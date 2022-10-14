Read full article on original website
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Arizona witness says orb UFOs 'frightened' herRoger MarshMaricopa, AZ
Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in ScottsdaleElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's CharitiesElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
AZFamily
Phoenix bartender competing in National Competition gets car and supplies stolen
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arlene Magana has been preparing for months for a national bartending competition. You may notice her behind the bar serving up top-tier cocktails at Platform 18 bar. She was among the ten bartenders selected throughout the country to compete in the Paloma Punchout competition. “Anything that I can put up to those judges I’ll be proud of no matter what,” said Magana.
lafamilytravel.com
Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
Which areas of the Valley received the most rainfall Saturday?
PHOENIX — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday afternoon and stuck around the remainder of the day. Areas in the southeast Valley received over 1.22 inches of rain during that timeframe. Nearly 1.5 inches of rain fell in Buckeye. All rainfall totals are updated as...
theazweekend.com
City slickers find their souls at Rancho de los Caballeros in Wickenburg
CLARKDALE, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Famous for its Southwest hospitality and respect for the natural world, Rancho de los Caballeros endeavors to follow the true spirit of the Spanish caballeros, the “gentlemen on horseback.”. City slickers find their souls at Rancho de los Caballeros...
16-year-old entrepreneur to open second Valley flower-coffee shop
Stemistry offers pre-made bouquets and features a build-your-own bouquet bar, where patrons can pick out flowers, pay by the stem, and craft their own floral masterpieces.
ABC 15 News
Landspout spotted in southeast Valley
The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout touched down near Sun Lakes Sunday afternoon. No damage was reported. The NWS says the landspout was likely a cold air funnel. "These can form beneath relatively small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft," NWS says.
This Eatery Has The Best Pasta In Phoenix
Yelp has a list of the best pasta restaurants in the city.
nevalleynews.org
Professional Bull Riders Team Series Event—ushered in the expected anticipation for Arizona Ridge Riders fans
The Arizona Ridge Riders’ coaches predicted an exciting weekend—and the Arizona Ridge Riders fans in attendance at the Gila River Arena Friday and Saturday night, appear to agree. Friday night’s PBR’s Team Series Event, Ridge Rider Days, brought wins for the Texas Rattlers, Nashville Stampede, Austin Gamblers and...
ABC 15 News
Leg of Ironman race cut after heavy rain in the Valley
TEMPE — The swim portion of the Ironman race set to begin Sunday morning was canceled after heavy rain fell throughout the Valley Saturday. Race officials were keeping a close eye on the weather conditions Friday as weekend forecasts called for rain. As little as 0.20" of rain was going to be enough to cut the 1.2 mile swim.
Forecasted rain forces changes to Valley weekend events
Forecasted rain across parts of the Valley this weekend has event organizers making changes to some scheduled events.
KTAR.com
Scattered storms bring heavy rainfall across the Valley, thousands without power
PHOENIX — As scattered storms made their way across the Valley throughout Saturday, numerous areas saw heavy rainfall, leaving thousands of residents without power. In the West Valley, Goodyear was hit with the most amount of rainfall in 24 hours, recording nearly two inches of rain near Estrella Mountain Regional Park, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
KTAR.com
Storm systems strike metro Phoenix early Saturday, expected to continue
PHOENIX — Special storm warnings were issued in Glendale, Peoria and Surprise early on Saturday as rain, wind and some instances of hail hit the Valley. Hail was seen in Peoria at around 9:30 a.m., just inside the Loop 101 and rain dampened roads in Glendale just prior. Some...
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Phoenix
If you’re looking for an affordable Phoenix vacation rental, consider staying in one of Airbnbs in Phoenix. These places often offer great hospitality, as well as space that can accommodate as many as 6 people. Some of these properties have amenities that are unheard of in hotel rooms, including a coffee maker and a closet.
Was it a tornado? No, it was actually a landspout
SUN LAKES, Ariz. — Residents southeast of Phoenix took to social media Sunday afternoon for an explanation for what appeared to be a tornado in the sky. The National Weather Service in Phoenix was quick to explain that it in fact was a landspout, not a tornado. NWS Phoenix...
Glendale Star
Taco shop brings homemade Mexican food to Glendale
Gustavo Rebollar and Erika Siqueiros’ Mexican heritage is reflected in every corner of their new Glendale taco shop, Tacos Chisco. Tucked in the 51st and Union Hills Shopping Center, the shop is owned and operated by Rebollar, Siqueiros and their family. Tacos Chisco had a soft launch on Aug. 24 but will hold its grand opening on Oct. 22.
tmpresale.com
Adam Sandler in Phoenix, AZ Dec 11th, 2022 – presale code
The Adam Sandler presale password fans have been waiting for is up and available to our members. During this presale you will have the opportunity to acquire show tickets before their public sale. This just could be the last chance ever to see Adam Sandler LIVE in Phoenix. Below are...
azbigmedia.com
Cholla Trail provides more access to the highest peak in Phoenix
Braden Cearley enjoys the strenuous hike up Camelback Mountain, where the reward at the top is a 360-degree view of the nation’s fifth largest city and its suburbs sprawled out below. “When you start on the bottom, it’s a lot of scenic rocks and stereotypical desert stuff,” Cearley said....
AZFamily
Power poles knocked down in San Tan Valley after intense overnight storms
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says at least 15 power poles were knocked down near Hunt Highway and Tangelo after intense storms moved into the region on Saturday. Salt River Project (SRP) power crews are working around the clock to repair poles...
LIVE UPDATES: Storms hitting the Valley October 15 and 16
Heavy rain, winds, and even some hail hit much of the Valley Saturday! The storm continued overnight into Sunday morning.
19 years ago, a Scottsdale couple was murdered during a camping trip. Police still looking for the killer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monday marks the 19th anniversary when a young couple left their home in Scottsdale to go on a camping trip that neither of them would survive. Brandon Rumbaugh, 20, and Lisa Gurrieri, 19, were found dead in the back of a pickup truck after they failed to return from an overnight camping trip near Bumble Bee, a small town near the Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County.
