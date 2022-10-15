ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riding momentum from fourth-quarter comeback, Houston faces Navy

Riding momentum from fourth-quarter comeback, Houston faces Navy. Coming off a massive comeback in its last game, Houston will try to make it two straight road wins in conference when it faces Navy on Saturday in Annapolis, Md. Houston (3-3, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) trailed Memphis 26-7 at the beginning...
LSU looks to hand No. 7 Ole Miss first loss

It was just two weeks ago that LSU hosted a top-10 team in a Southeastern Conference game. Things didn’t go well for the Tigers, as then-No. 8 Tennessee rolled to a 40-13 victory. But LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) has a chance to redeem itself on Saturday when No. 7...
After missing Texas teen crashes, authorities find mother’s body in trunk

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a missing Texas teen led authorities on a car chase in Nebraska, his mother’s body was found in the trunk, authorities said. Tyler Roenz was identified as the driver in a high-speed car chase in Nebraska, according to a post by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Nebraska State Patrol confirmed the body of 49-year-old Michelle Roenz was found inside the trunk of the car.
