HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a missing Texas teen led authorities on a car chase in Nebraska, his mother’s body was found in the trunk, authorities said. Tyler Roenz was identified as the driver in a high-speed car chase in Nebraska, according to a post by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Nebraska State Patrol confirmed the body of 49-year-old Michelle Roenz was found inside the trunk of the car.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO