Woman, girl hurt in hit-and-run

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A woman and a girl who were on foot were injured Friday night after a car hit them and the driver kept going.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it happened around 9:45 p.m. at First and Atlantic streets SE.

Medics took the woman and the girl to the hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating.

