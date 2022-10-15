‘That was a different type of drug’: Heat’s Victor Oladipo relives intoxicating 2018 Pacers-Cavs against LeBron James

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him
The drama between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green has dominated headlines for the Golden State Warriors the past week, with the team saying they’ve moved past it and are focused only on the upcoming season. Green spoke publicly about the matter to reporters recently and on Sunday, Poole broke his silence. Jordan Poole says Draymond […] The post Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James takes not-so-subtle jab at Lakers front office after blowout loss to Warriors
LeBron James didn’t waste any time implicitly calling out the Los Angeles Lakers’ front office. Minutes after the Lakers shot 10-of-4o from three-point range in an ultimately non-competitive 123-109 season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, LeBron — who effortless dropped 31 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists on 12-of-25 shooting […] The post LeBron James takes not-so-subtle jab at Lakers front office after blowout loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ Stephen Curry sends Anthony Davis into shadow realm with nasty fake and finish
It was business as usual for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as they opened their season with a casual walloping of the Los Angeles Lakers at home Tuesday night. The Warriors scored a 123-109 victory over LeBron James and company, and they did that in style from start to finish. Speaking of which, here is Curry just toying with Anthony Davis’ defense in the fourth quarter.
Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t love this Pat Connaughton injury update
As the Milwaukee Bucks prepare for the 2022-23 season, they are dealing with some injuries to Giannis Anteotkounmpo’s key supporting cast members. Pat Connaughton’s latest injury update is not good news for the title contenders. The Bucks announced that Connaughton will be sidelined for three weeks due to a right calf strain. The veteran wing sat […] The post Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t love this Pat Connaughton injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers reveals most important player in Sixers’ loss to Celtics, and it wasn’t Jayson Tatum
In the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 126-117. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had tremendous impacts on the game by scoring 35 points apiece. But to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, another Boston player was the true key to their success. […] The post Doc Rivers reveals most important player in Sixers’ loss to Celtics, and it wasn’t Jayson Tatum appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Beverley breaks silence on Russell Westbrook allegedly refusing to join Lakers huddle
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook made headlines for all the wrong reasons lately after he was accused of rejecting a Patrick Beverley-led huddle during a preseason game. The clip went completely viral — and understandably so — as it put Russ in a bad light with regard to his supposed willingness to work with […] The post Patrick Beverley breaks silence on Russell Westbrook allegedly refusing to join Lakers huddle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook’s odd technical foul, air-ball 3, Twitter reacts
One of the biggest questions facing the Los Angeles Lakers this season was how would Russell Westbrook fit in with the team. All of the news during the offseason has been about how the Lakers wanted to trade Westbrook. However, the Lakers point guard makes so much money, his contract is practically impossible to move.
LeBron James, Lakers fans won’t like latest injury headache involving Thomas Bryant
The season hasn’t even started yet and the Los Angeles Lakers are already dealing with a slew of injuries. It was earlier reported that Dennis Schroder will be out of action for the first few weeks of the season due to a thumb injury, and now, it has been confirmed that newcomer Thomas Bryant will […] The post LeBron James, Lakers fans won’t like latest injury headache involving Thomas Bryant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s been HORRIBLE’: Kendrick Perkins lays into Patrick Beverley over bust of a Lakers debut
The Los Angeles Lakers just got clobbered by the reigning NBA champions in a game that Patrick Beverley would rather forget. Kendrick Perkins, however, does not want that to happen. Instead, he wants to hear Beverley talk about his atrocious performance in his debut for the Lakers, which ended in a 123-109 disaster of a loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
‘We’re not taking no mess this year’: Jaylen Brown puts Joel Embiid in place with strong message after win vs. Sixers
Whenever Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart are sharing the court, it’s almost like there is a fight that is just waiting to happen. We nearly saw those two light up the fireworks again Tuesday night, right in the very first game of the 2022-23 NBA season, when Embiid and Smart got entangled with each other […] The post ‘We’re not taking no mess this year’: Jaylen Brown puts Joel Embiid in place with strong message after win vs. Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Rob Pelinka needs to be ashamed’: Kendrick Perkins slaps Lakers with harsh reality after Warriors loss
There weren’t a lot of positives to be taken away for the Los Angeles Lakers in their loss to the Golden State Warriors on opening night. Kendrick Perkins just added salt to the wounds. After the Lakers hardly put up a fight on Tuesday night, the outspoken NBA analyst...
