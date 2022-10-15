ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburg, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Bradford, Union County complete semis sweeps

The top two seeds swept through their opponents on Tuesday in the Class 1A-District 6 semifinals at Bell High School. Top-seeded Branford defeated No. 5 seed Lafayette (Mayo), 25-21, 235-21, 25-14, and No. 2 seed Union County (Lake Butler) got past No. 3 seed Bell, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20. The winners will face each other in the championship match at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
BELL, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GHS eliminates rival Buchholz

The third time was not the charm for the Buchholz volleyball team, who had lost twice during the regular season to Gainesville High. On Tuesday night in a Class 6A-District 4 semifinal at The Purple Palace, the No. 2 seed GHS Hurricanes swept the rival Bobcats 25-15, 25-18, 25-17, and made it look easy.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Jacksonville Old Plank Christian hammers Ocala St. John Lutheran 38-6

Jacksonville Old Plank Christian’s all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Ocala St. John Lutheran during a 38-6 blowout on October 18 in Florida football. Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter. The Defenders opened a giant 26-0 gap over the Saints...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

7 events to enjoy during Gators’ weekend off

Fall brings more than Gator football. But even the Orange and Blue need time off. The Gators have a bye week on Oct. 22, and organizations have packed the calendar to keep locals busy, from concerts to books to bats. Here’s a roundup of activities to enjoy, whether you spend...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Mayo Lafayette drops zeroes on Branford 47-0

An electrician would’ve been needed to get Branford on the scoreboard because Mayo Lafayette wouldn’t allow it in a 47-0 shutout in Florida high school football on October 17. The first quarter gave Mayo Lafayette a 13-0 lead over Branford. The Hornets fought to a 34-0 intermission margin...
BRANFORD, FL
News4Jax.com

Local teen still in disbelief after big win during 2022 Powerlifting Championship

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – One Bradford County teen is now a world champion in powerlifting at the age of 18 years old. Mahailya Reeves and Courtney Comer — from Bradford High School in Starke — took five Gold medals and three Silver medals home during the 2022 World Classic & Equipped Sub-Junior and Junior Powerlifting Championships in Istanbul, Turkey on September 04.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator

Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Florida gas prices continue to increase

Gas prices continue to surge in Florida, while states nationwide saw a decrease at the pump. . According to the AAA weekly report on Monday, the national average price per gallon decreased three cents to $3.88. In Florida, the average went from $3.32 last week to $3.40 and from $3.36 to $3.43 in Gainesville. 
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Missing girl in Clay County

Wendi Goffer, was last seen leaving 350 Crossing Blvd in the Orange Park area around11:55 am. Wendi was wearing a black hoodie (sweatshirt), tan pants, and purple shoes. If you know her whereabouts please call 904-264-6512 or submit a SaferWatch Tip. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

Motorist Alert: New road project begins in Middleburg; expect detours

Clay County drivers can anticipate traffic detours beginning the week of Oct. 17 as crews begin making stormwater system upgrades on Honeysuckle Circle in Middleburg. The south entrance to Honeysuckle Circle will be closed at Halperns Way for 300 feet east to 4080 Honeysuckle Circle, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said. Traffic will be detoured at the north end of Halperns Way to Honeysuckle Circle.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Dollar General leasing North Jacksonville distribution center

Dollar General Corp. is leasing an Imeson International Industrial Park warehouse for a distribution center in North Jacksonville. The Tennessee-based retailer is hiring for the center at 10760 Yeager Road, a recently completed 408,240-square-foot building by Webb International Inc. A job posting for a receiving checker says the position verifies...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

