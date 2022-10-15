Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Portland Police identify homicide victim related to September 30 stabbing in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have identified the victim related to a stabbing in Old Town on September 30. Police say 40-year-old Anthony Hartley was stabbed to death. Officials were called to West Burnside Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. When police and paramedics arrived, they found...
KATU.com
Gresham Police looking for information on unsolved homicide from 2021
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police are reaching out to the public for answers about an unsolved homicide case from last November. On Nov. 28, 2021, police responded to a call about an unresponsive man in Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Glisan Street. When they arrived they...
KATU.com
Man arrested on multiple warrants, tells Yamhill County Deputy he 'wanted to shoot them'
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — On Friday, October 14, just about 7:30 p.m., a Yamhill County Sheriff’s Deputy found a vehicle parked at Maud Williamson State Park, after the park was closed. The deputy contacted two people inside the vehicle, both saying they had no identification. A female in...
KATU.com
Columbia County Sheriff Pixley awarded Oregon State Police Medal of Valor
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Sheriff of Columbia County, Brian Pixley, was awarded the Oregon State Police Medal of Valor last Wednesday. Sheriff Pixley was involved in a shooting that killed a wanted murder suspect from Gresham earlier this year. Sheriff Pixley and Oregon State Trooper Sergeant Chad Drew opened...
Officials: Wanted man threatens Yamhill County deputy during arrest
While being driven to the Yamhill County Jail, officials said a man wanted on multiple felonies admitted to wanting to "shoot a deputy in the face" during an earlier interaction that led to his arrest.
KATU.com
Portland mother pleads for public's help to solve her son's homicide case from 2015
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for the public's help to solve a homicide from seven years ago. According to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, Dion Matthews Jr., 23, was found by Portland Police on the night of Oct. 16 , 2015, after a shooting near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Burnside Street.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (October 16, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:20 A.M, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire on SE 282nd Avenue south of SE Division Drive. A single vehicle was located on the...
KATU.com
Man dead, woman seriously hurt in NE Portland stabbing; suspect facing murder charge
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died and a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after reports of a stabbing early Monday morning in Portland’s Hollywood District. Reports came in at about 12:35 a.m. Monday for a stabbing near Northeast 42nd Avenue and Weidler Street. First responders...
KATU.com
At least one student shot, another possibly shot, outside Jefferson High School
PORTLAND, Ore. — One student was shot and another injured Tuesday in a shooting outside Jefferson High School in North Portland. The shooting happened just before 4 p.m., soon after classes were let out for the day. A 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and then a lot of yelling...
KATU.com
Reynolds School District brings deputies back to high school
TROUTDALE, Ore. — After a year without school resource officers, there are two new deputies on campus at Reynolds High School. Staff with the district tell KATU that as their contract with Multnomah County was ending last year, the sheriff's office asked them to get both stakeholder and board approval before re-entering into a contract.
kptv.com
Vancouver police asking for help finding missing 12-year-old girl
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for help finding a “high-risk” missing girl on Sunday. VPD said it is looking for 12-year-old Trinity Landsiedel. She is considered “high-risk” because of her age. Landsiedel has black hair, brown eyes, is about 5-feet, 2-inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing light pink sweatpants and a light pink hoodie with the work “pink” on it.”
kptv.com
Family still searching for Salem teen a year after he disappeared
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The family of an 18-year-old man are still searching for their son after he went missing from Salem on Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when a friend dropped him off downtown. He left work...
Hillsboro Police Log: Man jailed over tortilla fraud
The Hillsboro Police Department answers calls for service from Oct. 3-9, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 3 A man fraudulently returned tortillas using a receipt from the garbage in the 7000 block of Northeast Butler Street. The man was called in for the fraud, and when officers contacted him, they discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was lodged on the fraud...
Beaverton Police Log: Upset customer smashes door at DMV
The Beaverton Police Department responds to calls for service from Sept. 23-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 23 A transient woman with 19 aliases threw hundreds of decorative rocks into a parking lot on Southwest Walker Road and was arrested for criminal mischief. Officers arrested a man on Southwest Farmington Road after he punched and strangled his ex-girlfriend when she refused to give him pills....
KATU.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in crash in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being struck by a driver in southeast Portland. The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast 146th Avenue and Stark Street. Portland Police later confirmed that a pedestrian had died in the crash. There’s no...
KATU.com
Man charged with attempted murder, assualt, in Hillsboro Police officer attack
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Washington County Grand Jury has indicted 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano for attempted murder, and assault on a police officer, as well as other charges. The indictment comes from the August 19 attack on a Hillsboro Police officer. Aguilar-Mandujano was arrested and taken to the Washington...
Portland police: Loaded guns found inside convicted felon’s tent
A 63-year-old man was arrested after a disturbance call was made regarding a tent at Northwest Davis & Broadway.
KATU.com
A 12-year old child in foster care is missing, says Oregon Department of Human Services
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old child in foster care named Jayla Mae Warren. According to officials, Warren went missing in Portland on Oct. 13 and is believed to be in danger. Officials say she...
KATU.com
Man accused of chasing people with a knife in Portland appears in court
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Monday, a man appeared in court after being accused of chasing people in downtown Portland on Friday. Jeremy Rieck, 45, was released from the hospital Saturday after being shot by an officer and taken to jail. Last Friday, he was booked into the Multnomah County...
kptv.com
1 person dies, another escapes in Damascus house fire
DAMASCUS, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters found a person dead after responding to a house fire in Damascus on Saturday, Clackamas Fire said. Firefighters said on Saturday, they responded to a fire at a home on Bohna Park Road. There was a report of a resident still inside. When they arrived, they went into rescue mode. They found one person who escaped. Another person was found dead.
