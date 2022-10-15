Read full article on original website
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bradford, Union County complete semis sweeps
The top two seeds swept through their opponents on Tuesday in the Class 1A-District 6 semifinals at Bell High School. Top-seeded Branford defeated No. 5 seed Lafayette (Mayo), 25-21, 235-21, 25-14, and No. 2 seed Union County (Lake Butler) got past No. 3 seed Bell, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20. The winners will face each other in the championship match at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GHS eliminates rival Buchholz
The third time was not the charm for the Buchholz volleyball team, who had lost twice during the regular season to Gainesville High. On Tuesday night in a Class 6A-District 4 semifinal at The Purple Palace, the No. 2 seed GHS Hurricanes swept the rival Bobcats 25-15, 25-18, 25-17, and made it look easy.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Jacksonville Old Plank Christian hammers Ocala St. John Lutheran 38-6
Jacksonville Old Plank Christian’s all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Ocala St. John Lutheran during a 38-6 blowout on October 18 in Florida football. Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter. The Defenders opened a giant 26-0 gap over the Saints...
mainstreetdailynews.com
7 events to enjoy during Gators’ weekend off
Fall brings more than Gator football. But even the Orange and Blue need time off. The Gators have a bye week on Oct. 22, and organizations have packed the calendar to keep locals busy, from concerts to books to bats. Here’s a roundup of activities to enjoy, whether you spend...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Mayo Lafayette drops zeroes on Branford 47-0
An electrician would’ve been needed to get Branford on the scoreboard because Mayo Lafayette wouldn’t allow it in a 47-0 shutout in Florida high school football on October 17. The first quarter gave Mayo Lafayette a 13-0 lead over Branford. The Hornets fought to a 34-0 intermission margin...
wuft.org
Personal foul! Gators’ golf cart stolen from football practice facility
Someone intercepted a six-passenger golf cart from the University of Florida Gators’ new $85 million football practice facility. Police found it a day later under a tarp in the yard of a man who has been the subject of complaints for over a decade about vehicles, junk, trash and debris on his property.
News4Jax.com
Local teen still in disbelief after big win during 2022 Powerlifting Championship
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – One Bradford County teen is now a world champion in powerlifting at the age of 18 years old. Mahailya Reeves and Courtney Comer — from Bradford High School in Starke — took five Gold medals and three Silver medals home during the 2022 World Classic & Equipped Sub-Junior and Junior Powerlifting Championships in Istanbul, Turkey on September 04.
WCJB
City of Gainesville will celebrate the start of construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville will celebrate the start of the construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood in southeast Gainesville on Tuesday. You can explore the neighborhood and home model options and see which lots are still available. There is a chance to win a $100 gift card...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator
Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly’s daughter calls out Florida fans after visiting The Swamp
Brian Kelly’s daughter wasn’t feeling any Southern hospitality from the Florida faithful on Saturday. LSU (5-2, 3-1) avoided a losing streak by beating Florida 45-35 in The Swamp. Apparently, Gators fans took an L too from Kelly’s daughter, who went on TikTok to trash the atmosphere. “I...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida gas prices continue to increase
Gas prices continue to surge in Florida, while states nationwide saw a decrease at the pump. . According to the AAA weekly report on Monday, the national average price per gallon decreased three cents to $3.88. In Florida, the average went from $3.32 last week to $3.40 and from $3.36 to $3.43 in Gainesville.
Missing girl in Clay County
Wendi Goffer, was last seen leaving 350 Crossing Blvd in the Orange Park area around11:55 am. Wendi was wearing a black hoodie (sweatshirt), tan pants, and purple shoes. If you know her whereabouts please call 904-264-6512 or submit a SaferWatch Tip. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Jacksonville’s mayor, first lady endorse different candidates in upcoming sheriff’s race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Mayor and First Lady are endorsing different candidates in the upcoming November special election for sheriff. Republican Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted on Sunday that he was “proud to stand” with five other Northeast Florida sheriffs in supporting Republican candidate TK Waters. >>>...
SPOTLIGHT: Blue Angels return to their original home
Jacksonville, Fl — The Navy Blue Angels return to their birthplace this weekend, as NAS Jacksonville once again serves as host of the Jacksonville Air Show. This event is free admission and parking, no tickets are required to attend. The Jaguars return home to face the New York Giants...
An apartment in the backyard? City councilmember poses solution to rental shortage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You want grandma to move closer to your home, but there aren't any homes available and renting is too expensive. You may be able to build your own solution right in your backyard. "The whole idea is for this to be a proper unit in someone's...
Motorist Alert: New road project begins in Middleburg; expect detours
Clay County drivers can anticipate traffic detours beginning the week of Oct. 17 as crews begin making stormwater system upgrades on Honeysuckle Circle in Middleburg. The south entrance to Honeysuckle Circle will be closed at Halperns Way for 300 feet east to 4080 Honeysuckle Circle, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said. Traffic will be detoured at the north end of Halperns Way to Honeysuckle Circle.
News4Jax.com
Reports: Antonio Dennard, former NFL player who was once with Jaguars, dies in shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Antonio Dennard, a former NFL player who spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Green Bay Packers, was shot and killed over the weekend outside a bar in Pennsylvania, multiple news outlets reported Monday. According to WFMZ, which cited information from the county...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dollar General leasing North Jacksonville distribution center
Dollar General Corp. is leasing an Imeson International Industrial Park warehouse for a distribution center in North Jacksonville. The Tennessee-based retailer is hiring for the center at 10760 Yeager Road, a recently completed 408,240-square-foot building by Webb International Inc. A job posting for a receiving checker says the position verifies...
WCJB
Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
News4Jax.com
Arrest made after threat against Clay County High School circulated on social media
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A person was arrested Tuesday after a possible threat against Clay High School was posted on social media. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office became aware of the threat around 8:30 a.m., according to CCSO. After an investigation, a person was arrested “for disrupting a...
