thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision
The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
silverscreenandroll.com
Robert Horry hopes Russell Westbrook doesn’t turn into Allen Iverson
Darvin Ham and the Lakers appear to have made the difficult choice of moving Russell Westbrook to the bench, at least for the time being. Whether it sticks or not, a former Lakers sixth man believes this is a good opportunity for Westbrook. On “The Crossover NBA Show” with Howard...
Report: Some around NBA think LeBron may be trying to weaken foes in West with talks of Draymond to Lakers emerging
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been in the news recently for his decision to punch teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice. Green’s actions landed him a fine from Golden State, and it has led to speculation around the league that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Green could play together on the Lakers.
ESPN
LeBron's age, Westbrook's trade value and other major questions facing the Los Angeles Lakers this season
When we last saw the Los Angeles Lakers, they were careening out of the playoff picture, losing eight straight games from late March through early April as a fetid topper to a rotten season. L.A. went from the oddsmakers' NBA Finals favorite to missing the play-in tournament, as injuries and...
Darvin Ham Explains His Decision To Bring Russell Westbrook Off The Bench: "It’s Not A Demotion; It’s A Realignment."
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham stated that Russell Westbrook coming off the bench for their final preseason game wasn't a demotion for the star guard.
ng-sportingnews.com
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon reveals why he picked Boston over Raptors in offseason trade
One of the biggest questions heading into the 2022-23 season for the Raptors is who will get the backup point guard minutes behind Fred VanVleet. Well, according to Malcolm Brogdon, the Raptors almost had their answer in him. In an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio this week, Brogdon revealed that...
ng-sportingnews.com
Nets' Ben Simmons describes relationship (or lack thereof) with 76ers' Joel Embiid: 'We never really spoke'
Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were teammates with the 76ers from 2016-2022, but apparently their relationship didn't extend beyond the court. In an interview with ESPN's Nick Friedell, Simmons, who was sent from Philadelphia to Brooklyn in a February trade, revealed that he "never really spoke" to Embiid. "I don't...
