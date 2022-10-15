Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Local man's death deemed suspicious after alleged assault near Shasta Lake last week
REDDING, Calif. — Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office's (SCSO) Major Crimes Unit (MCU) are currently investigating the circumstances around the suspicious death of a local Redding man. The SCSO said on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Alex Stevens, 34, of Redding succumbed to his injuries sustained from a suspected...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding man’s death being investigated as suspicious
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Redding man has died after deputies said he was possibly injured in an assault on Oct. 8 in the City of Shasta Lake. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Lake Boulevard and Construction Way for an unknown disturbance on Oct. 8 just after 6 a.m.
krcrtv.com
Stolen pickup truck recovered, thieves caught after high-speed pursuit in Igo
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A stolen pickup truck from the Redding area was recovered and two men were arrested following a brief high-speed pursuit in the Igo area on Monday morning. At around 10:15 a.m., Oct. 17, officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said their deputies were...
actionnewsnow.com
High speed pursuit with stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of two men
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two men were taken into custody on Monday after leading deputies on a high speed pursuit in a stolen car and fled on foot. At approximately 10:15 a.m., deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office were in the area of Cloverdale Road and Clear Creek Road near the water towers. During their patrol, the deputies located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Redding area overnight.
actionnewsnow.com
Siskiyou County man sentenced for making fraudulent FEMA requests
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A man was sentenced to one year in prison for seven counts of fraud against the United States, according to the Department of Justice. On Monday, 40-year-old Samuel Lanier of Dunsmuir was sentenced after court documents showed he engaged in a scheme to defraud the U.S. by submitting false reimbursement requests to FEMA in connection with federal grants awarded to Siskiyou and Shasta County Fire Chiefs Associations for recruiting and training.
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies after jumping from I-5 overcrossing in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after he jumped from an Interstate 5 overpass in Tehama County on Friday. The CHP said 49-year-old Gilbert Morga jumped from the Chard Avenue overcrossing on Interstate 5 and collided with the driver of a 2005 Toyota Corolla who was traveling north. One...
actionnewsnow.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - A person was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle in Redding Monday morning, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they responded to East Street and South Street just before 10:15 a.m. for a report of a collision. Two people who...
actionnewsnow.com
Pride of mountain lions caught on camera near Burney
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A pride of mountain lions passing through eastern Shasta County was caught on camera. A video from Jim Ferguson with Intermountain Outdoors shows four full-size cougars roaming together near Burney. Hunters and wildlife experts say it's rare to see so many mountain lions together. Fish and...
actionnewsnow.com
Body found near Caldwell Park
REDDING, Calf. - A body was found near Caldwell Park in Redding just after noon on Thursday. Redding Police say the case has been turned over to the Investigations Division of the police department. Redding Police added that there are homeless people who camp in that area. This is just...
krcrtv.com
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
krcrtv.com
Disabled adults and adults 60+ may be eligible for free iPad in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — In Shasta County, disabled adults and adults older than 60 might be able to get a free iPad. It's through the connections, health, aging, and technology or the "Chat" Program. Shasta County's Health and Human Services agency is using the program to help "at-risk" adults...
krcrtv.com
Tuesday's Redding City Council Meeting brings crucial items to the table
REDDING, Calif. — Tuesday's Redding City Council meeting is chock-full of crucial topics. Starting at 6 p.m., the council will discuss rental properties in the city, the status of Big League Dreams and upgrades of other Redding softball/baseball fields, and the finalization of downtown parking price rates. KRCR spoke...
krcrtv.com
Downtown City of Redding new parking fees could be coming soon
REDDING, Calif. — Parking fees coming to downtown Redding? That is the topic up for discussion Tuesday, October 18, at the city council meeting as Redding City Council will look at the proposed parking fees in downtown Redding. For those visiting the downtown area, it will be $1 an...
krcrtv.com
State grants not wanted: Palo Cedro community rejects affordable, high-density housing
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — People who live in Palo Cedro seem to be united in not wanting affordable, high-density housing in their community. But how to accomplish that has been a point of contention. A high density development was proposed for a parcel just off Deschute Road in 2018...
KTVL
Redding woman celebrates 100th birthday and shares secret to a long, happy life
REDDING, Calif. — — A century ago neither the Empire State Building nor the Golden Gate Bridge had been built but one woman, who is still living in Redding, was born exactly 100 years ago. Mary Rae Bryden was born on October 16, 1922, and celebrated her 100th...
krcrtv.com
Motivational youth speaker set to visit Shasta County schools advocating positivity
REDDING, Calif. — All for the youth. Jared Scott, a motivational youth speaker stopped by two middle schools in Shasta County Monday. Scott, known as a content creator and recording artist, also began public speaking at the age of 15, where he was able to speak about the journey of becoming an adult and navigating through these pivotal teenage times. He's set to be visiting five different Shasta County schools this week.
krcrtv.com
The Good News Rescue Mission restarts its Journey Home program
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Good News Rescue Mission is excited to announce it will be restarting its Journey Home program in Shasta County. The Journey Home program takes individuals or families experiencing homelessness or who are near homelessness and provides transportation to reunite them with their families and support networks out of the Shasta County area.
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
Thanks to an eagle-eyed SFGATE reader, there may be an answer.
actionnewsnow.com
Opening date for new Redding Costco location set
REDDING, Calif. - The new Costco location in Redding has set an opening date. The new location at 4805 Bechelli Lane will opening on Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. Construction was delayed multiple times since the start of construction in August 2021. Workers found human remains at the site in...
krcrtv.com
Lack of school staffing creates barriers for special needs children
REDDING, Calif. — Nationwide, schools have been struggling to combat the ongoing issue of insufficient staffing and teachers for their schools, creating a critical issue for educational learning, overworked teachers, or cutting school programs. And with that lack of staffing, Andi Kuska, a single mother from Redding, says the...
