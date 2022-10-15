ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe lawyer & Trump advisor will not get cell phone back from the feds

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – John Eastman, the Santa Fe lawyer investigated for his involvement in the January 6th riots, will not get his cell phone back from the feds. Investigators seized Eastman’s phone outside a Santa Fe restaurant earlier this year.

The former Trump advisor is accused of falsely telling the former president that Vice President Mike Pence could reject the votes certifying Joe Biden as president. January 6th investigators say that helped spark the capitol riot. Eastman has been fighting to get his phone returned but federal courts continue to deny his push.

Comments / 15

Faith
4d ago

Pathetic! The whole country burned during the Floyd riots but they continue to concentrate on Trump and associates using our tax dollars?

Reply
10
Gina59
2d ago

This is the United States? what happened to rights? it takes less that a few minutes to download information. These are Nazi Gestapo tactics by our FBI and DOJ. scary times

Reply
4
 

