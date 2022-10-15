CASSAVA SCIENCES INVESTIGATION CONTINUED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Cassava Sciences, Inc. - SAVA

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
AKOUOS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Akouos, Inc. - AKUS
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Akouos, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AKUS) to Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Akouos will receive only $12.50 in cash, plus one contingent value right (CVR) of up to $3.00 for each share of Akouos that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
Woonsocket Call
CinRx Pharma Announces Gavin Samuels, M.D., M.B.A. as Chief Business Officer
Appointment enhances leadership team with a focus on strategic planning and business development expertise. CinRx Pharma, a mosaic of biotechnology companies accelerating transformational new medicines to patients, announced today that Gavin Samuels, M.D., M.B.A has assumed the role of Chief Business Officer. In his new role, Gavin will be responsible for leading corporate, strategic and business development and transactions for the CinRx portfolio.
Comments / 0