CASSAVA SCIENCES INVESTIGATION CONTINUED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Cassava Sciences, Inc. - SAVA

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Akouos, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AKUS) to Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Akouos will receive only $12.50 in cash, plus one contingent value right (CVR) of up to $3.00 for each share of Akouos that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO