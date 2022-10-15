ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conestoga tops Radnor to clinch third straight Central League crown

BERWYN >> Conestoga field hockey’s death grip on the Central League title continued on Tuesday. Addie DelOrifice and Shae Wozniak scored a pair of goals each as the Pioneers (15-1) topped Radnor, 4-2, at Teamer Field to complete the three-peat. “We still have Harriton for senior night Wednesday, so...
Shutouts send Perkiomen Valley, Upper Perkiomen into PAC girls soccer title game

BUCKTOWN >> Perkiomen Valley girls soccer coach Kim Paulus has long been known as a defense-first coach. So it was little surprise to hear her message right before the start of the second half of Tuesday’s Pioneer Athletic Conference semifinal against Owen J. Roberts,. “I want that shutout,” the...
Harriton football team routs New Hope Solebury

The Harriton High School football squad defeated New Hope Solebury, 41-7, Oct. 14, with an all-around strong effort on both offense and defense. Harriton receiver Matt Krebbs made 11 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdown catches of 14 and 25 yards. Quarterback Logan Rothberg completed 15 of 24 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns; he also ran for 55 yards and one touchdown.
Balmer’s versatility an added weapon as Pennridge tops CB West

DOYLESTOWN >> It wasn’t easy to miss Lindsey Balmer. The Pennridge junior, her twin pigtails still dyed a bright hue of pink from the Rams’ Pink Out game last week, did plenty of what she’s been doing the last month by flying up and down the pitch creating all sorts of chances. She didn’t need to on Monday, but Balmer’s also been a standout at fullback in the instances Pennridge has needed her as a defender.
Dock blanks Delaware County Christian in regular season finale

TOWAMENCIN — Putting a collective finishing touch on a strong regular season, Dock earned a 2-0 victory over rival Delaware County Christian Tuesday night in a matchup of two District 1-A playoff squads. “I was really pleased with our team tonight,” Pioneers coach Matt Moyer said. “We had four...
Haverford School’s Andrew Kirwan is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Oct. 17-23)

The senior captain, an All-Inter-Ac boys soccer defensive back last year, was moved to the forward spot this fall for the Fords and has scored more than a half-dozen goals, including many key ones – both goals in Haverford’s 2-0 win vs. Malvern Prep, and the game-winner recently against Penn Charter. Haverford School head coach Keith Cappo said, “Andrew’s best attribute is that he is always ready and willing to do whatever he needs to do in order to help his team. If we need a goal, he is the player we can count on, and if we need to protect the lead, he is someone we can put in the back to lock it down. He takes instruction and leads by example day in and day out, and he is a joy to be around each day.” Next fall, Kirwan will play soccer for Colby College.
No. 1 Pope John Paul II, No. 3 Upper Merion advance to PAC girls volleyball championship

GRATERFORD >> The Pioneer Athletic Conference girls volleyball semifinals weren’t without their twists, turns and drama. No. 3 Upper Merion outlasted No. 2 Methacton (21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 20-25, 15-12) in a five-set thriller before top-seeded Pope John Paul II swept No. 4 Perkiomen Valley (25-18, 25-20, 25-15) in a doubleheader at Perkiomen Valley Tuesday.
Football Scandal at DMA

On September 2nd, Delaware Military Academy violated DIAA rules by playing an ineligible athlete and putting the player in a different jersey in their season opener against Howard, a journalist from Delaware News Journal revealed. The player had gotten ejected from a preseason scrimmage for punching an opposing athlete. Per the rules of the DIAA, was obligated to sit out the next game. This led many to believe that DMA was attempting to deceive the DIAA by changing his number, an action spectators and players alike perceive as unethical and dishonorable.
Former NFL player dies after shooting outside Berks bar

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A former NFL player died after a shooting outside a bar and hotel in Berks County early Sunday morning. Antonio Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. after the shooting at Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, said the county coroner's office.
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia

Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?

- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
