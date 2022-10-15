Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 49; Low: 39. Breezy; afternoon showers. See the 5-day forecast. BLACKWELL JOINS INSIDE SYRACUSE BASKETBALL PODCAST: Ryan Blackwell’s basketball journey has taken him from Syracuse to Portugal, Uruguay, England, France and Japan and, ultimately, back to Syracuse where he played for the Orange from 1997-2000. Blackwell is entering his eighth season as the boys basketball coach at Liverpool High School, but before that he played and coached for more than a dozen years overseas. Blackwell discussed his basketball journey in a conversation with Syracuse.com’s Mike Waters on the Inside Syracuse Basketball podcast.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO