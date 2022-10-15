Rapids rocks Rock Ridge, 51-0

EVELETH — The Grand Rapids High School football team remained undefeated on the season as it had little trouble in defeating Rock Ridge 51-0 in action Friday night at Eveleth.

After Rock Ridge went three and out in the first possession of the game, Grand Rapids needed just three plays to get on the scoreboard. That score came when the dangerous Aiden Chandler sprinted 76 yards for a touchdown. Grant Chandler booted the extra point and the Thunderhawks had an early 7-0 advantage.

While the Thunderhawks scored just one touchdown in the first quarter, the second quarter was much better for them as they put up 23 points in the quarter to take a huge 30-0 advantage into halftime. Jake Troumbly scored the first touchdown of the quarter on an eight-yard run. Grant Chandler’s kick put Grand Rapids ahead 14-0.

Grand Rapids increased its lead to 20-0 later in the quarter when Aiden Chandler scored his second touchdown, this time on a run that covered 25 yards. The extra point kick was no good but the Thunderhawks led 20-0 midway through the second quarter.

Grand Rapids recorded a safety later in the quarter, and then with little time remaining the Thunderhawks scored their last points of the half when quarterback Ethan Florek connected with Owen Glenn on an 18-yard touchdown pass.

The Thunderhawk defense dominated just as much as the offense in the first half as it held Rock Ridge without a first down and just 21 yards total in the half. The kick for the extra point was good as Grand Rapids took a big lead into halftime.

Troumbly put the game into running time in the third quarter for the Thunderhawks when he scored his second touchdown, again on an eight-yard run.

Junior Jamin Froelich score the final two touchdowns for the Thunderhawks, the first on a 40-yard run and the second on a 30-yard punt return.

Aiden Chandler finished with 128 yards rushing unofficially in the game while Glenn picked up 75 yards.

With the win, Grand Rapids is now 7-0 for the season.

Grand Rapids 7 23 6 15 — 51

Rock Ridge 0 0 0 0 — 0

First Quarter

GR-Aiden Chandler 76-yard run (Grant Chandler kick)

Second Quarter

GR-Jake Troumbly 8-yard run (Chandler kick)

GR-Chandler 25-yard run (Kick no good)

GR-Safety tackle in end zone

GR-Owen Glenn 18-yard pass from Ethan Florek (A. Chandler run)

Third Quarter

GR-Troumbly 8-yard run (Kick no good)

Fourth Quarter

GR-Jamin Froelich 40-yard run (Chandler kick)

GR-Froelich 30-yard punt return (Run good)