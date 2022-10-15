Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
brproud.com
Capital Area Animal Welfare Society to host annual Santa fundraiser
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ‘Santa CAAWS’ is coming to town! The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS) will hosts the 29th annual Santa CAAWS fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 6. CAAWS was the first non-profit animal welfare organization committed to the well-being of animals in Baton Rouge,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
City of Donaldsonville to host stroll event Dec. 10 at Louisiana Square
A Christmas tree lighting, a visit from Santa Claus, shopping, food, and beverages can all be enjoyed Dec. 10 in the historic district of Donaldsonville along Louisiana Square. The City of Donaldsonville announced The Stroll on the Square event will be in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue, which is...
Greater BR State Fair makes final preparations ahead of 2022 event
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair are making last-minute preparations ahead of the 2022 event. The fair will kick off on Thursday, Oct. 27, and will run through Sunday, Nov. 6. The entire event is making a move from its regular location at...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish school board invites families to fall festival
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Public School Board’s fall festival is coming up!. The STEAM Express will host the Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hebron Baptist Church. Food, hayrides, games, and more will be available for families to enjoy. Kids can also participate in a trunk-or-treat.
brproud.com
Treat yourself to a beloved dessert on National Chocolate Cupcake Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If the Monday blues has made its way into your Tuesday, it may be worth the effort to take a moment and celebrate National Chocolate Cupcake Day. Every year, National Chocolate Cupcake Day is observed on October 18, and though the holiday may go...
brproud.com
Louisiana officials to celebrate construction of new Bayou Lafourche Pump Station with groundbreaking ceremony
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Friday, October 21 groundbreaking ceremony is set to usher in the construction of a project that’s expected to bring more freshwater into a south Louisiana bayou. The much-anticipated project centers around the Bayou Lafourche Pump Station. According to the Coastal Protection and...
brproud.com
Vaccines, food, and more available at community health fair
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge community is invited to come out and check their health. Healthy Blue, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, CATS, and Woman’s Hospital have come together to host its 9th Annual Community Health Fair at Capital Area Transit System. Attendees can get vaccinated, listen to music, eat food, and play games from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.
lafourchegazette.com
Man killed in Saturday night crash in Thibodaux
A 26-year-old Thibodaux bicyclist was killed yesterday after being struck by a vehicle while traveling on the road. The Thibodaux Police Department said that just before 7 p.m. last night, they were called to a crash involving a bicyclist on La. Highway 3107 at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits.
wbrz.com
FREEZE WATCH in effect for I-10/12 corridor Tuesday night
A *FREEZE WATCH* is in effect from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning and temperatures could reach 32 degrees or lower. This includes East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena and Tangipahoa Parishes as well as Wilkinson, Amite and Pike Counties. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
NOLA.com
107 years later, the Brookhill ferry: 'It's kind of magical to find a sunken ship'
Downtown Baton Rouge offers an impressive vista of the "Father of Waters". Most folks who take a moment to appreciate the view stand atop the levee, gazing out onto the water and at the new Mississippi River Bridge. They watch the giant barges slowly make their way. Patrick Ford is...
brproud.com
Walker man killed in Livingston Parish crash
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Livingston Parish, Tuesday, October 18, around 3 p.m. According to LSP, the crash happened on LA 1024, east of LA 447. According to police, an investigation revealed that Freddie Minton, 81, of...
wgno.com
You’re invited to a murder in Hammond, for fun and a good cause
HAMMOND, LA (WGNO) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish hopes you can help solve a murder that’s going to happen Saturday night. It’s actually a murder mystery fundraiser for a good cause. It’s called the Pine Street Wine and Crime, and it’s going to be held at...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Family and friends rally for Scott Gray, cancer patient attacked after minor traffic incident
Family and friends of Scott Gray, a cancer patient with a prosthetic leg who needed surgery following a violent attack after a traffic incident in Prairieville, are rallying together for a medical benefit set for Oct. 23 at Tiger Tavern in Gonzales. Savanah Gray, one of his daughters, told the...
houmatimes.com
Bicyclist killed in Thibodaux crash
On October 15, 2022, shortly before 7:00 pm, the Thibodaux Police Department was notified of crash later learned to be fatal, involving a bicyclist on LA. Highway 3107 (Talbot Avenue) at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits of Thibodaux. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Seth Benoit of Thibodaux.
brproud.com
Student taken to local hospital after being hit by EBR Parish school bus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders were called to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning. One student was hurt and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. There were two school buses present when this happened and students on those buses were not hurt...
theadvocate.com
Road rage beating over clipped pickup truck mirrors puts man in hospital: 'My lights went out'
Scott Gray says was headed home from a Sunday evening job on a broken air conditioner in Prairieville when the side mirror on his large work pickup truck clipped the mirror of a truck headed in the other direction. Gray, 59, an independent AC and heater repairman from Prairieville, said...
WDSU
2 Hollygrove residents lost their home due to fire Friday
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department reports that two people had their homes destroyed due to a fire on Fig Street on Friday night. According to reports, a fire started in a home that was under renovation located at 9126 Fig Street around 11:43 p.m. The structure soon collapsed.
brproud.com
Does Walmart send you money to be a secret shopper? Baton Rouge woman was almost victim of fraud scam
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever heard of someone being sent money to act as a secret shopper at Walmart?. No? That’s because it doesn’t exist. It’s a scam. Linda De Simone was almost a victim. De Simone says she received two checks, one on October 1 and the other on October 8, with instructions from Walmart calling her a secret shopper and telling her what to do with the checks.
NOLA.com
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.
It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
WAFB.com
Two schools in Ascension Parish experiencing water disruptions
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video related to the severe beating of a man by another driver. Matt Williams delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. Updated: 11 hours ago. Cybercriminals are getting smarter which means there are more threats to the economy than ever before. YOUR HEALTH: Predicting...
Comments / 8