NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision

The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
Lakers Daily

Report: Some around NBA think LeBron may be trying to weaken foes in West with talks of Draymond to Lakers emerging

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been in the news recently for his decision to punch teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice. Green’s actions landed him a fine from Golden State, and it has led to speculation around the league that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Green could play together on the Lakers.
