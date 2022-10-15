Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pahomepage.com
Pa. mail-in ballot applications from third party cause confusion
The mailer comes with a cover letter signed by Gov. Tom Wolf. It might lead some to believe it is an official government document, but it is not. It comes from a group called The Voter Project. Pa. mail-in ballot applications from third party …. The mailer comes with a...
pahomepage.com
Shapiro makes campaign stops in the Midstate
Josh Shapiro was campaigning in the Midstate today. He stopped at some local businesses located in Lancaster City. He'll also be stopping in York City. Josh Shapiro was campaigning in the Midstate today. He stopped at some local businesses located in Lancaster City. He'll also be stopping in York City.
pahomepage.com
Dept. of Aging reminding seniors of Medicare enrollment
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) is reminding consumers that the annual open enrollment period for Medicare beneficiaries will be Oct. 15 and end on Dec. 7. Any new coverage selected or changed to existing benefits will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. Dept. of Aging reminding seniors of Medicare enrollment.
pahomepage.com
Fire damages Lower Paxton Township home, displaces 2 adults
The Colonial Park Fire Company and mutual aid units responded to a house fire this morning in Lower Paxton Township. Fire damages Lower Paxton Township home, displaces …. The Colonial Park Fire Company and mutual aid units responded to a house fire this morning in Lower Paxton Township. NEPA’s first...
