, but he’s a big-bodied player who OL coach Adrian Klemm obviously liked and wanted to bring into the fold.

The Ducks extended an offer to Moala on October 1st, and he turned around and committed a couple of weeks later.

Lipe Moala Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3 86 CA IOL

Rivals

N/A N/A CA IOL

ESPN

N/A N/A CA IOL

On3 Recruiting

N/A N/A CA IOL

247 Composite

N/A N/A CA IOL

Vitals

Hometown

Santa Ana, California

Projected Position

Interior Offensive Line

Height

6-foot-6

Weight

330 pounds

Class

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on October 1, 2022
  • Committed to Oregon on October 14, 2022

Film

