Lakers News: Matt Ryan Responds To L.A.’s Decision To Retain Him For Start Of Regular Season
After it was revealed yesterday that 6'7" swingman Matt Ryan would indeed make the 2022-23 regular season cut, at least at first, NBA Twitter appeared to be excited for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga alum. View the original article to see embedded media. After going undrafted out of college...
Pelicans Opening-Night Roster Released
The highly-anticipated New Orleans Pelicans season will open against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Oct. 19. On Monday, the Pelicans coaching staff solidified the 17-player roster and released their names that includes two two-way players. The initial 2022-23 New Orleans Pelicans roster includes:. Guards:. CJ McCollum. Trey Murphy III (G/F)
Lakers News: Second Laker In Two Days Undergoes Thumb Surgery Before Season Starts
The Lakers’ injury-plagued lead-up to the 2022-23 regular season has just gotten worse. The team released a press statement (h/t to Marc Stein for the link) announcing that 6’10” L.A. center Thomas Bryant, embarking on his second tour of duty with the team this season, had surgery today to address the injured ulnar collateral ligament of his left thumb.
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics Opening Night Win vs. Sixers
After James Harden controlled the pace of play for much of the first quarter, the Celtics guarded him tighter, limited him to one free throw in the final three quarters, and even though Joel Embiid scored 26 points, Boston's double teams kept him in check, too. View the original article...
NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Leave 2023 Draft with High Upside Wing
While the 2022-23 season has yet to kick off, it’s never too late to start talking NBA Draft. Especially for a young Thunder team that, likely just one more time, will be relying on it. After snagging three lottery talents in 2022, Oklahoma City will be looking to bolster...
Joe Lacob Reveals Why Draymond Green Was Not Suspended
View the original article to see embedded media. Draymond Green is set to play against the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night, and will not face any suspension for punching Jordan Poole. It was assumed that Golden State's opening night ring ceremony played a big part in their decision not to suspend Green, and owner Joe Lacob confirmed that to be the case during a pre-game segment.
This Arizona star will sing the national anthem during the Phoenix Suns' opening night
The performer who is slated to sing the national anthem during the Phoenix Suns’ season opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 19 will be a familiar face to Disney and DC Comics fans. Asher Angel, the 20-year-old actor and singer who grew up doing children’s theater around Phoenix and will reprise his...
Falcons BREAKING: CB Casey Hayward on Injured Reserve
The Atlanta Falcons have suffered a significant loss to their secondary. After exiting Sunday's 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers late in the game with a shoulder injury, veteran corner Casey Hayward has been placed on injured reserve, leading to a minimum four-week absence. Hayward, 33, sustained a right...
