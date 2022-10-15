A *FREEZE WATCH* is in effect from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning and temperatures could reach 32 degrees or lower. This includes East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena and Tangipahoa Parishes as well as Wilkinson, Amite and Pike Counties. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

