TILRAY INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY

FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR), a mobile services and data company, is reporting on its financial performance for its second quarter 2023, which ended Aug. 31, 2022. Highlights of the report include record quarterly revenue of $4.98 million, which includes numbers from FingerMotion’s SMS & MMS and Telecommunications Products & Services businesses as well as its Big Data division; a 64% quarterly increase in Telecommunications Products & Services business revenue and a 91% quarterly increase in Big Data revenue — those increases are compared to the second-quarter 2022 figures. In addition, the report noted a decline in SMS & MMS business revenue. The company also reported $4.57 million quarterly cost of revenue, which represents a 3% decrease over Q2 2022 numbers and a quarterly loss of $1.54 million, which was up 6% from the year before. The company reports $1,984,562 cash in hand along with a working capital surplus of $6,728,711 and positive shareholders’ equity of $2,168,824. According to the announcement, the company grew during the quarter, seeing sequential topline revenue reach $4.98 million, a 2.5% increase over the preceding quarter, and anticipates that operations are returning to pre-lockdown levels with expectations of resuming growth. “During the quarter our SMS & MMS business was soft due a number of lockdowns that impacted the demand for SMS messages from our corporate customers who use the service to drive traffic to their retail locations,” said FingerMotion CEO Martin Shen in the press release. “Fortunately, the company was able to redistribute resources normally allotted for SMS business toward the mobile recharge business. Now that we stabilized revenue, our focus is to increase it while at the same time optimizing the product mix to maximize our margins. We would also like to point out that we are starting to see revenue from mobile phone sales and subscriptions. We are very optimistic that we will see notable growth in this area and Big Data in the future.”

20 HOURS AGO