MINISO GROUP 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MINISO Group Holding Limited - MNSO

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
AKOUOS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Akouos, Inc. - AKUS
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Akouos, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AKUS) to Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Akouos will receive only $12.50 in cash, plus one contingent value right (CVR) of up to $3.00 for each share of Akouos that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
Woonsocket Call
Rithm Capital Corp. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. In addition, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time.
Comments / 0