Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Police looking for missing 30-year-old Detroit man
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police are searching for a missing Detroit man who was last seen earlier this month. Victor Williamson, 30, was last seen Oct. 7 around noon on Telegraph Road near W. McNichols Road. Police say he left his home and did not return. Willamson is described as...
Tv20detroit.com
Barricaded gunman situation in Detroit ends after nearly 11 hours
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The barricaded gunman situation on Plainview Avenue near Wadsworth Avenue in Detroit has ended after an hours-long standoff. It started around 8 p.m. Tuesday, authorities had been outside of the Plainview Avenue home following calls of a domestic violence incident from inside the home. Just...
Tv20detroit.com
Zion Foster's mom responds to end of landfill search operation for missing teen
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — After a search for the body of 17-year-old Zion Foster of Eastpointe at a Macomb County landfill lasting five months has ended, Detroit police say they will have another update on Friday. “I was hoping they would find something that if she’s gone, it would...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit-inspired Two 18 Air Jordans to be released online Friday
After an hours-long line during the in-store release on Friday, the Two 18 Air Jordans will be released across the country online this week. The Air Jordan 2 Low sneakers will be released on the Nike SNKRS app at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Thousands of people showed up...
Tv20detroit.com
Record 52 cruise ships docked in Detroit this year
If you spent any time along the Detroit River this summer, you probably noticed an increase in the number of cruise ships. Now, we know this summer was a record-breaking cruising season along the Great Lakes. According to Cruise the Great Lakes and the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority, there were...
Tv20detroit.com
Police identify woman found dead on EB I-94 near 8 Mile Friday as 17-year-old girl from Detroit
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police have identified the woman found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores Friday morning as a 17-year-old girl from Detroit. Police say they received the call around 7:45 a.m.. On Friday, the freeway was closed down at Vernier for hours...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police looking for missing man last seen in September
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for help with finding a man who has been missing for nearly three weeks. Ronald Anthony, 64, was last seen Sept. 28 around 10 a.m. near Kercheval Avenue and Lakewood Street. His son told police he is concerned about Anthony's well-being. Anthony...
Tv20detroit.com
DPD: Woman killed in hit-and-run incident outside of LCA
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking the public for information about a fatal hit-and-run incident Saturday night outside of Little Caesars Arena. The incident occurred at approximately 10:37 p.m. Saturday night after The Millennium Tour concert featuring Bow Wow, Mario and Keri Hilson. Police have identified the suspect...
Tv20detroit.com
Barricaded gunman situation from Tuesday ends Wednesday morning
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The barricaded gunman situation on Plainview Avenue near Wadsworth Avenue in Detroit has ended after an hours-long standoff. It started around 8 p.m. Tuesday, authorities had been outside of the Plainview Avenue home following calls of a domestic violence incident from inside the home. Just before...
Tv20detroit.com
Jalen Rose, Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony to serve as grand marshals for Detroit Thanksgiving parade
(WXYZ) — Officials for the 96th America's Thanksgiving Parade announced two grand marshals for the event taking place next month. The Parade Company said Detroit icons Jalen Rose and Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony will serve as grand marshals for the parade. Presented by Gardner White, the parade will return...
Tv20detroit.com
Renderings show plan for new University of Michigan stadium scoreboards
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan Athletic Department released renderings of new scoreboards for Michigan Stadium on Tuesday. The video boards, which will replace the ones currently at each end zone, are expected to be installed once the 2022 football season ends and should be completed before the start of the 2023 season.
Tv20detroit.com
Small business risks closing before ever opening; owner blames inflation, COVID
(WXYZ) — There are only a handful of tea sommeliers in the United States and one of them lives right here in Detroit. Her name is Kimberly Elise and she's the owner of Lily’s & Elise, a teahouse on 7 Mile and Livernois in Detroit. When she bought...
Tv20detroit.com
Woman whose car was hit by bullets describes shooting at Macomb Mall
ROSEVILLE — Chantay Russell showed 7 Action News her car parked outside Dick's Sporting Goods at Macomb Mall and said, "I'm glad I wasn't in the car." Russell's car has bullet holes in the left front light after, according to Roseville Police, a young adult man fired multiple rounds into the air Sunday around 2 p.m.
Tv20detroit.com
Animal cruelty charge authorized against Macomb County veterinarian
(WXYZ) — The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday that they have authorized a charge of animal cruelty against a local veterinarian. A YouTube video showing a German Shepherd being slammed and choked by its owner surfaced last week. A man, who has yet to be named, is seen...
Tv20detroit.com
What will stop the monstrous muck-making algae in Lake Saint Clair?
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — 7 Action News showed you last week how an invasive muck-producing algae is rapidly growing in Lake Saint Clair. Where there used to be water, in some locations, there are football field patches of muck. Experts say one of the big problems is in...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Colder, windy with showers. A few flakes are possible but won't stick.
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Scattered showers, may mix with wet snow. Lows in the 30s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers mixing with snow at times and a high of 44. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:. Facebook: Dave Rexroth ,...
Tv20detroit.com
Gilbert Family Foundation invests $500,000 in Detroit nonprofits
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Gilbert Family Foundation and Strategic Community Partners announced the Thriving Neighborhoods Fund, a $500,000 investment to Detroit nonprofits. Twenty neighborhood organizations will receive resources to continue their mission in the community. The Gilbert Family Foundation’s goal is to amplify the work of nonprofits that play...
Tv20detroit.com
Submit your questions for the WXYZ gubernatorial debate
WXYZ is partnering with our Scripps sister stations Fox 17 in Grand Rapids and Fox 47 in Lansing to host a gubernatorial debate between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon. The live televised, one-hour commercial-free Michigan Gubernatorial Debate will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. Chuck Stokes (WXYZ Channel 7), Doug Reardon (WXMI FOX 17), and Elle Meyers (WSYM FOX 47) will moderate the debate.
Tv20detroit.com
Update: Police seeking suspect in Macomb Mall shooting incident
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roseville Police confirm there was a shooting Sunday at Macomb Mall in Roseville. Officers were dispatched to Macomb Mall Sunday at approximately 12:55 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Once on the scene, officers were informed that a dispute occurred between two groups of people...
Tv20detroit.com
Proposal aims to improve Ferndale buildings with help of resident-led task force
FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Ferndale is putting residents at the helm of community improvement. Over the past six months, people who work and live in Ferndale have been touring and assessing city buildings. The consensus is those buildings are in disrepair. "These are bread and butter,...
Comments / 0