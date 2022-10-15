ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Police looking for missing 30-year-old Detroit man

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police are searching for a missing Detroit man who was last seen earlier this month. Victor Williamson, 30, was last seen Oct. 7 around noon on Telegraph Road near W. McNichols Road. Police say he left his home and did not return. Willamson is described as...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Barricaded gunman situation in Detroit ends after nearly 11 hours

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The barricaded gunman situation on Plainview Avenue near Wadsworth Avenue in Detroit has ended after an hours-long standoff. It started around 8 p.m. Tuesday, authorities had been outside of the Plainview Avenue home following calls of a domestic violence incident from inside the home. Just...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit-inspired Two 18 Air Jordans to be released online Friday

After an hours-long line during the in-store release on Friday, the Two 18 Air Jordans will be released across the country online this week. The Air Jordan 2 Low sneakers will be released on the Nike SNKRS app at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Thousands of people showed up...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Record 52 cruise ships docked in Detroit this year

If you spent any time along the Detroit River this summer, you probably noticed an increase in the number of cruise ships. Now, we know this summer was a record-breaking cruising season along the Great Lakes. According to Cruise the Great Lakes and the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority, there were...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police looking for missing man last seen in September

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for help with finding a man who has been missing for nearly three weeks. Ronald Anthony, 64, was last seen Sept. 28 around 10 a.m. near Kercheval Avenue and Lakewood Street. His son told police he is concerned about Anthony's well-being. Anthony...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

DPD: Woman killed in hit-and-run incident outside of LCA

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking the public for information about a fatal hit-and-run incident Saturday night outside of Little Caesars Arena. The incident occurred at approximately 10:37 p.m. Saturday night after The Millennium Tour concert featuring Bow Wow, Mario and Keri Hilson. Police have identified the suspect...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Barricaded gunman situation from Tuesday ends Wednesday morning

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The barricaded gunman situation on Plainview Avenue near Wadsworth Avenue in Detroit has ended after an hours-long standoff. It started around 8 p.m. Tuesday, authorities had been outside of the Plainview Avenue home following calls of a domestic violence incident from inside the home. Just before...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Renderings show plan for new University of Michigan stadium scoreboards

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan Athletic Department released renderings of new scoreboards for Michigan Stadium on Tuesday. The video boards, which will replace the ones currently at each end zone, are expected to be installed once the 2022 football season ends and should be completed before the start of the 2023 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Woman whose car was hit by bullets describes shooting at Macomb Mall

ROSEVILLE — Chantay Russell showed 7 Action News her car parked outside Dick's Sporting Goods at Macomb Mall and said, "I'm glad I wasn't in the car." Russell's car has bullet holes in the left front light after, according to Roseville Police, a young adult man fired multiple rounds into the air Sunday around 2 p.m.
ROSEVILLE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Gilbert Family Foundation invests $500,000 in Detroit nonprofits

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Gilbert Family Foundation and Strategic Community Partners announced the Thriving Neighborhoods Fund, a $500,000 investment to Detroit nonprofits. Twenty neighborhood organizations will receive resources to continue their mission in the community. The Gilbert Family Foundation’s goal is to amplify the work of nonprofits that play...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Submit your questions for the WXYZ gubernatorial debate

WXYZ is partnering with our Scripps sister stations Fox 17 in Grand Rapids and Fox 47 in Lansing to host a gubernatorial debate between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon. The live televised, one-hour commercial-free Michigan Gubernatorial Debate will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. Chuck Stokes (WXYZ Channel 7), Doug Reardon (WXMI FOX 17), and Elle Meyers (WSYM FOX 47) will moderate the debate.
ROCHESTER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Update: Police seeking suspect in Macomb Mall shooting incident

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roseville Police confirm there was a shooting Sunday at Macomb Mall in Roseville. Officers were dispatched to Macomb Mall Sunday at approximately 12:55 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Once on the scene, officers were informed that a dispute occurred between two groups of people...
ROSEVILLE, MI

