Santa Fe lawyer & Trump advisor will not get cell phone back from the feds

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – John Eastman, the Santa Fe lawyer investigated for his involvement in the January 6th riots, will not get his cell phone back from the feds. Investigators seized Eastman’s phone outside a Santa Fe restaurant earlier this year.

The former Trump advisor is accused of falsely telling the former president that Vice President Mike Pence could reject the votes certifying Joe Biden as president. January 6th investigators say that helped spark the capitol riot. Eastman has been fighting to get his phone returned but federal courts continue to deny his push.