Marion County, OR

KATU.com

Gresham Police looking for information on unsolved homicide from 2021

GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police are reaching out to the public for answers about an unsolved homicide case from last November. On Nov. 28, 2021, police responded to a call about an unresponsive man in Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Glisan Street. When they arrived they...
GRESHAM, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (October 16, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:20 A.M, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire on SE 282nd Avenue south of SE Division Drive. A single vehicle was located on the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Reynolds School District brings deputies back to high school

TROUTDALE, Ore. — After a year without school resource officers, there are two new deputies on campus at Reynolds High School. Staff with the district tell KATU that as their contract with Multnomah County was ending last year, the sheriff's office asked them to get both stakeholder and board approval before re-entering into a contract.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver police asking for help finding missing 12-year-old girl

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for help finding a “high-risk” missing girl on Sunday. VPD said it is looking for 12-year-old Trinity Landsiedel. She is considered “high-risk” because of her age. Landsiedel has black hair, brown eyes, is about 5-feet, 2-inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing light pink sweatpants and a light pink hoodie with the work “pink” on it.”
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Family still searching for Salem teen a year after he disappeared

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The family of an 18-year-old man are still searching for their son after he went missing from Salem on Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when a friend dropped him off downtown. He left work...
SALEM, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Man jailed over tortilla fraud

The Hillsboro Police Department answers calls for service from Oct. 3-9, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 3 A man fraudulently returned tortillas using a receipt from the garbage in the 7000 block of Northeast Butler Street. The man was called in for the fraud, and when officers contacted him, they discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was lodged on the fraud...
HILLSBORO, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Upset customer smashes door at DMV

The Beaverton Police Department responds to calls for service from Sept. 23-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 23 A transient woman with 19 aliases threw hundreds of decorative rocks into a parking lot on Southwest Walker Road and was arrested for criminal mischief. Officers arrested a man on Southwest Farmington Road after he punched and strangled his ex-girlfriend when she refused to give him pills....
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being struck by a driver in southeast Portland. The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast 146th Avenue and Stark Street. Portland Police later confirmed that a pedestrian had died in the crash. There’s no...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 person dies, another escapes in Damascus house fire

DAMASCUS, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters found a person dead after responding to a house fire in Damascus on Saturday, Clackamas Fire said. Firefighters said on Saturday, they responded to a fire at a home on Bohna Park Road. There was a report of a resident still inside. When they arrived, they went into rescue mode. They found one person who escaped. Another person was found dead.
DAMASCUS, OR

