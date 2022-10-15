ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex, NC

balldurham.com

Duke basketball has tie broken with UNC for No. 1 AP Poll ranking

The Duke basketball program knows where it sits in the preseason rankings. North Carolina has another reason to gloat over the Duke basketball program as the Tar Heels were voted as the No. 1 team in the Preseason Associated Press Top-25 Poll on Monday afternoon. It was the tenth time...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Coach K named 2022 Heisman Humanitarian

New York — The Heisman Trophy Trust is proud to announce that former Duke University Men's Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski will receive the 2022 Heisman Humanitarian Award presented by the Heisman Trophy Trust. Krzyzewski, whose Emily K Center annually serves up to 2,000 students from K-through-12 in the Durham,...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

I-40 east reopens in Raleigh near Gorman St. after crash closes most lanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 40 in southwest Raleigh closed nearly all lanes heading east near Gorman Street for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. and initially closed all eastbound lanes just east...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for multiple central NC counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple central North Carolina counties as of 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. The alert is currently in affect for Orange and Alamance counties until 6:45 p.m. Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Sutphin, Cane Creek Reservoir...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Wake schools releases second draft of student assignment plan

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County School System plans to add three new schools to the 2023-24 student assignment plan, according to the second draft of the assignment plan released Tuesday. The draft assignment plan affects 50 schools of the school system’s nearly 200 schools, enrolling roughly 51,000 of...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Worker dies after forklift flips at Wake Forest construction site

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A worker in Wake Forest has died in an industrial incident involving a forklift, the town’s public information officer confirmed Monday night. Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree confirmed Limber Antonio Velazquezlopes, 30, working in the 10,000 block of Star Road died.
WAKE FOREST, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running

SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
SELMA, NC
WRAL

Human skeleton found in Wilson County

ELM CITY, N.C. — A pair of hunters discovered a human skeleton Saturday in a wooded area in Wilson County. According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, deputies found an "almost complete" skeleton under a brush pile off Four Tenths Road in Elm City. The remains have not been...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Suspects in custody after Ole Miss student, 20, from Raleigh injured in hit-and-run

OXFORD, MISS. — Two men are in custody Monday after an Ole Miss student from Raleigh was found badly injured in a parking lot in Mississippi. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries.
OXFORD, MS
WRAL News

WRAL News

