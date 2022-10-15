Woman, girl hurt in hit-and-run
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A woman and a girl who were on foot were injured Friday night after a car hit them and the driver kept going.
The Metropolitan Police Department said it happened around 9:45 p.m. at First and Atlantic streets SE.
Medics took the woman and the girl to the hospital for treatment.
