Public invited to Bonded Transportation Program meeting on road projects in Lake Asbury, Green Cove SpringsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
3 Days, 13 Venues, 350 Bands – Halloween Weekend – The Fest returns.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The dark has never been this exciting before.Matthew C. Woodruff
Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Take a walk on the wildflower side.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com
Jacksonville Old Plank Christian hammers Ocala St. John Lutheran 38-6
Jacksonville Old Plank Christian’s all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Ocala St. John Lutheran during a 38-6 blowout on October 18 in Florida football. Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter. The Defenders opened a giant 26-0 gap over the Saints...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bradford, Union County complete semis sweeps
The top two seeds swept through their opponents on Tuesday in the Class 1A-District 6 semifinals at Bell High School. Top-seeded Branford defeated No. 5 seed Lafayette (Mayo), 25-21, 235-21, 25-14, and No. 2 seed Union County (Lake Butler) got past No. 3 seed Bell, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20. The winners will face each other in the championship match at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Abracadabra: Ocala Vanguard makes Belleview’s offense disappear 41-0
A vice-like defensive effort helped Ocala Vanguard squeeze Belleview 41-0 in a shutout performance in Florida high school football action on October 17. Ocala Vanguard opened with a 21-0 advantage over Belleview through the first quarter. The Knights fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Rattlers’ expense. Both...
News4Jax.com
Local teen still in disbelief after big win during 2022 Powerlifting Championship
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – One Bradford County teen is now a world champion in powerlifting at the age of 18 years old. Mahailya Reeves and Courtney Comer — from Bradford High School in Starke — took five Gold medals and three Silver medals home during the 2022 World Classic & Equipped Sub-Junior and Junior Powerlifting Championships in Istanbul, Turkey on September 04.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GHS eliminates rival Buchholz
The third time was not the charm for the Buchholz volleyball team, who had lost twice during the regular season to Gainesville High. On Tuesday night in a Class 6A-District 4 semifinal at The Purple Palace, the No. 2 seed GHS Hurricanes swept the rival Bobcats 25-15, 25-18, 25-17, and made it look easy.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator
Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly’s daughter calls out Florida fans after visiting The Swamp
Brian Kelly’s daughter wasn’t feeling any Southern hospitality from the Florida faithful on Saturday. LSU (5-2, 3-1) avoided a losing streak by beating Florida 45-35 in The Swamp. Apparently, Gators fans took an L too from Kelly’s daughter, who went on TikTok to trash the atmosphere. “I...
wuft.org
Personal foul! Gators’ golf cart stolen from football practice facility
Someone intercepted a six-passenger golf cart from the University of Florida Gators’ new $85 million football practice facility. Police found it a day later under a tarp in the yard of a man who has been the subject of complaints for over a decade about vehicles, junk, trash and debris on his property.
News4Jax.com
Reports: Antonio Dennard, former NFL player who was once with Jaguars, dies in shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Antonio Dennard, a former NFL player who spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Green Bay Packers, was shot and killed over the weekend outside a bar in Pennsylvania, multiple news outlets reported Monday. According to WFMZ, which cited information from the county...
mainstreetdailynews.com
7 events to enjoy during Gators’ weekend off
Fall brings more than Gator football. But even the Orange and Blue need time off. The Gators have a bye week on Oct. 22, and organizations have packed the calendar to keep locals busy, from concerts to books to bats. Here’s a roundup of activities to enjoy, whether you spend...
SPOTLIGHT: Blue Angels return to their original home
Jacksonville, Fl — The Navy Blue Angels return to their birthplace this weekend, as NAS Jacksonville once again serves as host of the Jacksonville Air Show. This event is free admission and parking, no tickets are required to attend. The Jaguars return home to face the New York Giants...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Restaurant Notes: Chick-fil-A in review at Fleming Island
The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing plans for Chick-fil-A Inc. to add 597 square feet of space and make modifications for a dual-lane drive-thru with a canopy at its restaurant at 1541 Country Road 220 in Fleming Island in Clay County. CPH Inc. is the civil engineer.
Missing girl in Clay County
Wendi Goffer, was last seen leaving 350 Crossing Blvd in the Orange Park area around11:55 am. Wendi was wearing a black hoodie (sweatshirt), tan pants, and purple shoes. If you know her whereabouts please call 904-264-6512 or submit a SaferWatch Tip. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Motorist Alert: New road project begins in Middleburg; expect detours
Clay County drivers can anticipate traffic detours beginning the week of Oct. 17 as crews begin making stormwater system upgrades on Honeysuckle Circle in Middleburg. The south entrance to Honeysuckle Circle will be closed at Halperns Way for 300 feet east to 4080 Honeysuckle Circle, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said. Traffic will be detoured at the north end of Halperns Way to Honeysuckle Circle.
recordpatriot.com
Jacksonville McDonald's lobby closing for remodeling
McDonald's at 520 W. Morton Ave. was closed Monday as remodeling started. The restaurant's drive-through and curb-side service will reopen Tuesday, but the lobby will remain closed for several weeks.
Autoblog
Ford built Model T's in this Florida plant, and now it's being demolished
Henry Ford, were he alive, might be furious, or he might appreciate the efficiency of the decision. A century ago, a historic red-brick automobile assembly plant near the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida, churned out Ford Model T’s as well as Model A’s to the tune of 200 cars a day. The plant employed hundreds in its heyday.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida gas prices continue to increase
Gas prices continue to surge in Florida, while states nationwide saw a decrease at the pump. . According to the AAA weekly report on Monday, the national average price per gallon decreased three cents to $3.88. In Florida, the average went from $3.32 last week to $3.40 and from $3.36 to $3.43 in Gainesville.
Guide | 2022 NAS Jax Air Show featuring The Blue Angels
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video was originally published in May 2020 as the Blue Angels flew over Jacksonville. Naval Air Station Jacksonville is opening up to the public this weekend. The 2022 NAS Jax Air Show promises breathtaking performances, astounding aerial acrobatics over the skies of the base. The display will include military aircraft and renowned civilian aviators. The main feature: The Blue Angels are returning to its birthplace.
2 Jacksonville-area restaurants on Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Two local barbecue joints, one in Northeast Florida and one in Southeast Georgia, have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Jacksonville’s mayor, first lady endorse different candidates in upcoming sheriff’s race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Mayor and First Lady are endorsing different candidates in the upcoming November special election for sheriff. Republican Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted on Sunday that he was “proud to stand” with five other Northeast Florida sheriffs in supporting Republican candidate TK Waters. >>>...
