alaskasnewssource.com
2 mountains formerly known as Suicide Peaks gets new Dena’ina name
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The renaming of Anchorage’s North and South Suicide Peaks has officially been approved by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names in a unanimous vote that occurred on Oct. 13. The new name, Yuyanq’ Ch’ex, is derived from the Dena’ina language meaning “heaven’s breath” or “breath from above.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Two storms deliver strong winds and rain to Alaska this week with much colder air on the way
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While mild weather continues across Southcentral, high winds and heavy rain are moving into Southeast Alaska Tuesday night. Much of Southeast has already seen half an inch to more than 2 and a half inches of rain Tuesday, with heavy rain likely overnight and Wednesday. Flood...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man suspected of defrauding millions from Alaskans in affinity scam
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man is suspected of defrauding dozens of Alaskans out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi-like scheme, according to Alaska’s Division of Banking and Securities. On Oct. 14, the division issued its second interim temporary cease and desist order against Tycoon Trading LLC...
alaskalandmine.com
Fishing licenses provide additional evidence that Jennie Armstrong was ineligible to run for legislature
Last week, the Alaska Landmine reported that Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, had made statements on social media suggesting she did not meet residency requirements to run for the State House. The Alaska Constitution requires that legislative candidates reside in the state for three years prior to filing for office. To be eligible for her current race, Armstrong, a former resident of Louisiana, had to have begun her residency on or before June 1, 2019. However, in a string of Instagram posts dating back to 2019, Armstrong documented a road trip in Alaska in May of that year and stated that, after leaving the state late that month, she had moved to Alaska the weekend of June 8–a week after she would have had to begin her Alaska residency in order to be eligible for the current race.
alaskasnewssource.com
2 Native artists display work at Alaska Pacific University
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Inside the ConocoPhillips Gallery at Alaska Pacific University, you will see and hear the imagination of an artist. Joe Senungetuk was born in Wales and has lived in Nome, Fairbanks, and around the state. He is an Inupiaq artist and Elder in residence at APU’s art program.
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral stays mild this week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There was an upbeat feeling in the air throughout the newsroom on Monday because of the afternoon sunshine and temperatures that touched 50 degrees at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. Following last week’s preview of winter — I have to admit — it was nice to...
alaskasnewssource.com
JBER runway gets a big upgrade
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer business owners, residents discuss behavioral issues, loitering downtown
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A recent uptick of what people in the city of Palmer are calling “acute vagrancy” downtown prompted the city council to host a public discussion on the issue. On Friday, Palmer City Council members were joined by the Palmer Police Department, business owners, residents, and other community leaders in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District board room.
alaskasnewssource.com
A return to "normal" Fall weather
nypressnews.com
Swickard Auto Group expands footprint in Alaska
The dealership was Swickard Auto’s first acquisition since it bought two General Motors dealerships, in Anchorage and Palmer, Alaska, in December 2021, Gates confirmed. “It was an opportunity to expand the footprint in Alaska, which we liked,” Gates told Automotive News. It marks the second Porsche and Volkswagen...
alaskasnewssource.com
Injured fisherman rescued in Canadian waters
alaskasnewssource.com
Elders and Youth Conference is underway at Dena’ina Center
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 39th Elders and Youth Conference got underway in Anchorage Monday morning. The statewide event is bringing 1,000 attendees and more than 100 speakers from around the state to the Dena’ina Center for the next three days. The Elders and Youth Conference traditionally happens right...
alaskasnewssource.com
Company touts benefits of micro nuclear reactors for rural Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans looking for clean, safe energy sources should consider nuclear power, according to a company that is working on developing a micro nuclear reactor it says will be particularly suited for rural Alaska. Westinghouse Electric President Eddie Saab made a presentation Friday in front of Word...
alaskasnewssource.com
NWS & Merbok: Lessons in forecasting and communicating
alaskasnewssource.com
Body of Bethel man missing since September found
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage School District administrators recommend closing six elementary schools
Anchorage School District leaders are recommending that six elementary schools close next year in an effort to reduce a $68 million budget gap. Those schools are Abbott Loop, Birchwood, Klatt, Nunaka Valley, Northwood and Wonder Park Elementary. At a work session on Tuesday, consultant Shannon Bingham said the list is...
alaska.edu
HAARP to begin largest set of experiments at its new observatory
Bouncing a signal off the moon. Learning more about a mysterious polar light. Sending a beam to Jupiter. Those are just some of the 13 experiments for a packed 10 days of science beginning Wednesday at the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program. The University of Alaska Fairbanks operates the facility located near Gakona.
alaskasnewssource.com
A day of demolition at the Fourth Avenue Theatre
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The demolition of the Fourth Avenue Theatre began in early August, but on Thursday, city workers were finally making a lot of noise and progress. “This seems to be the first day that you can really see demolition, I’m sure there’s been a lot going on that we couldn’t see,” Brent Howell, a longtime Anchorage resident, said.
Notes from the trail: Kelly Tshibaka is on a get-out-the-vote tour around Alaska
Alaska Day: Oct. 18 is Alaska Day, a day off for state employees, except for public safety and first responders. The rest of us will be on duty because it’s three weeks exactly until Nov. 8. Candidates will be out there looking for voters. Above, Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Airlines pilots vote to approve 3-year labor deal
