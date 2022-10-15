REDDING, Calif. — All for the youth. Jared Scott, a motivational youth speaker stopped by two middle schools in Shasta County Monday. Scott, known as a content creator and recording artist, also began public speaking at the age of 15, where he was able to speak about the journey of becoming an adult and navigating through these pivotal teenage times. He's set to be visiting five different Shasta County schools this week.

