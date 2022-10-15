El Paso Sheriff’s deputies arrest three, seek fourth suspect in shooting death of El Paso man

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests and is seeking a fourth suspect in the death of a man who was found in far East El Paso with multiple gunshot wounds back in September.

All four suspects are in the country illegally and have been tied to human smuggling, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded on Sept. 20 to a report of a body in the area near Marvin Lane in the unincorporated part of El Paso County.

During the search, officers found the body of 28-year-old Martin Iran Carreon Adame, who had been shot multiple times.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit identified two suspects on Sept. 22 and obtained arrest warrants. On Sept. 29, with the assistance of U.S. marshals, 27-year-old Gerardo Alfonso Saenz Holguin and 20-year-old Adolfo Sebastian Segura were arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

On Oct. 3, detectives identified a third suspect – 40-year-old Jorge Alberto Saenz – who was located in Houston and extradited back to El Paso to face charges.

Major Crimes detectives have identified and obtained an arrest warrant for a fourth man – 25-year-old Fernando Segura Soto.

Soto is believed to have fled to Mexico. Anyone with information on Soto’s location is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.