Warriors’ Jordan Poole feeds Draymond Green for layin, Twitter reacts to high-five
The Golden State Warriors have had a very tumultuous couple of weeks following the Draymond Green punch of teammate Jordan Poole. Many were wondering how the two would co-exist after the incident. The Warriors insisted they would move past it, but that’s easier said than done. Well, chalk it up to something else the Warriors […] The post Warriors’ Jordan Poole feeds Draymond Green for layin, Twitter reacts to high-five appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown go Wilt Chamberlain-Jerry West level with monster games
The Boston Celtics may have endured a lot in the offseason, from getting over their NBA Finals loss to more controversies that led to the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka. Despite that, however, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown gave the Beantown faithful a reason to believe that everything will be fine and that they […] The post Celtics stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown go Wilt Chamberlain-Jerry West level with monster games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers’ Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on heated fight with Marcus Smart
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid admits he himself was surprised to end up in a dust-up with both Boston Celtics stars Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown. For those who missed it, Embiid got involved in a heated altercation with the two Celtics early in the third quarter of their season opener. It all started when the Sixers superstar battled the Celtics’ defensive anchor for the rebound, but as Embiid got the ball, Smart’s arm got entangled on his.
LeBron James’ epic throwback to NBA Draft night ahead of Lakers’ season-opener vs. Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is entering his 20th year in the NBA but he will never forget his beginnings in the league. That much was evident from James’ pregame outfit ahead of LA’s season-opener against the Golden State Warriors. Here’s what James was rocking, per the Lakers Twitter account and Bleacher Report. Year […] The post LeBron James’ epic throwback to NBA Draft night ahead of Lakers’ season-opener vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook blames injury on bench role for 2nd straight season
Russell Westbrook was in the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night, days after leaving the preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings on Friday with a strained hamstring — which, notably, was the first game of his Lakers tenure in which the team asked him to run with the reserves. After Tuesday’s […] The post Russell Westbrook blames injury on bench role for 2nd straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We got our work cut out’: Kevin Durant’s warning to Nets ahead of ‘tough’ season opener vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans
The Brooklyn Nets face a tough test when they open the 2022-23 season Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nets looked sharp in wins over Milwaukee and Minnesota to close the preseason as the new-look roster gained chemistry on both ends of the floor. They now face a New Orleans team headlined by Zion […] The post ‘We got our work cut out’: Kevin Durant’s warning to Nets ahead of ‘tough’ season opener vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson’s true feelings on contract extension amid Warriors’ massive payroll
Klay Thompson has two years left on his contract with the Golden State Warriors, so naturally, there are questions about his future with the franchise. It has also become an even bigger question after the Dubs handed both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins with $100+ million extensions. It is basically...
Russell Westbrook starting for Lakers on opening night vs. Warriors
Much has been made about Russell Westbrook potentially being phased out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ plans and potentially starting off on the bench. At least for opening night, LA is still committing to the Brodie experience. The Lakers announced their starting lineup for their opener against the Golden State Warriors and Russell Westbrook is […] The post Russell Westbrook starting for Lakers on opening night vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on pulling a Tom Brady with his career
Stephen Curry is still at the top of his game as his 14th NBA go-around dawns. Not only did he lead the Golden State Warriors to a remarkable fourth championship in eight years last season, but did so while taking home NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career. At 34, there’s an […] The post Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on pulling a Tom Brady with his career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
