Brenda DeVaughn
2d ago
A great way to showcase your talents and serve the community. Family members that weren't able to attend the game probably really appreciated your performance. Glad to see our educators think outside the box. BRAVO 👏👏👏
2
KTRE
SFA cancels homecoming bonfire due to county burn ban
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Stephen F. Austin State University cancelled their Friday night homecoming bonfire and fireworks show. The university made the announcement via Twitter on Monday, citing the county’s ongoing burn ban. By this time, one would already see numerous wooden pallets stacked up at SFA’s intramural fields...
Brookshire Brothers to close Lufkin store
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Brothers, a Lufkin-based grocery company, announced on Monday they will be closing their North Timberland store in Lufkin. The store will officially close on Oct. 29, according to the company. “We have spent a lot of time deliberating and reviewing the store. But the decision was made to close our […]
Phone lines down in East Texas
TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
KTRE
Updated animal ordinance in Lufkin restricts sales, truck bed travel
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin City Council has approved updates and additions to the city’s animal services ordinance, according to city spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth. Additions to the ordinance include the restriction of selling or giving away animals in public places and the requirement of owners to secure animals traveling in a truck bed or other open vehicles.
KTRE
2 East Texas Girl Scouts awarded Silver Award for community project
Joseph Ceaser, Executive Director of Legacy Institute for Financial Education, explains how the organization expounds on its mission of financial literacy by providing aid and assistance to formerly incarcerated citizens. Texas Commissioner of Education visits Austin Elementary, observes Tyler ISD curriculum implementation. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Students and staff...
KTRE
WebXtra: Lufkin nonprofit teaches ‘financial literacy’ to former convicts
Joseph Ceaser, Executive Director of Legacy Institute for Financial Education, explains how the organization expounds on its mission of financial literacy by providing aid and assistance to formerly incarcerated citizens. Texas Commissioner of Education visits Austin Elementary, observes Tyler ISD curriculum implementation. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Students and staff...
KLTV
Grass fire burns about 10 acres near Kilgore
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore says a grass fire burnt around 10 acres near Kilgore. The fire happened in the 6200 block of Highway 42 north of town. Fire departments currently have the fire contained. Due to a drop in humidity and the wind,...
SH 135 is closed in Kilgore due to flooding
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because of flooding underneath the railway bridge. KETK will provide further information when it becomes available.
Overton Volunteer Fire Department members resign leaving some residents concerned
OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — Some Overton citizens are concerned after several members in their volunteer fire department resigned. Several described what’s happening as small-town politics. They said they just don’t want to see it get in the way of the town’s growth and potential. TJ Lewis has dedicated nearly 11 years of his life to […]
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Oktoberfest returns to downtown Kilgore
Kilgore’s Oktoberfest had crowds hoisting their steins on Saturday. Oktoberfest first began Oct. 12, 1810, in Munich, Germany to celebrate the marriage of King Ludwig I and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. The event grew year after year until it became what it is today: an annual folk festival lasting more than two weeks, drawing about 6 million guests each year and serving millions of beers. Other Oktoberfests have been established around the globe, with Kilgore joining in the celebration in 2014.
messenger-news.com
Sportsman’s Memory Shop in Grapeland Handles A Big Gator
GRAPELAND – When Robin “Trap” Coppedge was a boy, he and his step-grandfather just didn’t get along. The old man was too old – Trap too young. But the old man had been a taxidermist for the Smithsonian Institute. Somehow, the two bonded over the art and the old boy taught the new boy some of the tricks of the trade. Trap never looked back.
2 arrested after 38 tablets were reported stolen from East Texas home
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested in Shelby County after 38 electronic tablets were reported stolen on Friday from a Timpson home. Officials with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies took a report of the stolen tablets from Bremond Street on Friday and “due to the active response from deputies” 32 […]
What Could The Kroger-Albertsons Merger Mean For Nacogdoches, Texas?
For a town the size of Nacogdoches, there are many places to get groceries. We have two Krogers, three Brookshire Brothers (Express included), La Michoacana, a Walmart Supercenter, and the little Walmart. Those are just the major players and it doesn't even take into account all of the dollar stores,...
KTRE
Red Zone Player Spotlight: Kilgore’s Isiah Ross ‘hard to break down’
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “My offensive line, they played their butts off. They did everything they could to help me run the ball. Without them I couldn’t do what I do,” said Kilgore Running Back Isiah Ross. And what Ross did: Rush for 342 yards, and scored...
KTRE
Lufkin cracks down on illegal gambling with new ordinance
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It was on Sept. 10 when the City of Lufkin shut down six different for-cash gambling sites, and today the city council voted unanimously to continue the city’s crackdown on the game rooms. “Previously our city ordinance did not specifically address game rooms or their...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Car Wreck Ends Inside Downtown Business
Report from Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley:. At 2:00 a.m. [Saturday] morning, a vehicle going at unknown high rate of speed, blew past our FCSO Deputies on Commerce near Fair Park, heading west into town. As the vehicle entered downtown and approached the red light at Commerce and Mount, another vehicle was stopped at the red light in the left lane, and the speeding vehicle ran off the road, jumping the curb in front of the courthouse and took out a corner light pole. The vehicle continued straight and jumped another curb in front of Heritage Title where it went through the sidewalk railing, airborne, and through the building, where it came to rest. There was a fire from the wreck inside the building in the front of the vehicle and the Deputies used their fire extinguishers to start fighting the fire and were able to remove the female passenger from the vehicle through the passenger window to safety.
KTRE
Angelina County Commissioners Court approves over $200,000 of road projects
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County commissioners unanimously approved $229,464 in road projects in a special session on Oct. 18. The roads that were approved at the meeting are Thigpen, Modisette and Farmers. The projects will cost $124,590, $60,635 and $41,239 respectively. County Judge Keith Wright says the special...
KTRE
Boil water notice issued for some Denning Rural Water customers in San Augustine
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Due to a break in a line, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the Denning Rural Water System to notify customers of a boil water notice. Customers on FM 354, New Hope Community, FM 1196, and 21 W of the water plant...
Officials responding to fiery 1-vehicle crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County crews are responding to a one-vehicle crash in which the vehicle reportedly caught fire. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the major wreck occurred on Highway 322 near County Road 243A. The vehicle had two people in it who were able to escape the vehicle.
