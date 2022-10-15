ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery To A Citizen Reported Tonight

ROCKFORD, IL
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Dispatched To Accident Tonight In Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Car hit by gunfire in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Police Department is investigating after a shooting incident Monday in the unit block of South Johanna Avenue. According to police, officers responded to the scene at around 7:45 p.m., and spoke to a 42-year-old man who said he was sitting in his car when a suspect start shooting at him. […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14-year-old shot in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old boy was reportedly hit by gunfire Friday. Officers responded to the 300 block of Burbank Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. They found the boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen when they arrived, being told […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Standoff On The East Side, Avoid The Area

ROCKFORD, IL
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man shot in arm in Auburn Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is recovering from being shot in the arm Sunday night. It happened in the 2400 block of Auburn Street around 9:45 p.m., near N. Rockton Avenue. Police said that the 43-year-old male victim is expected to survive, but there are no details yet on any suspects involved. He was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Rockford man charged after exposing himself

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly exposing himself. The Rockford Police Department received reports of a man exposing himself in the 1400 block of East State Street back on September 14, according to the department. The Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation. Officers were able to identify […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Carjacking in Winnebago County, Suspects Allegedly used The vehicle To Commit Multiple Crimes. Once Again, Police are ENCRYPTED AND SILENT On the Numerous Violent Crimes in Winnebago County…

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pecatonica Police chief charged with DUI

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Pecatonica Police Chief Michael Mund was arrested on Sunday and charged with DUI. The Rockford Police Department arrested him on Sunday for Driving Under Influence of Alcohol and Improper Left Turn/On-going Traffic. His next appearance will be November 8 for arraignment.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect found guilty of 2019 Rockford murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was convicted of murder on Monday in a 2019 shooting death. Quinton Smith, 27, chased Joseph Hernandez onto State Street in front of Swedish American Hospital in June 2019, according to Winnebago State’s Attorney J. Hanley. Smith shot a firearm twice during the chase, missing Hernandez both times and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired On The East Side, Possible Shooting Victim…

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Demolition begins at Founders Landing in Rockford’s Davis Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Demolition began Tuesday on a seven-story building in the center of Davis Park. The Lorden Building became vacant more than 25 years ago and is now the focus of a major renovation of the park. Rockford City Council members officially approved phase one of the Davis...
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police investigating after death of NIU student at residence hall

CHICAGO - A student died at a residence hall at Northern Illinois University Friday afternoon. According to the university, NIU police and Dekalb Fire Department paramedics responded to a 911 call at Patterson Hall Friday for an unconscious student. Life-saving measures were performed, however, the student died shortly before 1...
DEKALB, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: One Person Transported After Two Vehicle Accident In Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Department Release information On A Recent Shooting, 19 Year Old Female Shot While On The Porch

ROCKFORD, IL
ROCKFORD, IL

