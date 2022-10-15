ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

Capital Area Animal Welfare Society to host annual Santa fundraiser

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ‘Santa CAAWS’ is coming to town! The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS) will hosts the 29th annual Santa CAAWS fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 6. CAAWS was the first non-profit animal welfare organization committed to the well-being of animals in Baton Rouge,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Livingston Parish school board invites families to fall festival

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Public School Board’s fall festival is coming up!. The STEAM Express will host the Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hebron Baptist Church. Food, hayrides, games, and more will be available for families to enjoy. Kids can also participate in a trunk-or-treat.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Vaccines, food, and more available at community health fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge community is invited to come out and check their health. Healthy Blue, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, CATS, and Woman’s Hospital have come together to host its 9th Annual Community Health Fair at Capital Area Transit System. Attendees can get vaccinated, listen to music, eat food, and play games from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man killed in Saturday night crash in Thibodaux

A 26-year-old Thibodaux bicyclist was killed yesterday after being struck by a vehicle while traveling on the road. The Thibodaux Police Department said that just before 7 p.m. last night, they were called to a crash involving a bicyclist on La. Highway 3107 at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits.
THIBODAUX, LA
FREEZE WATCH in effect for I-10/12 corridor Tuesday night

A *FREEZE WATCH* is in effect from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning and temperatures could reach 32 degrees or lower. This includes East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena and Tangipahoa Parishes as well as Wilkinson, Amite and Pike Counties. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
Walker man killed in Livingston Parish crash

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Livingston Parish, Tuesday, October 18, around 3 p.m. According to LSP, the crash happened on LA 1024, east of LA 447. According to police, an investigation revealed that Freddie Minton, 81, of...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
You’re invited to a murder in Hammond, for fun and a good cause

HAMMOND, LA (WGNO) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish hopes you can help solve a murder that’s going to happen Saturday night. It’s actually a murder mystery fundraiser for a good cause. It’s called the Pine Street Wine and Crime, and it’s going to be held at...
HAMMOND, LA
Bicyclist killed in Thibodaux crash

On October 15, 2022, shortly before 7:00 pm, the Thibodaux Police Department was notified of crash later learned to be fatal, involving a bicyclist on LA. Highway 3107 (Talbot Avenue) at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits of Thibodaux. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Seth Benoit of Thibodaux.
THIBODAUX, LA
2 Hollygrove residents lost their home due to fire Friday

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department reports that two people had their homes destroyed due to a fire on Fig Street on Friday night. According to reports, a fire started in a home that was under renovation located at 9126 Fig Street around 11:43 p.m. The structure soon collapsed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Does Walmart send you money to be a secret shopper? Baton Rouge woman was almost victim of fraud scam

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever heard of someone being sent money to act as a secret shopper at Walmart?. No? That’s because it doesn’t exist. It’s a scam. Linda De Simone was almost a victim. De Simone says she received two checks, one on October 1 and the other on October 8, with instructions from Walmart calling her a secret shopper and telling her what to do with the checks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.

It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
LOUISIANA STATE
Two schools in Ascension Parish experiencing water disruptions

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video related to the severe beating of a man by another driver. Matt Williams delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. Updated: 11 hours ago. Cybercriminals are getting smarter which means there are more threats to the economy than ever before. YOUR HEALTH: Predicting...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Community Policy