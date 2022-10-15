Read full article on original website
WKRC
Hughes Project 2.0: CCM partners with Hughes STEM High School to display light show
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sunday was the final night of the BLINK festival, but there was another special show of lights and lasers at Hughes STEM High School. Using the historic Hughes High School building as a canvas, high school students along with students at the University of Cincinnati's College Conservatory of Music brought art to life based on life experiences through song, spoken word, lights, lasers, and black-and-white photography for The Hughes Project 2.0.
WKRC
Mount St. Joseph University awards nurses with Leadership in Nursing Awards Program
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Local nurses are being honored by Mount St. Joseph University. Mount St. Joseph University awards nurses with Leadership in Nursing Awards Program (WKRC/Mount St. Joseph University) On Wednesday, several Tri-State healthcare providers are part of a special ceremony called the Leadership in Nursing Awards Program.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati school cancels classes after suspended employee enters classrooms, causes destruction
CINCINNATI — Students at Dohn Community High School's south campus were sent home and dismissed from classes Monday morning after school officials said a former employee on suspension entered the school and caused destruction to classrooms. Dohn Community High School director Ramone Davenport said the incident unfolded at around...
WKRC
Cincinnati Reds, Artworks to unveil mural near Great American Ball Park
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds help Artworks unveil a new mural at the ball park. The 165-foot mural was designed by local artist L.D. Nehls. She hopes her work will encourage the community to learn more about Cincinnati and to celebrate how the Crown Trail and the Reds connect people.
WKRC
Cincinnati set to kick in $7 million for Duke Energy Convention Center renovation
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's convention center district would get $7 million from the city of Cincinnati under a proposal put forward by Mayor Aftab Pureval and the city administration. The money will come from a massive, $85.1 million surplus with which the city ended fiscal year 2022. The...
dayton.com
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
Air Force Museum hosts new after-hours event
The adults-only (21+) event will be held on Nov. 5th at the museum from 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
dayton.com
Fairborn OKs deal with group to restore historic movie theater
The city of Fairborn has approved a contract with a group to restore the 74-year-old Fairborn Theater using federal funding. Fairborn’s City Council Monday night approved a deal with the Fairborn Phoenix to renovate the 34 S. Broad St. site using part of the $6.57 million in American Rescue Plan Act money it has allocated.
WKRC
Studies show some COVID-19 long-haulers never fully recover
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two new studies on COVID-19 long-haulers show some people never fully recover. A new warning shows just how long the symptoms of COVID-19 can last, and why you may raise your odds of those symptoms lingering if you get infected more than once. "I was on a...
wvxu.org
Another change in the weather: Erica Collura leaving WKRC-TV
Collura's departure means all four Cincinnati TV stations will have replaced meteorologists this year. Meteorologist Erica Collura, who's expecting her second child next month, announced Monday that she's leaving WKRC-TV after nine years on Thursday, Oct. 27. Collura was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick,...
WKRC
Expert shares tips on cookie decorating ahead of Cincinnati Magazine's The Great Bake-Off
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 3-2-1 bake!. The Great Bake-Off puts the best bakers in the Tri-State head-to-head. We get to learn from one of the pros in the cookie category, Kara Stevens from That's So Sweet. Cecilia Rose of Cincinnati Magazine talks about the competition and Kara shows how to expertly ice some cookies.
WKRC
Original LaRosa's reopens after $1 million renovation
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The original LaRosa’s pizzeria on Boudinot Avenue reopened after a three-month, $1 million renovation. The new decor pays tribute to the 68-year history of the landmark restaurant founded by Buddy LaRosa. A plaque reads "First pizzeria March 24, 1954". Buddy LaRosa was there for the...
WKRC
Mount St. Joseph picks firm to design baseball stadium for west side park
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Mount St. Joseph University has chosen a Cincinnati-based architectural firm to design its baseball field. The university announced Oct. 6 its selection of MSA Sport, a division of MSA Design, to design the school’s first “true home” field for its baseball team. MSA Sport is focused on the programming, planning and design of sports facilities and has built other fields for Mount St. Joseph in the past.
WLWT 5
Archives: 6.2 inches of snow brought 'White Halloween' to Cincinnati in 1993
The year was 1993, and Cincinnati children were trick-or-treating in the snow. It was a Halloween for the ages, with 6.2 inches of snow being dumped on Cincinnati in just two days. The Halloween eve snow (Oct. 30, 1993), brought 5.9 inches to Cincinnati. According to the National Weather service,...
WKRC
Northern Ky. restaurant overhauls menu that will consist of traditional Italian dishes
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new Covington restaurant from the owners of Blinker's Tavern is overhauling its menu, and it brought a longtime Cincinnati restaurateur out of retirement to assist. The Governor's House Wine Bar & Kitchen, which opened at 314 Greenup St. in October 2021, is reimagining its...
Times Gazette
Film parts shot in Hillsboro
When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
WKRC
Underworld Black Arts Festival kicks off this weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A celebration of hip hop, jazz, and spoken word is about to kick off here in the Tri-State. The Underworld Black Arts Festival begins October 20, 2022. One of the headliners, internationally acclaimed artist Napoleon Maddox talks about the festival and how the new name better reflects its goal.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati nursing student shot in triple shooting renders aid to other victims
CINCINNATI — A local nursing student helped keep a shooting victim alive until paramedics could reach her. Then she realized she had also been shot. Cincinnati police responded to Reading Road near Summit Road in Roselawn in the early morning hours of Oct. 8. Three people had been shot...
Fox 19
Thousands converge downtown for BLINK on Saturday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Billed as the largest light, art and projection experience in the country BLINK, is lighting up the Queen City in all of her glory this weekend. The event is expected to draw more than 1.5 million people into Downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine and Covington over four days. FOX19...
WKRC
Here's where Cincinnati ranks among least safest cities in America
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - According to a report from WalletHub, Cincinnati is among the least "safest cities" in America. The financial website compared more than 180 of the most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state, across 42 key metrics to determine where Americans can feel most secure.
