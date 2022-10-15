Read full article on original website
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With Fun Events for the Whole FamilyJames TulianoCary, NC
Duke basketball has tie broken with UNC for No. 1 AP Poll ranking
The Duke basketball program knows where it sits in the preseason rankings. North Carolina has another reason to gloat over the Duke basketball program as the Tar Heels were voted as the No. 1 team in the Preseason Associated Press Top-25 Poll on Monday afternoon. It was the tenth time...
Coach K named 2022 Heisman Humanitarian
New York — The Heisman Trophy Trust is proud to announce that former Duke University Men's Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski will receive the 2022 Heisman Humanitarian Award presented by the Heisman Trophy Trust. Krzyzewski, whose Emily K Center annually serves up to 2,000 students from K-through-12 in the Durham,...
Apex Friendship Middle School student hit by car in carpool area
A student was hit by a car at Apex Friendship Middle School while riding a bike, according to police.
Which is the best college in North Carolina? We have a new ranking
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – They just met on the football field (North Carolina won) and in a few months will meet on the basketball court (Feb. 4 will be the first time this season), but in a ranking of best universities, this time the edge went to Duke over UNC Chapel Hill. U.S. News and […]
cbs17
I-40 east reopens in Raleigh near Gorman St. after crash closes most lanes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 40 in southwest Raleigh closed nearly all lanes heading east near Gorman Street for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. and initially closed all eastbound lanes just east...
Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
cbs17
New central NC severe thunderstorm warnings include Wake, Durham counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple central North Carolina counties as of 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. The alert is currently for Orange and Alamance counties until 6:45 p.m. Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Sutphin, Cane Creek Reservoir and Saxapahaw...
WRAL
Sky 5: Massive tree falls on SUV in Durham
Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park, which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park, which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
North Carolina Woman Scores Big Lottery Win After Years Of Playing
The lucky winner said she was "in a little bit of shock" after scoring her prize.
cbs17
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for multiple central NC counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple central North Carolina counties as of 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. The alert is currently in affect for Orange and Alamance counties until 6:45 p.m. Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Sutphin, Cane Creek Reservoir...
Durham homeowner left with dilemma after tree falls through 100-year-old house
DURHAM, N.C. — When Hurricane Ian made its way through the Triangle, it took down part of a large oak tree in the Trinity Park neighborhood. Half of the tree went through the roof of a 100-year-old home there, and now the homeowner is trying to figure out whether to restore or rebuild.
Knightdale High School comes together for homecoming after death of classmate in Raleigh mass shooting
Knightdale High School held its annual homecoming football game after it was postponed Friday following the mass shooting in East Raleigh.
WRAL
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
Wake schools releases second draft of student assignment plan
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County School System plans to add three new schools to the 2023-24 student assignment plan, according to the second draft of the assignment plan released Tuesday. The draft assignment plan affects 50 schools of the school system’s nearly 200 schools, enrolling roughly 51,000 of...
cbs17
Worker dies after forklift flips at Wake Forest construction site
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A worker in Wake Forest has died in an industrial incident involving a forklift, the town’s public information officer confirmed Monday night. Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree confirmed Limber Antonio Velazquezlopes, 30, working in the 10,000 block of Star Road died.
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running
SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
Tractor-trailer carrying live fish spills on I-95 north of Fayetteville
GODWIN, N.C. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and spilled live fish on Tuesday closed northbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Cumberland County. The crash occurred before 5:45 a.m. near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road, near Godwin and north of Fayetteville. The truck was carrying thousands of pounds of...
WRAL
Human skeleton found in Wilson County
ELM CITY, N.C. — A pair of hunters discovered a human skeleton Saturday in a wooded area in Wilson County. According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, deputies found an "almost complete" skeleton under a brush pile off Four Tenths Road in Elm City. The remains have not been...
Suspects in custody after Ole Miss student, 20, from Raleigh injured in hit-and-run
OXFORD, MISS. — Two men are in custody Monday after an Ole Miss student from Raleigh was found badly injured in a parking lot in Mississippi. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries.
Raleigh’s ‘Duck Man’ delights downtown with this one-of-a-kind parade of quacking pets
Tyler Allen hatched five pet ducks from eggs in his Raleigh condominium. And he leads them on a tour of city sidewalks — as one does.
