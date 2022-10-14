ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

AZFamily

Phoenix bartender competing in National Competition gets car and supplies stolen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arlene Magana has been preparing for months for a national bartending competition. You may notice her behind the bar serving up top-tier cocktails at Platform 18 bar. She was among the ten bartenders selected throughout the country to compete in the Paloma Punchout competition. “Anything that I can put up to those judges I’ll be proud of no matter what,” said Magana.
PHOENIX, AZ
lafamilytravel.com

Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
PHOENIX, AZ
theazweekend.com

City slickers find their souls at Rancho de los Caballeros in Wickenburg

CLARKDALE, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Famous for its Southwest hospitality and respect for the natural world, Rancho de los Caballeros endeavors to follow the true spirit of the Spanish caballeros, the “gentlemen on horseback.”. City slickers find their souls at Rancho de los Caballeros...
WICKENBURG, AZ
ABC 15 News

Landspout spotted in southeast Valley

The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout touched down near Sun Lakes Sunday afternoon. No damage was reported. The NWS says the landspout was likely a cold air funnel. "These can form beneath relatively small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft," NWS says.
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Leg of Ironman race cut after heavy rain in the Valley

TEMPE — The swim portion of the Ironman race set to begin Sunday morning was canceled after heavy rain fell throughout the Valley Saturday. Race officials were keeping a close eye on the weather conditions Friday as weekend forecasts called for rain. As little as 0.20" of rain was going to be enough to cut the 1.2 mile swim.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Scattered storms bring heavy rainfall across the Valley, thousands without power

PHOENIX — As scattered storms made their way across the Valley throughout Saturday, numerous areas saw heavy rainfall, leaving thousands of residents without power. In the West Valley, Goodyear was hit with the most amount of rainfall in 24 hours, recording nearly two inches of rain near Estrella Mountain Regional Park, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Phoenix

If you’re looking for an affordable Phoenix vacation rental, consider staying in one of Airbnbs in Phoenix. These places often offer great hospitality, as well as space that can accommodate as many as 6 people. Some of these properties have amenities that are unheard of in hotel rooms, including a coffee maker and a closet.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Was it a tornado? No, it was actually a landspout

SUN LAKES, Ariz. — Residents southeast of Phoenix took to social media Sunday afternoon for an explanation for what appeared to be a tornado in the sky. The National Weather Service in Phoenix was quick to explain that it in fact was a landspout, not a tornado. NWS Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Star

Taco shop brings homemade Mexican food to Glendale

Gustavo Rebollar and Erika Siqueiros’ Mexican heritage is reflected in every corner of their new Glendale taco shop, Tacos Chisco. Tucked in the 51st and Union Hills Shopping Center, the shop is owned and operated by Rebollar, Siqueiros and their family. Tacos Chisco had a soft launch on Aug. 24 but will hold its grand opening on Oct. 22.
GLENDALE, AZ
tmpresale.com

Adam Sandler in Phoenix, AZ Dec 11th, 2022 – presale code

The Adam Sandler presale password fans have been waiting for is up and available to our members. During this presale you will have the opportunity to acquire show tickets before their public sale. This just could be the last chance ever to see Adam Sandler LIVE in Phoenix. Below are...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Cholla Trail provides more access to the highest peak in Phoenix

Braden Cearley enjoys the strenuous hike up Camelback Mountain, where the reward at the top is a 360-degree view of the nation’s fifth largest city and its suburbs sprawled out below. “When you start on the bottom, it’s a lot of scenic rocks and stereotypical desert stuff,” Cearley said....
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

19 years ago, a Scottsdale couple was murdered during a camping trip. Police still looking for the killer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monday marks the 19th anniversary when a young couple left their home in Scottsdale to go on a camping trip that neither of them would survive. Brandon Rumbaugh, 20, and Lisa Gurrieri, 19, were found dead in the back of a pickup truck after they failed to return from an overnight camping trip near Bumble Bee, a small town near the Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

