KFOX 14
Bond reduction denied for man accused of assaulting mother in SUV on Stanton bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man accused of closing the Stanton bridge Friday night appeared for his bond hearing Tuesday. Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo was identified by El Paso police for his involvement in the incident. According to police, the 32-year-old and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
KFOX 14
Man arrested after pursuit in Las Cruces involving stolen car from El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after a pursuit took place last week involving a stolen vehicle from El Paso. The arrested was identified as Jesus Loya. Las Cruces officials said Loya was charged with fleeing from law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle, trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
KFOX 14
Police identify suspect in shooting at Stanton Bridge in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting Friday caused an international bridge in downtown El Paso to close Friday evening. El Paso police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo as the man who was involved in Friday's incident. According to police, Billingslea and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
KFOX 14
2 people killed in crash on Artcraft in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
KFOX 14
Accused Walmart thief released from hospital and booked into El Paso jail
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who allegedly charged at an El Paso police officer with a knife and injured when the officer shot at him was released from the hospital. Jonathan Aguilar Kurzenberger was accused of stealing from a Neighborhood Walmart in northeast El Paso in September.
El Paso CBP agents make multiple seizures of hard narcotics
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry report that they stopped multiple hard narcotics smuggling attempts in the past week. “Methamphetamine and fentanyl smugglers remain active in our area and CBP officers continue to stop them when they attempt to import their dangerous […]
KFOX 14
Man dies after shooting at northeast El Paso shopping center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died and three other people were injured after a shooting at a shopping center in northeast El Paso on Sunday. The shooting happened at the 8500 block of Dyer around 2:20 a.m. The man who died was identified as 29-year-old Jewllian Maurer...
KFOX 14
2 men taken to El Paso hospitals after getting shot in desert area of Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were hospitalized after getting shot in the desert area of Las Cruces early Sunday morning. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Deputies with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office received a call of a gunshot wound victim in the desert area of Red Hawk golf course.
KVIA
El Paso Police say father unknowingly ran over his toddler child who ended up on driveway
EL PASO, Texas -- A father unknowingly ran over his 1-year-old child Tuesday morning in the lower valley, according to El Paso police. Investigators say it happened at 10 a.m. at the 8700 block of Cathedral, which is south of Ysleta High School. Police say the 27-year-old man, his wife,...
One person killed, another suffers wound during shooting along Dyer
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was killed and another suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during a shooting early Sunday morning, Oct. 16, along Dyer Street in Northeast El Paso, El Paso police said. Two other people sought medical treatment, but it is not clear if they were shot as well. The incident happened […]
Two men found shot in desert area near Red Hawk golf course in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men were shot in the desert area west of the Red Hawk Golf Club in Las Cruces, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. They found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his […]
KFOX 14
Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash in Dallas to be buried in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jacob Arellano, a police officer who served the Dallas Police Department and was killed last week, will be buried in his hometown. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by a suspected drunk driver. The 25-year-old was...
Representative Veronica Escobar and Judge Ricardo SamaniegoScreenshot from Twitter. After thousands of migrants have crossed from Mexico to El Paso, Texas, President Joe Biden was looking for a way to help the state manage the crisis. After months of working with Mexico, the President issued a new order. This will limit the number of Venezuelan migrants who can legitimately stay in the United States.
El Paso County public defender weighs in on DA’s allegations against her
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County public defender, Kelli Childress, is weighing in after the District Attorney's office made some allegations against her. On Friday, ABC-7 spoke with Douglass Tiemann, the chief of the intake department at the District Attorney's office about the ongoing criminal case dismissals. Since August close to 900 cases The post El Paso County public defender weighs in on DA’s allegations against her appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
2 women die after crash involving semitruck in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two women died after a crash involving a semitruck in the Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The incident happened at the 600 block of Artcraft around 8:50 a.m. Officials identified the women who died as 37-year-old Michelle Lira of Sunland Park and a woman in...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police search for two armed robbers
The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) needs your help identifying two men who robbed a Family Dollar in Central El Paso. The robbery took place on Thursday, October 6 at 6501 Alameda Avenue. Police said two men entered the store with a handgun and threatened an employee and customer. According...
It’s Taco Tuesday, some of the best places in El Paso to get your taco fix
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is spoiled by having so many good places to eat! From pizza places to burgers and of course, Mexican food, there seems to be something for everyone. In this article we take a look at some of the best places in El Paso to get your taco fix. […]
1 person suffers critical injuries after shooting in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was transported to a local hospital early Sunday morning and is currently in critical condition after being shot in Northeast El Paso. According to police, the shooting happened near the 8500 block of Dyer Street. The call came in the early hours on Sunday morning. The identity of […]
Horizon, San Eli, Socorro make FBI’s “50 safest cities in Texas” list
These are the 50 safest cities in Texas, according to SafeWise data.
KVIA
1 person “accidentally shot” in Lower Valley
UPDATE: El Paso police say one man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was accidentally shot. Police did not say if they arrested any suspects or provide any details on how the accidental shooting happened. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- At least one person...
