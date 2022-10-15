ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Man arrested after pursuit in Las Cruces involving stolen car from El Paso

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after a pursuit took place last week involving a stolen vehicle from El Paso. The arrested was identified as Jesus Loya. Las Cruces officials said Loya was charged with fleeing from law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle, trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Police identify suspect in shooting at Stanton Bridge in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting Friday caused an international bridge in downtown El Paso to close Friday evening. El Paso police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo as the man who was involved in Friday's incident. According to police, Billingslea and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2 people killed in crash on Artcraft in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso CBP agents make multiple seizures of hard narcotics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry report that they stopped multiple hard narcotics smuggling attempts in the past week. “Methamphetamine and fentanyl smugglers remain active in our area and CBP officers continue to stop them when they attempt to import their dangerous […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man dies after shooting at northeast El Paso shopping center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died and three other people were injured after a shooting at a shopping center in northeast El Paso on Sunday. The shooting happened at the 8500 block of Dyer around 2:20 a.m. The man who died was identified as 29-year-old Jewllian Maurer...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person killed, another suffers wound during shooting along Dyer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was killed and another suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during a shooting early Sunday morning, Oct. 16, along Dyer Street in Northeast El Paso, El Paso police said. Two other people sought medical treatment, but it is not clear if they were shot as well. The incident happened […]
EL PASO, TX
Tom Handy

The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be Temporary

Representative Veronica Escobar and Judge Ricardo SamaniegoScreenshot from Twitter. After thousands of migrants have crossed from Mexico to El Paso, Texas, President Joe Biden was looking for a way to help the state manage the crisis. After months of working with Mexico, the President issued a new order. This will limit the number of Venezuelan migrants who can legitimately stay in the United States.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso County public defender weighs in on DA’s allegations against her

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County public defender, Kelli Childress, is weighing in after the District Attorney's office made some allegations against her. On Friday, ABC-7 spoke with Douglass Tiemann, the chief of the intake department at the District Attorney's office about the ongoing criminal case dismissals. Since August close to 900 cases The post El Paso County public defender weighs in on DA’s allegations against her appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

2 women die after crash involving semitruck in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two women died after a crash involving a semitruck in the Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The incident happened at the 600 block of Artcraft around 8:50 a.m. Officials identified the women who died as 37-year-old Michelle Lira of Sunland Park and a woman in...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso Police search for two armed robbers

The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) needs your help identifying two men who robbed a Family Dollar in Central El Paso. The robbery took place on Thursday, October 6 at 6501 Alameda Avenue. Police said two men entered the store with a handgun and threatened an employee and customer. According...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person suffers critical injuries after shooting in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was transported to a local hospital early Sunday morning and is currently in critical condition after being shot in Northeast El Paso. According to police, the shooting happened near the 8500 block of Dyer Street. The call came in the early hours on Sunday morning. The identity of […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

1 person “accidentally shot” in Lower Valley

UPDATE: El Paso police say one man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was accidentally shot. Police did not say if they arrested any suspects or provide any details on how the accidental shooting happened. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- At least one person...
EL PASO, TX

